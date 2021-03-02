SYOSSET, N.Y., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cirrus Data Solutions ("CDS"), a leader in enterprise data migration for on-premise, cloud-based, and hybrid storage, announced today that in response to its accelerating leadership in the data migration market, it has promoted Mark Greenlaw to Vice President of Americas Sales and Global Market Strategy. As part of this role, Mark will lead global marketing and product management for Cirrus Data. These newly created roles are essential for Cirrus Data as the company scales to meet the growing market demand.
"The long-promised inflection point for digital transformation has arrived. To take advantage of new storage technologies, companies need to accelerate their data migrations without risking data loss or security," said Ron Croce, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Cirrus Data Solutions. "Mark's success and leadership as a sales executive combined with his deep understanding of enterprise data storage networks are invaluable to Cirrus Data."
With over 30 years of experience in the global enterprise storage marketplace, Mark Greenlaw brings essential industry knowledge and relationships to this position. He joined Cirrus Data in 2019 and has spent the last 18 months shaping the company's new Data Galaxy solution for cloud migration and its go-to-market strategy. Additionally, Mark has been instrumental in unlocking new partnerships and scaling revenue growth for on-premise and hybrid storage data migrations.
"The opportunity ahead for Cirrus Data Solutions is outstanding. As the storage market continues to grow, CDS's patented, innovative solutions will enable our customers to seamlessly address their storage modernization needs," said Greenlaw.
In this newly created role, Mark will drive the expansion of the Americas Sales team, while simultaneously leading global marketing and product management. This role will enable Cirrus Data to capitalize on the tremendous market opportunity ahead.
About Cirrus Data
Cirrus Data Solutions Inc. (CDS) is a leading technology provider of next-generation solutions for data migration and data management. The company distributes its solutions through systems integrators, managed service providers, channel resellers, and partners, including HPE, IBM, Dell/EMC, NetApp, Pure Storage, Infinidat, Hitachi, TCS, HCL, Accenture, SHI, ConvergeOne, Pivot, AHEAD, Computacenter, Mainline, Sirius, WWT and many others. CDS is headquartered in Syosset, New York, and has offices in Dublin, Ireland, and Nanjing, China, with sales and support offices in Boston and Chicago. For more information, visit CDS online at https://www.cirrusdata.com/.
