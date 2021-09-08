MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Mount Pleasant announced it has joined the Texas Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. bidnet direct's Texas Purchasing Group connects over 40 participating agencies from across Texas. The purchasing group provides a transparent bid process through which the bid is available to all vendors at the same time. The City of Mount Pleasant invites all potential vendors to register online with the Texas Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/texas.
The City of Mount Pleasant joined the purchasing group in September. The City of Mount Pleasant will utilize the system to streamline the purchasing process including bid management, bid distribution and vendor relations. The Texas Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides over 40 local government agencies the tools needed to have a transparent bid process while minimizing costs and saving time.
The Texas Purchasing Group expands an agency's vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the Texas Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with the City of Mount Pleasant can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/texas. The City of Mount Pleasant invites all interested bidders to register today.
Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents and files, additional addendum, and award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the Texas Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.
With one click, the City of Mount Pleasant can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. The City of Mount Pleasant also has its own, branded page on the public side of the Texas Purchasing Group in which vendors can view all closed bids and any awarded information.
"We now have information at our fingertips for each bid opportunity and award. The information is fully tracked and auditable. Vendors can access documents and addenda right online and we can see that the vendor has indeed seen the addendum. It is exciting to build on to the transparent office we strive to be by becoming a part of the Texas Purchasing Group," stated Miykael Reeve, Director of Finance of the City of Mount Pleasant.
Vendors may register on the Texas Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/texas. bidnet direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
Other local Texas government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Texas Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About the City of Mount Pleasant:
The City of Mount Pleasant is at the center of Titus County, roughly halfway between Dallas and Texarkana. Mount Pleasants' growth is evident with the construction of new residential properties and communities, major expansion of existing manufacturing plants and construction of new manufacturing facilities.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Texas Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
