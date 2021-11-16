BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the City of Boiling Spring Lakes has officially joined the North Carolina Purchasing Group to help simplify their bid and RFP distribution process. The North Carolina Purchasing Group is one of bidnet direct's regional purchasing groups which offers participating local government agencies an e-procurement solution. The City of Boiling Spring Lakes invites all vendors to register online with the North Carolina Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/north-carolina/boilingspringlakes.
With the North Carolina Purchasing Group, vendors register to access one centralized location with opportunities from 10 participating agencies throughout North Carolina. By posting upcoming solicitations to the regional purchasing group rather than their website, the City of Boiling Spring Lakes hopes to make it easier for more vendors to access their documents. They also hope to expand the reach of their solicitations to a more diverse vendor pool. Unlike the prior process of only publishing bids to a webpage, the North Carolina Purchasing Group provides a method to track all bid activity, including the details of vendors who have received or downloaded a bid.
"Sometimes distributing a bid on our site just isn't enough," says Pamela Bellina, Executive Assistant of the City of Boiling Spring Lakes. "Posting the bid for an entire regional community of vendors to see will help us reach more variety of qualified local suppliers. We like that with the North Carolina Purchasing Group we can quantifiably track the level of diversity."
The City of Boiling Spring Lakes invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/north-carolina/boilingspringlakes and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 9 other public agencies participating on the North Carolina Purchasing Group. Registered vendors also gain access to a team of experienced customer service support representatives and can upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, advanced notice of term contract expiration, and notification of a recently posted addendum.
About the City of Boiling Spring Lakes:
A sprawling community of 23.3 sq miles with a population of 7,200 (in 2019) based upon information provided by Dr. Michael Cline, State Demographer, NC Office of State Budget & Management. Boiling Spring Lakes was incorporated April 7, 1961. Come and enjoy all the things out community has to offer such as fifty lakes including five swimming lakes and beaches. You can use our boat launch for kayaking, boating, motor boating - only on the Big Lake, fishing or just take a slow leisurely sail. We have nature walking trails, parks and playgrounds, an 18 hole golf course and a disc golf course. We are close to the beaches and ferries to Bald Head Island and Fort Fisher. Boiling Spring Lakes has so much to offer and is a wonderful place to spend time visiting or to hang your hat and raise your family.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the North Carolina Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
Media Contact
Kim Cullen, bidnet direct, 800-835-4603, kcullen@bidnet.com
SOURCE bidnet direct