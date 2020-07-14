- Recent executive at Celgene, Dr. Czuczman brings decades of experience in the strategic design and worldwide clinical development of novel therapeutics for hematologic malignancies - Strengthens position for Citius as a developer of adjunctive cancer therapies (Mino-Lok and Mino-Wrap) and the "NoveCite" induced allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell program - Formerly at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, he was instrumental in the development of the current global era of combination antibody-based immunochemotherapy of B-cell neoplasms and was the first to discover the synergy between rituximab and lenalidomide against malignant B-cells - Dr. Czuczman has published greater than 180 peer-reviewed journal articles