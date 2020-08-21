Cipla and Stempeutics collaborate for launch of Stempeucel®, first 'Made in India' Cell Therapy to treat Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI)

- First approved allogeneic cell therapy product globally for the treatment of CLI - Developed by Stempeutics over a period of twelve years, breakthrough treatment designed to address root cause of the disease at an affordable cost - Cipla to market and distribute the drug in India to provide patient access