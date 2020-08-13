CRANFORD, N.J., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing critical care drug products, announced today that the company will deliver a presentation at the MoneyShow Las Vegas Virtual Expo that is being held August 18 – 20, 2020.

     Event: MoneyShow Las Vegas Virtual Expo

     Presentation Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2020

     Presentation Time: 4:50 PM ET

Mr. Leonard Mazur, Chairman of Citius, will provide an overview of the Company, including the recent closing of a $9.6 million public offering of common stock, and the recent submission of a briefing package to the FDA Division of Anti-Infective Products regarding Mino-Wrap, a novel approach to reducing post-operative infections associated with surgical implants.

To listen to the live webcast, investors will need to register for the MoneyShow Las Vegas Virtual Expo first at the following link:

https://online.moneyshow.com/2020/august/moneyshow-las-vegas-virtual-expo/speakers/5476acba10114c999696c5b87c393151/leonard-mazur/?scode=050920 

Once registered, investors can then access the MoneyShow Las Vegas Virtual Expo platform beginning the morning of August 18, 2020 at:

https://online.moneyshow.com/2020/august/moneyshow-las-vegas-virtual-expo/platform/login

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Contact:

Andrew Scott                
Vice President, Corporate Development 
(O) 908-967-6677 x105
ascott@citiuspharma.com 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.