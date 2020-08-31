Cisco_Logo.jpg
By Cisco Systems, Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of September. Sessions which offer a webcast can be accessed via Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference
September 10, 2020
10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET
Jonathan Davidson, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Mass-Scale Infrastructure

JP Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference
September 16, 2020
Virtual 1x1 / Group meetings
Wendy Mars, Sr. Vice President, EMEAR

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.



Investor Relations Contact:   

Press Contact:          

Marilyn Mora

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

408-527-7452 

408-853-9848

marilmor@cisco.com 

rojenkin@cisco.com

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.