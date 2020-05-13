ORLANDO, Fla., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InFront Compliance, Inc. ("InFront"), a next-gen compliance assessment and reporting platform, is pleased to announce the addition of leading defense security firm Circinus, LLC ("Circinus") to its client roster.
Virginia-based Circinus, LLC provides the U.S. government with responsive, agile and expertly managed services and technology solutions to meet the rapidly evolving requirements of military commands and intelligence agencies. The firm has tapped InFront Compliance to support the assessment processes for its new CMMC Now® entity, which will enable rapid yet thorough accreditation of government contractors under the Department of Defense (DoD)'s new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) guidelines.
The CMMC builds on existing DoD cybersecurity frameworks by requiring every government contractor to be audited by an independent third-party assessment organization (3PAO). As a 3PAO, Circinus' CMMC Now® will utilize InFront Compliance's digital platform to quickly identify compliance gaps and monitor remediation measures in accordance with current and evolving standards.
"We expect the CMMC audit environment will evolve rapidly, and InFront's continually updated platform will help us to remain apprised of ongoing changes," said Andrew Kowal, chief technology officer of Circinus, LLC. "This will afford significant peace of mind to our team and clients alike — enabling our auditors to focus on serving clients, while simultaneously reducing our compliance risk and overhead costs."
"We're pleased to be working with Circinus to streamline the CMMC audit process for its clients," added Melissa Koch, CEO of InFront Compliance. "We're confident defense industrial base organizations can greatly benefit from proactive CMMC preparation, ensuring they remain able to compete for DoD business and minimize supply chain disruptions."
To learn more about InFront Compliance's CMMC assessment tools for DoD Prime, subcontractor, compliance consultants and auditors, please see here.
About InFront Compliance:
Orlando-based regtech firm InFront Compliance makes it easier for companies to do the right thing amid a fast-evolving and increasingly complex regulatory landscape. Combining legal expertise with sophisticated technology, InFront Compliance shoulders the burden of vendor, operational, and compliance risk to help clients achieve cost savings and drive innovation.
InFront Compliance, a TechStars accelerator alum, was founded in 2018 by long-time technology lawyers Melissa Koch and Alia Luria. It currently serves clients in the financial services and defense industries. For more information, visit www.infrontcompliance.com
Contact:
Emma Smith
emma@threelionspr.com
917-200-3303