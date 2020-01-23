MANSFIELD, Pa., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.
Highlights
- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. and MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. continue to prepare for the merger that is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.
- Net income was $19.5 million for 2019, which is 8.1% higher than 2018's net income. The effective tax rate for 2019 was 16.4% compared to 15.9% for 2018 and was impacted by a reduction in tax-exempt income and non-deductible merger and acquisition-related expenses.
- Net income was $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, which is 11.7% higher than the net income for 2018's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was 16.6% compared to 15.8% in the comparable period in 2018.
- Net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $49.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was an increase of $2.8 million, or 5.8%, compared to 2018.
- Net loan growth totaled $32.7 million in 2019, or 3.1%, while deposit growth was $26.0 million, or 2.2%.
- Return on average equity for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2019 was 13.05% and 13.00%, respectively, compared to 12.65% and 13.00% for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2018, respectively.
- Return on average tangible equity for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2019 was 15.52% and 15.58%, respectively, compared to 15.33% and 15.87% for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. (1)
- Return on average assets for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2019 was 1.37% and 1.34%, respectively, compared to 1.27% and 1.29% for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2018, respectively.
2019 Compared to 2018
- For 2019, net income totaled $19,490,000 compared to net income of $18,034,000 for 2018, an increase of $1,456,000 or 8.1%. Basic earnings per share of $5.54 for 2019 compares to $5.09 for 2018. Return on equity for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was 13.00%, while return on assets was 1.34% and 1.29%, respectively.
- Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for 2019 totaled $49,940,000 compared to $47,184,000 for 2018, resulting in an increase of $2,756,000, or 5.8%. Average interest earning assets increased $52.0 million in 2019 compared to last year. Average loans increased $58.3 million while average investment securities decreased $9.4 million. The yield on interest earning assets increased 21 basis points to 4.59%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 20 basis points to 1.09%. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rise in the federal funds rate during 2018, which exceeded the reductions made in 2019. The tax effected net interest margin for 2019 was 3.72% compared to 3.66% for 2018.
- The provision for loan losses for 2019 was $1,675,000 compared to $1,925,000 for 2018, a decrease of $250,000. The decreased provision primarily reflects the lower level of loan growth experienced during 2019 compared to 2018.
- Total non-interest income was $8,386,000 for 2019, which is $651,000 more than non-interest income of $7,735,000 for 2018. The increase was driven by revenue increases in our wealth management division, which includes trust fees and brokerage and insurance commissions, as well as gains on our equity security portfolio and loans sold.
- Total non-interest expenses for 2019 totaled $33,341,000 compared to $31,557,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $1,784,000, or 5.7%. Salaries and benefits increased $1,362,000 primarily due to merit increases, employee commissions, health insurance costs, profit sharing and deferred compensation costs. Other expenses increased $460,000, which was primarily due to an increase in costs associated with operational charge-offs and fraud prevention. Merger and acquisition costs increased $466,000 as a result of the pending merger with MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. OREO expenses increased due to an increase in the number of OREO properties currently held by the Bank. Professional fees decreased as a result of settling a lawsuit in the first quarter of 2019 that resulted in significant expenses in 2018. FDIC insurance decreased due to receiving a credit from the FDIC in the third and fourth quarters.
- The provision for income taxes increased $417,000 when comparing 2019 to 2018 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $1,873,000. The effective tax rate for 2019 was impacted by certain expenses being non-deductible for tax purposes.
Fourth Quarter of 2019 Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018
- For the three months ended December 31, 2019, net income totaled $5,043,000 which compares to net income of $4,515,000 for the comparable period in 2018, an increase of $528,000 or 11.7%. Basic earnings per share of $1.43 for three months ended December 31, 2019 compares to $1.28 for the 2018 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was 13.05% and 12.65%, respectively, while annualized return on assets was 1.37% and 1.27%, respectively.
- Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $12,790,000 compared to $12,243,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, resulting in an increase of $547,000, or 4.5%. Average interest earning assets increased $53.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period last year. Average loans increased $44.0 million while average investment securities increased $10.1 million. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was 3.74% compared to 3.73% for the same period last year.
- The provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $525,000 compared to $625,000 for the comparable period in 2018, a decrease of $100,000. The decreased provision primarily reflects the lower net loan growth experienced during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.
- Total non-interest income was $2,149,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, which is $172,000 more than the comparable period last year. The increase was driven by revenue increases in our wealth management division, which includes trust fees and brokerage and insurance commissions, as well as gains on our equity security portfolio and on loans sold.
- Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $8,368,000 compared to $8,235,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $133,000, or 1.6%. Salaries and benefits increased $484,000 primarily due to merit increases, employee commissions, health insurance costs, profit sharing and deferred compensation costs. Merger and acquisition costs increased as a result of the pending merger with MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. Professional fees decreased as a result of settling a lawsuit in the first quarter of 2019 that resulted in significant expenses in 2018. FDIC insurance decreased due to receiving a credit from the FDIC in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- The provision for income taxes increased $158,000 when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2019 to the same period in 2018. The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was 16.6% and 15.8%, respectively.
Balance Sheet and Other Information:
- At December 31, 2019, total assets were $1.47 billion, compared to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2018. The loan to deposit ratio as of December 31, 2019 was 92.11% compared to 91.29% as of December 31, 2018.
- Available for sale securities of $240.7 million at December 31, 2019 decreased $304,000 from December 31, 2018. Interest bearing time deposits with other banks decreased $1.2 million to $14.3 million at December 31, 2019.
- Net loans as of December 31, 2019 totaled $1.10 billion and increased $32.7 million from December 31, 2018. Net loan growth for 2019 was negatively impacted by transfers to other real estate owned as the result of a settlement with a customer in bankruptcy and several large loan payoffs. The growth in 2019 was in commercial and agricultural relationships, which continued the trend from 2018.
- The allowance for loan losses totaled $13,845,000 at December 31, 2019 which is an increase of $961,000 from December 31, 2018. The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of $1,625,000 and recoveries of $43,000, offset by charge-offs of $757,000. Net charge-offs as a percent of total loans for 2019 and 2018 was .06% and .02%, respectively. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.24% as of December 31, 2019 compared to 1.19% as of December 31, 2018. For the year, non-performing assets increased $1.0 million.
- Deposits increased $26.0 million from December 31, 2018, to $1.21 billion at December 31, 2019 as a result of growth in our south central Pennsylvania market. Borrowed funds decreased $6.1 million from December 31, 2018 to $85.1 million at December 31, 2019 as a result of the growth in deposits and equity.
- Stockholders' equity totaled $154.8 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $139.2 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $15,545,000. The increase was attributable to net income of $19.5 million for 2019, offset by cash dividends of $6.3 million and net treasury stock activity of $845,000. As a result of changes in interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities, the unrealized loss on available for sale investment securities, net of tax, increased $3.3 million from December 31, 2018.
Dividend Declared
On December 3, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.450 per share, which was paid on December 27, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2019. The quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.3% over the regular cash dividend of $0.436 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2019.
Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,700 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.
Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.
(1) See reconciliation of non-Gaap measures to Gaap measures at the end of the press release
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of or For The
As of or For The
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Income and Performance Ratios
Net Income
$ 5,043
$ 4,515
$ 19,490
$ 18,034
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.37%
1.27%
1.34%
1.29%
Return on average equity (annualized)
13.05%
12.65%
13.00%
13.00%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)
15.52%
15.33%
15.58%
15.87%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(a)
3.74%
3.73%
3.72%
3.66%
Earnings per share - basic (b)
$ 1.43
$ 1.28
$ 5.54
$ 5.09
Earnings per share - diluted (b)
$ 1.43
$ 1.28
$ 5.53
$ 5.09
Cash dividends paid per share (b)
$ 0.450
$ 0.436
$ 1.781
$ 1.725
Asset quality
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 13,845
$ 12,884
$ 13,845
$ 12,884
Non-performing assets
$ 15,427
$ 14,393
$ 15,427
$ 14,393
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans
1.24%
1.19%
1.24%
1.19%
Non-performing assets to total loans
1.38%
1.33%
1.38%
1.33%
Annualized net charge-offs to total loans
0.13%
0.05%
0.06%
0.02%
Equity
Book value per share (b)
$ 44.08
$ 40.45
$ 44.08
$ 40.45
Tangible Book value per share (a) (b)
$ 37.09
$ 33.41
$ 37.09
$ 33.41
Market Value (Last reported trade of month)
$ 61.50
$ 55.55
$ 61.50
$ 55.55
Common shares outstanding
3,525,061
3,504,596
3,525,061
3,504,596
Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)
3,515,962
3,532,858
3,520,832
3,539,674
Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)
3,516,076
3,533,021
3,522,928
3,541,662
Other
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
14.04%
13.42%
14.04%
13.42%
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
12.79%
12.18%
12.79%
12.18%
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
12.11%
11.47%
12.11%
11.47%
Leverage Ratio
9.77%
9.15%
9.77%
9.15%
Average Full Time Equivalent Employees
255.6
258.7
259.2
261.3
Loan to Deposit Ratio
92.11%
91.29%
92.11%
91.29%
Trust assets under management
$ 134,298
$ 117,587
$ 134,298
$ 117,587
Brokerage assets under management
$ 215,383
$ 178,546
$ 215,383
$ 178,546
Balance Sheet Highlights
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
$ 1,466,339
$ 1,430,712
Investment securities
241,407
241,526
Loans (net of unearned income)
1,115,569
1,081,883
Allowance for loan losses
13,845
12,884
Deposits
1,211,118
1,185,156
Stockholders' Equity
154,774
139,229
(a) See reconcilation of Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release
(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands except share data)
2019
2018
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 17,727
$ 15,327
Interest-bearing
793
1,470
Total cash and cash equivalents
18,520
16,797
Interest bearing time deposits with other banks
14,256
15,498
Equity securities
701
516
Available-for-sale securities
240,706
241,010
Loans held for sale
815
1,127
Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $13,845 at December 31, 2019 and
$12,884 at December 31, 2018)
1,101,724
1,068,999
Premises and equipment
15,933
16,273
Accrued interest receivable
4,555
4,452
Goodwill
23,296
23,296
Bank owned life insurance
28,128
27,505
Other intangibles
1,346
1,623
Other assets
16,359
13,616
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,466,339
$ 1,430,712
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 203,793
$ 179,971
Interest-bearing
1,007,325
1,005,185
Total deposits
1,211,118
1,185,156
Borrowed funds
85,117
91,194
Accrued interest payable
1,088
1,076
Other liabilities
14,242
14,057
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,311,565
1,291,483
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized
3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2019 or 2018
-
-
Common stock
$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018:
issued 3,938,668 at December 31 2019 and 3,904,212 at December 31, 2018
3,939
3,904
Additional paid-in capital
55,089
53,099
Retained earnings
110,800
99,727
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(629)
(3,921)
Treasury stock, at cost: 413,607 at December 31, 2019 and 399,616 shares
at December 31, 2018
(14,425)
(13,580)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
154,774
139,229
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,466,339
$ 1,430,712
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2018
2019
2018
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 13,906
$ 13,470
$ 54,911
$ 50,458
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
96
101
407
319
Investment securities:
Taxable
1,076
1,107
4,673
3,790
Nontaxable
383
318
1,492
1,744
Dividends
126
92
497
447
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
15,587
15,088
61,980
56,758
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
2,192
2,215
9,219
6,910
Borrowed funds
605
630
2,821
2,664
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
2,797
2,845
12,040
9,574
NET INTEREST INCOME
12,790
12,243
49,940
47,184
Provision for loan losses
525
625
1,675
1,925
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
12,265
11,618
48,265
45,259
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Service charges
1,189
1,212
4,687
4,667
Trust
161
157
750
705
Brokerage and insurance
298
219
1,141
790
Gains on loans sold
134
80
473
382
Equity security gains (losses), net
50
(9)
120
-
Available for sale security gains (losses), net
16
(11)
24
(19)
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
160
155
623
622
Other
141
174
568
588
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
2,149
1,977
8,386
7,735
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
5,327
4,843
20,456
19,094
Occupancy
535
520
2,174
2,126
Furniture and equipment
173
142
674
536
Professional fees
322
652
1,423
1,925
FDIC insurance expense (credit)
(121)
90
75
417
Pennsylvania shares tax (credit)
(17)
(15)
808
835
Amortization of intangibles
61
72
259
296
Merger and acquisition
191
-
466
-
ORE expenses
68
66
376
158
Other
1,829
1,865
6,630
6,170
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES
8,368
8,235
33,341
31,557
Income before provision for income taxes
6,046
5,360
23,310
21,437
Provision for income taxes
1,003
845
3,820
3,403
NET INCOME
$ 5,043
$ 4,515
$ 19,490
$ 18,034
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:
Net Income - Basic
$ 1.43
$ 1.28
$ 5.54
$ 5.09
Net Income - Diluted
$ 1.43
$ 1.28
$ 5.53
$ 5.09
Cash Dividends Paid
$ 0.450
$ 0.436
$ 1.781
$ 1.725
Number of shares used in computation - basic
3,515,962
3,532,858
3,520,832
3,539,674
Number of shares used in computation - diluted
3,516,076
3,533,021
3,522,928
3,541,662
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
Interest income
$ 15,587
$ 15,874
$ 15,502
$ 15,017
$ 15,088
Interest expense
2,797
2,975
3,166
3,102
2,845
Net interest income
12,790
12,899
12,336
11,915
12,243
Provision for loan losses
525
400
350
400
625
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
12,265
12,499
11,986
11,515
11,618
Non-interest income
2,083
2,140
1,997
2,022
1,997
Investment securities gains (losses), net
66
37
30
11
(20)
Non-interest expenses
8,368
8,414
8,237
8,322
8,235
Income before provision for income taxes
6,046
6,262
5,776
5,226
5,360
Provision for income taxes
1,003
1,066
930
821
845
Net income
$ 5,043
$ 5,196
$ 4,846
$ 4,405
$ 4,515
Earnings Per Share Basic
$ 1.43
$ 1.48
$ 1.38
$ 1.24
$ 1.28
Earnings Per Share Diluted
$ 1.43
$ 1.48
$ 1.38
$ 1.24
$ 1.28
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2019
2018
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
$
$
%
$
$
%
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
9,876
4
0.16
9,294
6
0.26
Interest bearing time deposits at banks
14,256
92
2.59
14,997
95
2.50
Investment securities
247,416
1,687
2.73
237,342
1,602
2.70
Loans: (2)(3)(4)
Residential mortgage loans
217,007
2,889
5.28
215,418
2,859
5.29
Construction loans
14,659
188
5.09
32,393
406
4.97
Commercial Loans
416,867
5,676
5.40
389,705
5,338
5.43
Agricultural Loans
363,339
4,222
4.61
323,191
3,826
4.70
Loans to state & political subdivisions
95,107
936
3.90
102,409
1,066
4.13
Other loans
9,704
179
7.32
9,610
184
7.61
Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)
1,116,683
14,090
5.01
1,072,726
13,679
5.06
Total interest-earning assets
1,388,231
15,873
4.54
1,334,359
15,382
4.57
Cash and due from banks
5,945
6,751
Bank premises and equipment
15,936
16,253
Other assets
57,448
69,318
Total non-interest earning assets
79,329
92,322
Total assets
1,467,560
1,426,681
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW accounts
334,345
526
0.62
327,144
515
0.62
Savings accounts
222,342
206
0.37
201,903
137
0.27
Money market accounts
169,114
458
1.07
171,149
527
1.22
Certificates of deposit
263,679
1,002
1.51
298,395
1,036
1.38
Total interest-bearing deposits
989,480
2,192
0.88
998,591
2,215
0.88
Other borrowed funds
109,236
605
2.20
93,440
630
2.67
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,098,716
2,797
1.01
1,092,031
2,845
1.03
Demand deposits
199,365
178,479
Other liabilities
14,832
13,410
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
214,197
191,889
Stockholders' equity
154,647
142,761
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
1,467,560
1,426,681
Net interest income
13,076
12,537
Net interest spread (5)
3.53%
3.54%
Net interest income as a percentage
of average interest-earning assets
3.74%
3.73%
Ratio of interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities
126%
122%
(1) Averages are based on daily averages.
(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.
(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using
a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2019 and 2018. See reconciliation of non-gaap measures at the end
of the press release
(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets
and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(UNAUDITED)
Year Ended December 31,
2019
2018
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
$
$
%
$
$
%
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
9,693
23
0.24
8,929
20
0.22
Interest bearing time deposits at banks
15,085
384
2.55
12,734
299
2.35
Investment securities
247,334
7,059
2.85
256,719
6,445
2.51
Loans: (2)(3)(4)
Residential mortgage loans
215,749
11,473
5.32
214,458
11,205
5.22
Construction loans
19,085
984
5.16
25,698
1,235
4.80
Commercial Loans
415,681
22,741
5.47
388,037
20,611
5.31
Agricultural Loans
344,586
15,879
4.61
305,003
13,638
4.47
Loans to state & political subdivisions
97,780
3,845
3.93
101,496
3,759
3.70
Other loans
9,684
740
7.64
9,558
737
7.71
Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)
1,102,565
55,662
5.05
1,044,250
51,185
4.90
Total interest-earning assets
1,374,677
63,128
4.59
1,322,632
57,949
4.38
Cash and due from banks
6,168
6,807
Bank premises and equipment
16,074
16,338
Other assets
57,038
54,722
Total non-interest earning assets
79,280
77,867
Total assets
1,453,957
1,400,499
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW accounts
331,906
2,282
0.69
326,040
1,642
0.50
Savings accounts
218,240
814
0.37
192,727
323
0.17
Money market accounts
164,872
1,978
1.20
164,916
1,618
0.98
Certificates of deposit
277,946
4,145
1.49
276,213
3,327
1.20
Total interest-bearing deposits
992,964
9,219
0.93
959,896
6,910
0.72
Other borrowed funds
109,041
2,821
2.59
117,912
2,664
2.26
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,102,005
12,040
1.09
1,077,808
9,574
0.89
Demand deposits
187,991
171,353
Other liabilities
14,074
12,647
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
202,065
184,000
Stockholders' equity
149,887
138,691
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
1,453,957
1,400,499
Net interest income
51,088
48,375
Net interest spread (5)
3.50%
3.49%
Net interest income as a percentage
of average interest-earning assets
3.72%
3.66%
Ratio of interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities
125%
123%
(1) Averages are based on daily averages.
(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.
(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using
a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2019 and 2018. See reconciliation of non-gaap measures at the end
of the press release
(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets
and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
(UNAUDITED)
(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)
(In Thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
Real estate:
Residential
$ 217,088
$ 215,717
$ 213,014
$ 214,635
$ 215,305
Commercial
342,023
349,269
347,430
334,371
319,265
Agricultural
311,464
305,948
294,332
295,547
284,520
Construction
15,519
11,448
20,950
18,611
33,913
Consumer
9,947
9,709
9,854
9,773
9,858
Other commercial loans
69,970
76,785
76,179
74,323
74,118
Other agricultural loans
55,112
50,334
41,689
43,245
42,186
State & political subdivision loans
94,446
95,824
96,174
100,412
102,718
Total loans
1,115,569
1,115,034
1,099,622
1,090,917
1,081,883
Less: allowance for loan losses
13,845
13,679
13,304
13,084
12,884
Net loans
$ 1,101,724
$ 1,101,355
$ 1,086,318
$ 1,077,833
$ 1,068,999
Past due and non-performing assets
Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing
$ 2,711
$ 2,672
$ 2,599
$ 4,470
$ 3,308
Non-accrual loans
$ 11,536
$ 13,223
$ 12,534
$ 11,700
$ 13,724
Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing
487
103
175
64
68
Non-performing loans
$ 12,023
$ 13,326
$ 12,709
$ 11,764
$ 13,792
OREO
3,404
3,497
3,853
4,295
601
Total Non-performing assets
$ 15,427
$ 16,823
$ 16,562
$ 16,059
$ 14,393
3 Months
3 Months
3 Months
3 Months
3 Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Analysis of the Allowance for loan Losses
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(In Thousands)
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
Balance, beginning of period
$ 13,679
$ 13,304
$ 13,084
$ 12,884
$ 12,383
Charge-offs
(370)
(34)
(139)
(214)
(140)
Recoveries
11
9
9
14
16
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(359)
(25)
(130)
(200)
(124)
Provision for loan losses
525
400
350
400
625
Balance, end of period
$ 13,845
$ 13,679
$ 13,304
$ 13,084
$ 12,884
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of
December 31,
2019
2018
Tangible Equity
Stockholders Equity - GAAP
$ 154,774
$ 139,229
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
629
3,921
Intangible Assets
(24,642)
(24,919)
Non-GAAP Tangible Equity
130,761
118,231
Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2019 stock Dividend
3,525,061
3,539,052
Tangible Book value per share (a)
$ 37.09
$ 33.41
As of
December 31,
2019
2018
Tangible Equity per share
Stockholders Equity - GAAP
$ 43.91
$ 39.34
Adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive loss
0.17
1.11
Book value per share
44.08
40.45
Adjustments for intangible assets
(6.99)
(7.04)
Tangible Book value per share
$ 37.09
$ 33.41
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Return on Average Tangible Equity
Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP
$ 154,317
$ 136,765
$ 148,189
$ 133,451
Average Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(330)
(5,996)
(1,697)
(5,240)
Average Intangible Assets
24,653
24,950
24,757
25,062
Average Non-GAAP Tangible Equity
129,994
117,811
125,129
113,629
Net Income
$ 5,043
$ 4,515
$ 19,490
$ 18,034
Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity
15.52%
15.33%
15.58%
15.87%
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis
2019
2018
2019
2018
Total interest income
$ 15,587
$ 15,088
$ 61,980
$ 56,758
Total interest expense
2,797
2,845
12,040
9,574
Net interest income
12,790
12,243
49,940
47,184
Tax equivalent adjustment
286
294
1,148
1,191
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
$ 13,076
$ 12,537
$ 51,088
$ 48,375
(a) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.