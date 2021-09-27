ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ryan Hooper, the Citrus Club director of food and beverage, first visited Axum Coffee several years ago. Inspired by Axum Coffee's desire to make the world a better place and delighted by the exceptional coffee offerings and impressive guest experience, Hooper initiated the strategic partnership.
He stated, "As we seek to continue to enhance the food and beverage experiences at Citrus Club, our members and their guests will enjoy delicious signature Axum Coffee creations, including freshly roasted coffees and flavorful specialty drinks, while socializing, entertaining, exchanging ideas and nurturing relationships at the club."
"We are excited to partner with Citrus Club to make the best coffee in Orlando part of the Citrus Club member experience," stated Mike Benn, CEO of Axum Coffee. "From our best-in-class espresso to a lineup of new coffee mocktails, we're looking forward to helping the Citrus Club develop incredible coffee experiences for its members and guests".
In keeping with its mission to restore hope in hard places, Axum Coffee plans to donate a portion of their profits from the partnership. "As a result of our coffee program with Citrus Club, we are excited to be able to make a difference in the downtown community by sponsoring SALT (Service and Love Together) Outreach, a 501(c) 3 committed to helping the homeless of Orlando," said Benn.
About Axum Coffee
Axum Coffee is a for-purpose specialty coffee and roasting company serving freshly-brewed coffee in our shops, along with hand-crafted signature lattés, mocktails and other beverages that surprise and delight our customers. Axum's mission is to inspire community, kindness and belonging over great coffee. We call it Brewing Goodness Together™ and we collaborate with the neighborhoods we are in to bring hope to people in hard places, both locally and globally. To learn more visit, bestorlandocoffee.com.
About Citrus Club Orlando
Citrus Club Orlando is where a diverse group of community leaders gather to elevate and enhance business and social connections. The Club offers high-quality networking and business advantages and fine-dining experiences with spectacular views of the city.
