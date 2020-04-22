DENVER, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD, a text-first virtual care solution, today announced an expanded contract with Iron Bow Technologies as a subcontractor to the United States Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), to improve care access and delivery for over 1.6 million Veterans in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"VA Health Chat," a web and mobile platform, provides Veterans with seamless virtual care by connecting them directly to a VA healthcare team member for clinical and non-clinical services to ask questions, receive medical advice, refill prescriptions, or schedule appointments from any web-enabled device, without having to leave their home. The platform's unique chat-first, near-immediate response time during VA operating hours and continuous-conversation design allows Veterans to control the flow of the conversation and access care when and where they need it.
"As a Veteran founded company, we care deeply about supporting and delivering care to this population," said Blake McKinney, co-founder and chief medical officer at CirrusMD. "The current COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical need for innovative technology, including telemedicine, as a way to provide immediate access to both high-quality and preventative care for Veterans without requiring them to visit the doctor in-person. We are proud to be working with the VA to help Veterans access the care they need, whenever they need, in the easiest way possible."
CirrusMD's market-tested, experience-driven platform will enable faster and easier access to care. Additionally, it allows for deeper conversations between Veterans and their healthcare team, and guidance through the Veteran's care experience. CirrusMD began working with the VA in May 2019 rolling out their platform to over 200,000+ veterans across three of the VA's medical centers. The companies will continue to work together to market the customized platform to eligible Veteran audiences.
Veterans should visit https://www.mobile.va.gov/app/va-health-chat to check eligible facilities in their area.
