MINNEAPOLIS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cirtec Medical Corporation, a strategic outsourcing partner of complex medical devices including minimally invasive and active implantable devices, today announced that it has acquired Cardea Catheter Innovations, a vertically integrated manufacturer of minimally invasive catheter devices and complex delivery systems based in San Jose, CA.
"We are excited to add Cardea Catheter Innovations to the Cirtec team," stated Brian Highley, Cirtec CEO. "This acquisition is a natural fit for us and serves as another example of our commitment to building our interventional capabilities for our customers following our investments into Vascotube and NovelCath."
Cardea will integrate within the NovelCath brand, contributing to Cirtec's Interventional segment focusing on structural heart, electrophysiology, and neurovascular applications. With experience in design, development and manufacturing, Cardea specializes in highly engineered braided and coiled reinforced catheter shafts, complex steerable and multi-directional sheath designs, medical balloons and microcatheters.
Both the current Cirtec Los Gatos design center (formerly Circle Medical) and Cardea will be relocating to a new 32,000 sq. ft. purpose-built facility in San Jose, CA. This facility will become Cirtec's West Coast Center of Excellence for Catheters and Delivery Systems and will include catheter development, full device assembly, packaging, and volume manufacturing capabilities with a path to Cirtec Costa Rica production. The move will add a substantial expansion of manufacturing space for Cardea.
Matyou Shahbaz, Cardea CEO and founder commented, "This is an excellent opportunity for our organization, employees and most importantly our customers. We believe in Cirtec's vision for this segment and core commitment to create value for our customers. Joining Cirtec's Interventional segment provides tremendous career opportunities for our team and enables us to support our customers with additional capabilities and competencies with a very experienced Cirtec team.
Cirtec Medical is a vertically integrated, full-service outsource partner providing end-to-end product design, development, and manufacturing of Class III and II medical devices and components. We specialize in today's most advanced product technologies including, neuromodulation, implantable drug delivery, cardiac rhythm management, ventricular assist and interventional devices and delivery systems. Cirtec has a global footprint with facilities in Brooklyn Park, MN; Chandler, AZ; El Coyol, Costa Rica; Enfield, CT; Los Gatos, CA, Lowell, MA, and Birkenfeld, Germany.
