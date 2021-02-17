DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- City Electric Supply (CES) is proud to announce that it has recently partnered with Make-A-Wish. The partnership was made possible by City Electric Supply's social impact program, CES Cares. And the company couldn't be more excited about its latest charitable partner.
"This partnership is a wonderful opportunity for us to have a positive impact on the lives of people in the places we cherish," said President and CEO of City Electric Supply Thomas Hartland-Mackie. "Many thanks to our Social Impact Manager Karen Gray and the CES Cares team for helping us to live out our commitment to serving others and providing CES with a new way to spread hope and kindness to our neighbors."
Karen Gray says partnering with Make-A-Wish is an honor.
"Knowing that we're helping provide wishes for kids with critical illnesses is the best feeling in the world," Gray said.
Make-A-Wish is also thrilled about the new partnership.
"We are proud to partner with City Electric Supply as one of our newest national corporate partners," said LuAnn Bott, Vice President of Revenue and Partnership Services for Make-A-Wish America. "We're excited to see what we can do together to help grant the wish of every eligible child."
Make-A-Wish is committed to its mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Wishes give children renewed energy and strength, bring families closer together and unite entire communities. Gray recalls one particular wish that has inspired her — a North Texas kid named Anderson who wished to play hockey with the Dallas Stars.
"Anderson's wish was to play with the Dallas Stars, but Make-A-Wish went above and beyond that," she said. "He put a team together with his friends and actually played against the Dallas Stars. It's such a beautiful moment and seeing that impact and the joy on his face makes it so real."
That's more than 340,000 wishes granted by Make-A-Wish in the U.S. and its territories, and it's exactly why City Electric Supply has decided to partner with the organization.
"For us, it is important that employees and customers understand that these wishes can be truly life-changing for children with critical illnesses, their families, and their communities," Bott said. "When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, anxiety with hope, and sadness with joy."
"Every wish has a real impact," Gray added. "How do you show that these wishes improve their health? Attitude has a lot to do with recovery and fighting disease. You can't watch these wishes come true without seeing the difference it truly makes."
And CES is fully prepared to help transform lives nationwide with its latest partnership. It's not just a partnership where the company can feel good about the impact it will make. It's an organization that CES employees and customers can get behind.
"It was just a natural fit for us. Make-A-Wish is a national nonprofit, but they have local chapters all over the U.S. Our branches can raise money and host events that affect their communities directly," said Gray. "They're in it with you. They truly value each and every company that contributes to their organization, and every person as well. It's a really good feeling knowing that they're just as invested as you are."
"This is just the start of our partnership, and the opportunities that lie ahead are endless," said Bott. "Your engagement, enthusiasm, and dedication will be key to the success of our partnership."
Make-A-Wish has 59 local chapters across the U.S. and a ton of virtual volunteer opportunities. There is no doubt about the success it will achieve – despite the challenges caused by the pandemic.
"We have been pursuing new and creative ways to bring the power of a wish to kids because hope can't wait. By holding fundraising events or asking for donations, you can become a champion for a child who is waiting for their wish to come true," said Bott.
"One of our biggest goals is to get people engaged, to get them to give back to their communities," Gray said. "Whether it's with Make-A-Wish or another charity, CES Cares is here to help the people who are already doing it and to try to ignite passion in people who aren't by giving them the opportunity to get involved."
Make-A-Wish is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. It is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community of the U.S. and in 50 countries worldwide. With the help of volunteers, donors, staff and supporters, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 340,000 life-changing wishes and transformed countless lives.
CES Cares is committed to undertaking local, national, and international issues such as homelessness, hunger, child abuse, child illness, and disaster relief. In North Texas alone, where CES is headquartered, the company helps tackle homelessness and hunger through its work with The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center and the North Texas Food Bank. Additionally, the partnership with Dallas Children's Advocacy Center (DCAC) allows CES to help children who have experienced abuse by giving support to them and non-offending family members. The company also works with Vogel Alcove to help families overcome the lasting, traumatic effects of child homelessness and Children's Medical Center Dallas to support children fighting cancer and other severe illnesses. Nationally and internationally, CES's partnership with the American Red Cross allows the company to provide natural disaster relief and emergency assistance, and the partnership with UNICEF allows the company to help combat hunger around the world. Since its inception in 2016, CES Cares has made over $10 million dollars in charitable donations
City Electric Supply (CES) is a family-owned electrical wholesale distributor headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company was founded in 1951 by Tom Mackie in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 1983. Today, CES employs more than 3,000 people in over 500 branches across the U.S.
CES is dedicated to providing personalized service and support for customers in the residential, commercial, and industrial marketplace. While CES is a large company, it prides itself in keeping its founding principle of empowering people to make local business decisions by providing customers tailored services for all their electric supply needs.
Media Contact
Janan Buisier, City Electric Supply Co, 2144627052, Janan.Buisier@cityelectricsupply.com
SOURCE City Electric Supply Co