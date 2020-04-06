CINCINNATI, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with New Dawn Solutions, LLC, a firm that provides implementation and post go-live support services for Microsoft Dynamics, to implement CPQSync™ by Cincom.
Susan Fine, Cincom Director of Channels and North American Sales, says, "We are thrilled to welcome New Dawn Solutions into our TeamSync Partner Program. Their proven track record implementing Microsoft Dynamics is a real asset to our customers looking to maximize their investment in CPQSync."
Building upon Cincom's 25-plus years of CPQ experience, CPQSync is a fully SaaS, cloud-based solution that delivers an unprecedented way for companies to take the frustration out of buying and selling complex products and services. With CPQSync, businesses can:
- Get more from their Microsoft Dynamics 365 investment – CPQSync is a native, Microsoft Azure, multi-tenant solution fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales (no popovers or new windows).
- Sync sales with business – Save time by eliminating informational silos.
- Sync teams across departments, divisions and regions – Easily work together from the same playbook.
- Sync data sources – Gain clear insights from streamlined reporting.
According to Dan Perko, Principal of New Dawn Solutions, "Cincom's responsiveness in dealing with unique customer requirements is second to none. Their experience and support during sales cycles allows our organization to focus on its strengths knowing that the CPQ area is also in capable hands."
About Cincom
Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. The company's solutions help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. For more information about CPQSync, visit https://www.cincom.com/cpqsync. If you are a reseller, VAR or partner in the Microsoft CRM Channel, please contact Claire Oancea, Channel Development Manager for TeamSync, at teamsync@cincom.com.
