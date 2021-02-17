NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as snow Thursday morning, with the heaviest snowfall expected Thursday morning into early Thursday afternoon. Sleet and/or freezing rain may then mix in Thursday evening into Thursday night. Light wintry precipitation will likely continue into the daytime hours on Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&