Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

 By Cisco Systems, Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

News Summary:

  • Strong business momentum drove $12.7 billion in revenue, up 6% year over year; GAAP EPS $0.71, up 18% year over year, and Non-GAAP EPS $0.84, up 6% year over year
  • Continued robust demand across the business with third consecutive quarter of more than 30% total product order growth
  • Solid progress on business model transformation with total Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) at $21.9 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, up 11% year over year
  • Dividend increased 3% and additional $15 billion authorized for stock repurchase

  • Q2 Results:
    • Revenue: $12.7 billion
      • Increase of 6% year over year
    • Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.71; Non-GAAP: $0.84
      • GAAP EPS increased 18% year over year
      • Non-GAAP EPS increased 6% year over year
  • Q3 Guidance:   
    • Revenue: 3% to 5% growth year over year
    • Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.70 to $0.74; Non-GAAP: $0.85 to $0.87
  • FY 2022 Guidance:
    • Revenue: 5.5% to 6.5% growth year over year
    • Earnings per Share: GAAP: $2.83 to $2.92; Non-GAAP: $3.41 to $3.46

Cisco today reported second quarter results for the period ended January 29, 2022. Cisco reported second quarter revenue of $12.7 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $3.0 billion or $0.71 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.5 billion or $0.84 per share.

"We continue to see incredibly strong demand across our portfolio, emphasizing the criticality and relevance of Cisco's innovation," said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. "Our robust order strength, record backlog and double-digit growth in annual recurring revenue position us well to deliver growth."

GAAP Results







Q2 FY 2022



Q2 FY 2021



Vs. Q2 FY 2021

Revenue



$

12.7

billion



$

12.0

billion



6%

Net Income



$

3.0

billion



$

2.5

billion



17%

Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)



$

0.71





$

0.60





18%

 

Non-GAAP Results







Q2 FY 2022



Q2 FY 2021



Vs. Q2 FY 2021

Net Income



$

3.5

billion



$

3.4

billion



6%

EPS



$

0.84





$

0.79





6%

Reconciliations between net income, EPS, and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Cisco Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; Stock Repurchase Program Authorization Increased

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share, a 1-cent increase or up 3% over the previous quarter's dividend, to be paid on April 27, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 6, 2022. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Cisco's board of directors has also approved a $15 billion increase to the authorization of the stock repurchase program. There is no fixed termination date for the repurchase program. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases including the additional authorization is approximately $18 billion.

"Our business performed well with revenue and non-GAAP EPS growing 6% year over year despite the supply-constrained environment," said Scott Herren, CFO of Cisco. "We delivered healthy margins while continuing to make good progress in our business model shift, with software product revenue growing 9% year over year and the product portions of ARR and RPO growing in double digits. The combination of our dividend increase and additional share repurchase authorization demonstrates our commitment to returning excess capital to our shareholders and confidence in our ongoing cash flows."

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Q2 FY 2022 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was up 6% at $12.7 billion, with product revenue up 9% and service revenue down 1%. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas up 3%, EMEA up 11%, and APJC up 13%. Product revenue performance was led by growth in Secure, Agile Networks up 7%, Internet for the Future up 42%, End-to-End Security up 7%, and Optimized Application Experiences up 12%. Hybrid Work was down 9%.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 63.3%, 61.8%, and 67.3%, respectively, as compared with 65.1%, 64.5%, and 66.6%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 65.5%, 64.3%, and 68.8%, respectively, as compared with 66.9%, 66.6%, and 67.9%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 64.5% for the Americas, 66.8% for EMEA and 66.5% for APJC.

Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were flat at $4.6 billion, and were 35.9% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.0 billion, up 2%, and were 31.2% of revenue.

Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $3.5 billion, up 8%, with GAAP operating margin of 27.4%. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.4 billion, up 6%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 34.3%.

Provision for Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was 17.5%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 19.0%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $3.0 billion, an increase of 17%, and EPS was $0.71, an increase of 18%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.5 billion, an increase of 6%, and EPS was $0.84, an increase of 6%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $2.5 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, a decrease of 17% compared with $3.0 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- $21.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with $24.5 billion at the end of fiscal 2021.

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) -- $30.5 billion, up 8% in total, with 53% of this amount to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months. Product RPO were up 16% and service RPO were up 3%.

Deferred Revenue -- $22.3 billion, up 7% in total, with deferred product revenue up 17%. Deferred service revenue was flat.

Capital Allocation -- In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, we returned $6.4 billion to stockholders through share buybacks and dividends. We declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.37 per common share, or $1.5 billion, and repurchased approximately 82 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $58.36 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $4.8 billion.

Acquisitions

In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, we closed the acquisition of replex GmbH, a privately held enterprise software company based in Germany. In addition, we announced our intent to acquire Opsani, a privately held enterprise software company.

Guidance

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022:

Q3 FY 2022





Revenue



3% - 5% growth Y/Y

Non-GAAP gross margin rate



63.5% - 64.5%

Non-GAAP operating margin rate



32.5% - 33.5%

Non-GAAP EPS



$0.85 - $0.87

The third quarter of fiscal 2021 included an extra week.

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.70 to $0.74 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for fiscal 2022:

FY 2022





Revenue



5.5% - 6.5% growth Y/Y

Non-GAAP EPS



$3.41 - $3.46

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $2.83 to $2.92 for fiscal 2022.

Our Q3 FY 2022 and FY 2022 guidance assumes an effective tax provision rate of 18% for GAAP and 19% for non-GAAP results.

A reconciliation between the Guidance on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Guidance" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Editor's Notes:

  • Q2 fiscal year 2022 conference call to discuss Cisco's results along with its guidance will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 (United States) or 1-212-519-0847 (international).
  • Conference call replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time, February 16, 2022 to 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time, February 23, 2022 at 1-888-568-0332 (United States) or 1-203-369-3905 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.
  • Additional information regarding Cisco's financials, as well as a webcast of the conference call with visuals designed to guide participants through the call, will be available at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, February 16, 2022. Text of the conference call's prepared remarks will be available within 24 hours of completion of the call. The webcast will include both the prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session. This information, along with the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information, will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

(Unaudited) 





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



January 29,

2022



January 23,

2021



January 29,

2022



January 23,

2021

REVENUE:















Product

$

9,353





$

8,572





$

18,882





$

17,159



Service

3,367





3,388





6,738





6,730



Total revenue

12,720





11,960





25,620





23,889



COST OF SALES:















Product

3,569





3,044





7,242





6,250



Service

1,102





1,132





2,276





2,274



Total cost of sales

4,671





4,176





9,518





8,524



GROSS MARGIN

8,049





7,784





16,102





15,365



OPERATING EXPENSES:















Research and development

1,670





1,527





3,384





3,139



Sales and marketing

2,266





2,277





4,527





4,494



General and administrative

544





484





1,095





1,028



Amortization of purchased intangible assets

79





39





163





75



Restructuring and other charges

3





234





8





836



Total operating expenses

4,562





4,561





9,177





9,572



OPERATING INCOME

3,487





3,223





6,925





5,793



Interest income

111





161





232





335



Interest expense

(88)





(113)





(177)





(225)



Other income (loss), net

93





(16)





280





33



Interest and other income (loss), net

116





32





335





143



INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

3,603





3,255





7,260





5,936



Provision for income taxes

630





710





1,307





1,217



NET INCOME

$

2,973





$

2,545





$

5,953





$

4,719



















Net income per share:















Basic

$

0.71





$

0.60





$

1.42





$

1.12



Diluted

$

0.71





$

0.60





$

1.41





$

1.11



Shares used in per-share calculation:















Basic

4,183





4,223





4,201





4,227



Diluted

4,205





4,234





4,222





4,239



 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(In millions, except percentages)







January 29, 2022





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





Amount



Y/Y %



Amount



Y/Y%

Revenue:

















Americas



$

7,146





3%



$

14,706





4%

EMEA



3,564





11%



6,867





11%

APJC



2,010





13%



4,046





14%

Total



$

12,720





6%



$

25,620





7%



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT

(In percentages)







January 29, 2022





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

Gross Margin Percentage:









Americas



64.5%



64.5%

EMEA



66.8%



65.7%

APJC



66.5%



65.6%

 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

(In millions, except percentages)







January 29, 2022





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





Amount



Y/Y %



Amount



Y/Y%

Revenue:

















Secure, Agile Networks



$

5,898





7%



$

11,866





9%

Hybrid Work



1,067





(9)%



2,176





(8)%

End-to-End Security



883





7%



1,778





6%

Internet for the Future



1,322





42%



2,697





44%

Optimized Application Experiences



180





12%



361





15%

Other Products



2





(28)%



5





(10)%

Total Product



9,353





9%



18,882





10%

Services



3,367





(1)%



6,738





—%

Total



$

12,720





6%



$

25,620





7%



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

Effective the third quarter of fiscal 2022, Hybrid Work will change to Collaboration.

 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)





January 29, 2022



July 31, 2021

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,731





$

9,175



Investments

14,382





15,343



Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $70 at January 29, 2022 and $109 at

July 31, 2021

6,003





5,766



Inventories

2,059





1,559



Financing receivables, net

3,997





4,380



Other current assets

3,627





2,889



Total current assets

36,799





39,112



Property and equipment, net

2,140





2,338



Financing receivables, net

4,024





4,884



Goodwill

38,679





38,168



Purchased intangible assets, net

3,079





3,619



Deferred tax assets

4,269





4,360



Other assets

5,272





5,016



TOTAL ASSETS

$

94,262





$

97,497



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Short-term debt

$

2,502





$

2,508



Accounts payable

2,101





2,362



Income taxes payable

837





801



Accrued compensation

3,364





3,818



Deferred revenue

12,268





12,148



Other current liabilities

4,843





4,620



Total current liabilities

25,915





26,257



Long-term debt

8,969





9,018



Income taxes payable

7,628





8,538



Deferred revenue

10,045





10,016



Other long-term liabilities

2,209





2,393



Total liabilities

54,766





56,222



Total equity

39,496





41,275



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

94,262





$

97,497



 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended



January 29,

2022



January 23,

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$

5,953





$

4,719



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation, amortization, and other

1,049





887



Share-based compensation expense

930





874



Provision (benefit) for receivables

8





(10)



Deferred income taxes

(138)





(91)



(Gains) losses on divestitures, investments and other, net

(323)





(86)



Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:







Accounts receivable

(308)





1,245



Inventories

(506)





(145)



Financing receivables

1,241





748



Other assets

(780)





(212)



Accounts payable

(250)





(358)



Income taxes, net

(876)





(836)



Accrued compensation

(437)





125



Deferred revenue

202





226



Other liabilities

123





(16)



Net cash provided by operating activities

5,888





7,070



Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of investments

(3,937)





(6,025)



Proceeds from sales of investments

1,402





1,374



Proceeds from maturities of investments

3,185





3,373



Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired and divestitures

(361)





(860)



Purchases of investments in privately held companies

(124)





(95)



Return of investments in privately held companies

104





58



Acquisition of property and equipment

(232)





(358)



Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

5





9



Other

(11)





(4)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

31





(2,528)



Cash flows from financing activities:







Issuances of common stock

306





306



Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program

(5,105)





(1,569)



Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units

(411)





(317)



Short-term borrowings, original maturities of 90 days or less, net

959







Issuances of debt

1,049







Repayments of debt

(2,000)







Dividends paid

(3,102)





(3,041)



Other

(65)





70



Net cash used in financing activities

(8,369)





(4,551)



Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(2,450)





(9)



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

9,942





11,812



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

7,492





$

11,803



Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest

$

184





$

220



Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

2,320





$

2,142



 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS

(In millions, except percentages)





January 29, 2022



October 30, 2021



January 23, 2021



Amount



Y/Y%



Amount



Y/Y%



Amount



Y/Y%

Product

$

13,532





16

%



$

13,384





18

%



$

11,666





17

%

Service

16,986





3

%



16,751





4

%



16,512





10

%

Total

$

30,518





8

%



$

30,135





10

%



$

28,178





13

%



We expect 53% of total RPO at January 29, 2022 will be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months.

 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

DEFERRED REVENUE

(In millions)





January 29,

2022



October 30,

2021



January 23,

2021

Deferred revenue:











Product

$

9,767





$

9,681





$

8,332



Service

12,546





12,391





12,514



Total

$

22,313





$

22,072





$

20,846



Reported as:











Current

$

12,268





$

12,017





$

11,552



Noncurrent

10,045





10,055





9,294



Total

$

22,313





$

22,072





$

20,846



 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK

(In millions, except per-share amounts)







DIVIDENDS



STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM



TOTAL

Quarter Ended



Per Share



Amount



Shares



Weighted-

Average Price

per Share



Amount



Amount

Fiscal 2022

























January 29, 2022



$

0.37





$

1,541





82



$

58.36





$

4,824





$

6,365



October 30, 2021



$

0.37





$

1,561





5



$

56.49





$

256





$

1,817



Fiscal 2021

























July 31, 2021



$

0.37





$

1,562





15



$

53.30





$

791





$

2,353



May 1, 2021



$

0.37





$

1,560





10



$

48.71





$

510





$

2,070



January 23, 2021



$

0.36





$

1,521





19



$

42.82





$

801





$

2,322



October 24, 2020



$

0.36





$

1,520





20



$

40.44





$

800





$

2,320



 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(In millions)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



January 29,

2022



January 23,

2021



January 29,

2022



January 23,

2021

GAAP net income

$

2,973





$

2,545





$

5,953





$

4,719



Adjustments to cost of sales:















Share-based compensation expense

81





68





150





133



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

197





152





395





315



Acquisition-related/divestiture costs

1





1





2





2



Legal and indemnification settlements/charges













43



Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales

279





221





547





493



Adjustments to operating expenses:















Share-based compensation expense

396





358





779





720



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

79





39





163





75



Acquisition-related/divestiture costs

120





34





232





93



Significant asset impairments and restructurings

3





234





8





836



Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses

598





665





1,182





1,724



Adjustments to interest and other income (loss), net:















Acquisition-related/divestiture costs





(2)









(2)



(Gains) and losses on equity investments

(100)





13





(319)





(35)



Total adjustments to GAAP interest and other income (loss), net

(100)





11





(319)





(37)



Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes

777





897





1,410





2,180



Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(202)





(162)





(340)





(408)



Significant tax matters





83









83



Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes

(202)





(79)





(340)





(325)



Non-GAAP net income

$

3,548





$

3,363





$

7,023





$

6,574



 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



January 29,

2022



January 23,

2021



January 29,

2022



January 23,

2021

GAAP EPS

$

0.71





$

0.60





$

1.41





$

1.11



Adjustments to GAAP:















Share-based compensation expense

0.11





0.10





0.22





0.20



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

0.07





0.05





0.13





0.09



Acquisition-related/divestiture costs

0.03





0.01





0.06





0.02



Legal and indemnification settlements/charges













0.01



Significant asset impairments and restructurings





0.06









0.20



(Gains) and losses on equity investments

(0.02)









(0.08)





(0.01)



Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.05)





(0.04)





(0.08)





(0.10)



Significant tax matters





0.02









0.02



Non-GAAP EPS

$

0.84





$

0.79





$

1.66





$

1.55





Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND NET INCOME

(In millions, except percentages)





Three Months Ended



January 29, 2022



Product

Gross

Margin



Service

Gross

Margin



Total

Gross

Margin



Operating

Expenses



Y/Y



Operating

Income



Y/Y



Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net



Net

Income



Y/Y

GAAP amount

$

5,784





$

2,265





$

8,049





$

4,562





—%



$

3,487





8%



$

116





$

2,973





17%

% of revenue

61.8

%



67.3

%



63.3

%



35.9

%







27.4

%







0.9

%



23.4

%





Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

































Share-based compensation expense

29





52





81





396









477













477







Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

197









197





79









276













276







Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

1









1





120









121













121







Significant asset impairments and restructurings













3









3













3







(Gains) and losses on equity investments





























(100)





(100)







Income tax effect/significant tax matters

































(202)







Non-GAAP amount

$

6,011





$

2,317





$

8,328





$

3,964





2%



$

4,364





6%



$

16





$

3,548





6%

% of revenue

64.3

%



68.8

%



65.5

%



31.2

%







34.3

%







0.1

%



27.9

%











Three Months Ended



January 23, 2021



Product

Gross

Margin



Service

Gross

Margin



Total Gross

Margin



Operating

Expenses



Operating

Income



Interest

and other

income

(loss), net



Net

Income

GAAP amount

$

5,528





$

2,256





$

7,784





$

4,561





$

3,223





$

32





$

2,545



% of revenue

64.5

%



66.6

%



65.1

%



38.1

%



26.9

%



0.3

%



21.3

%

Adjustments to GAAP amounts:



























Share-based compensation expense

25





43





68





358





426









426



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

152









152





39





191









191



Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

1









1





34





35





(2)





33



Significant asset impairments and restructurings













234





234









234



(Gains) and losses on equity investments





















13





13



Income tax effect/significant tax matters

























(79)



Non-GAAP amount

$

5,706





$

2,299





$

8,005





$

3,896





$

4,109





$

43





$

3,363



% of revenue

66.6

%



67.9

%



66.9

%



32.6

%



34.4

%



0.4

%



28.1

%



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND NET INCOME

(In millions, except percentages)





Six Months Ended



January 29, 2022



Product

Gross

Margin



Service

Gross

Margin



Total

Gross

Margin



Operating

Expenses



Y/Y



Operating

Income



Y/Y



Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net



Net

Income



Y/Y

GAAP amount

$

11,640





$

4,462





$

16,102





$

9,177





(4)%



$

6,925





20%



$

335





$

5,953





26%

% of revenue

61.6

%



66.2

%



62.8

%



35.8

%







27.0

%







1.3

%



23.2

%





Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

































Share-based compensation expense

54





96





150





779









929













929







Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

395









395





163









558













558







Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

2









2





232









234













234







Significant asset impairments and restructurings













8









8













8







(Gains) and losses on equity investments





























(319)





(319)







Income tax effect/significant tax matters

































(340)







Non-GAAP amount

$

12,091





$

4,558





$

16,649





$

7,995





2%



$

8,654





8%



$

16





$

7,023





7%

% of revenue

64.0

%



67.6

%



65.0

%



31.2

%







33.8

%







0.1

%



27.4

%











Six Months Ended



January 23, 2021



Product

Gross

Margin



Service

Gross

Margin



Total

Gross

Margin



Operating

Expenses



Operating

Income



Interest

and other

income

(loss), net



Net

Income

GAAP amount

$

10,909





$

4,456





$

15,365





$

9,572





$

5,793





$

143





$

4,719



% of revenue

63.6

%



66.2

%



64.3

%



40.1

%



24.2

%



0.6

%



19.8

%

Adjustments to GAAP amounts:



























Share-based compensation expense

49





84





133





720





853









853



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

315









315





75





390









390



Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

1





1





2





93





95





(2)





93



Legal and indemnification settlements/charges

43









43









43









43



Significant asset impairments and restructurings













836





836









836



(Gains) and losses on equity investments





















(35)





(35)



Income tax effect/significant tax matters

























(325)



Non-GAAP amount

$

11,317





$

4,541





$

15,858





$

7,848





$

8,010





$

106





$

6,574



% of revenue

66.0

%



67.5

%



66.4

%



32.9

%



33.5

%



0.4

%



27.5

%



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

(In percentages)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



January 29,

2022



January 23,

2021



January 29,

2022



January 23,

2021

GAAP effective tax rate

17.5

%



21.8

%



18.0

%



20.5

%

Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes

1.5

%



(2.8)

%



1.0

%



(1.5)

%

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

19.0

%



19.0

%



19.0

%



19.0

%

 

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE















Q3 FY 2022



Gross Margin

Rate



Operating Margin

Rate



Earnings per

Share (1)

GAAP



61.5% - 62.5%



26.5% - 27.5%



$0.70 - $0.74

Estimated adjustments for:













Share-based compensation expense



0.5%



4.0%



$0.08 - $0.09

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs



1.5%



2.0%



$0.05 - $0.06

Non-GAAP



63.5% - 64.5%



32.5% - 33.5%



$0.85 - $0.87







FY 2022



Earnings per

Share (1)

GAAP



$2.83 - $2.92

Estimated adjustments for:





Share-based compensation expense



$0.33 - $0.35

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs



$0.27 - $0.29

(Gains) and losses on equity investments



($0.06)

Non-GAAP



$3.41 - $3.46



(1) Estimated adjustments to GAAP earnings per share are shown after income tax effects.

Except as noted above, this guidance does not include the effects of any future acquisitions/divestitures, asset impairments, restructurings, (gains) and losses on equity investments and significant tax matters or other events, which may or may not be significant unless specifically stated.

Forward Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Information and Additional Information

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events (such as our ability to deliver growth through our investments in innovation; the strength of our strategy; the continued momentum in our business; our growing pipeline and record backlog which we believe will convert into revenue in the coming quarters; our on-going transformation to accelerate our shift to more software and subscription-based recurring revenue; our significant growth opportunities and expanding addressable markets; and our commitment to returning excess capital to our shareholders and confidence in our ongoing cash flows) and the future financial performance of Cisco (including the guidance for Q3 FY 2022 and full year FY 2022) that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures; business and economic conditions and growth trends in the networking industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; overall information technology spending; the growth and evolution of the Internet and levels of capital spending on Internet-based systems; variations in customer demand for products and services, including sales to the service provider market and other customer markets; the return on our investments in certain priorities, key growth areas, and in certain geographical locations, as well as maintaining leadership in Secure, Agile Networks and services; the timing of orders and manufacturing and customer lead times; significant supply constraints; changes in customer order patterns or customer mix; insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory; variability of component costs; variations in sales channels, product costs or mix of products sold; our ability to successfully acquire businesses and technologies and to successfully integrate and operate these acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to achieve expected benefits of our partnerships; increased competition in our product and service markets, including the data center market; dependence on the introduction and market acceptance of new product offerings and standards; rapid technological and market change; manufacturing and sourcing risks; product defects and returns; litigation involving patents, other intellectual property, antitrust, stockholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; our ability to achieve the benefits of restructurings and possible changes in the size and timing of related charges; cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; vulnerabilities and critical security defects; terrorism; natural catastrophic events (including as a result of global climate change); any other pandemic or epidemic; our ability to achieve the benefits anticipated from our investments in sales, engineering, service, marketing and manufacturing activities; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; our ability to manage financial risk, and to manage expenses during economic downturns; risks related to the global nature of our operations, including our operations in emerging markets; currency fluctuations and other international factors; changes in provision for income taxes, including changes in tax laws and regulations or adverse outcomes resulting from examinations of our income tax returns; potential volatility in operating results; and other factors listed in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K filed on November 23, 2021 and September 9, 2021, respectively. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. Cisco's results of operations for the three and six months ended January 29, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of Cisco's operating results for any future periods. Any projections in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change. Although any such projections and the factors influencing them will likely change, Cisco will not necessarily update the information, since Cisco will only provide guidance at certain points during the year. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

This release includes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP effective tax rates, non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net, and non-GAAP net income per share data for the periods presented. It also includes future estimated ranges for gross margin, operating margin, tax provision rate and EPS on a non-GAAP basis.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Cisco believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Cisco's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Cisco's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Cisco believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations.

For its internal budgeting process, Cisco's management uses financial statements that do not include, when applicable, share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related/divestiture costs, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, gains and losses on equity investments, the income tax effects of the foregoing and significant tax matters. Cisco's management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Cisco. In prior periods, Cisco has excluded other items that it no longer excludes for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. From time to time in the future there may be other items that Cisco may exclude for purposes of its internal budgeting process and in reviewing its financial results. For additional information on the items excluded by Cisco from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the Form 8-K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Annualized Recurring Revenue represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active subscriptions, term licenses, and maintenance contracts at the end of a reporting period, net of rebates to customers and partners as well as certain other revenue adjustments. Includes both revenue recognized ratably as well as upfront on an annualized basis.

About Cisco

Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Copyright © 2022 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. To view a list of Cisco trademarks, go to: www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company. This document is Cisco Public Information.

RSS Feed for Cisco: https://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

Press Contact:



Investor Relations Contact:

Robyn Blum



Marilyn Mora

Cisco



Cisco

1 (408) 930-8548



1 (408) 527-7452

rojenkin@cisco.com



marilmor@cisco.com

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-reports-second-quarter-earnings-301484162.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.