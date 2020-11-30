Cisco_Logo.jpg
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of December. These sessions will be webcast.  Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
December 7, 2020
12:20 p.m. PT / 3:20 p.m. ET
Gee Rittenhouse, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Security Business Group

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
December 9, 2020
11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET
Bill Gartner, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Optical Systems and Optics Group

