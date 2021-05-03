GREENWICH, Conn., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global marketing research services innovator Civicom® was an exhibitor in the annual MRMW North America Virtual Conference that ran from April 20th-22nd, 2021. Civicom® showcased its suite of leading-edge marketing research solutions including Civicom ChatterBox™, CCam® focus, and TranscriptionWing™.
The Civicom® team illustrated strategies that have helped researchers uncover deeper insights by utilizing Civicom ChatterBox™, a browser-based and mobile-optimized asynchronous online bulletin board and community platform. For CCam® focus, listeners were walked through the capabilities of their portable plug-and-play 360° HD video recording and streaming, an ideal solution for market researchers for conducting in-person and remote hybrid research while adhering to pandemic restrictions. Last but not least, Civicom® showcased TranscriptionWing™ services that enable market researchers to identify key points in their research from accurate and secure human transcriptions.
Market Research in the Mobile World (MRMW) conferences are attended by thousands of research professionals every year, focusing on mobile, innovation, and high-tech marketing research. Civicom® continues to be at the forefront of innovation by participating in events like MRMW North America, developing solutions from valuable insights and emerging trends called for by market research professionals.
About Civicom® Marketing Research Services
Civicom® Marketing Research Services offers many options to enhance the research process for marketing research professionals. Civicom® is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups using Civicom CyberFacility®. Civicom® operates in over 96 countries and offers extensive translation services for marketing researchers plus market research respondent recruiting through CiviSelect™.
We maintain strict information security policies, data flow procedures, and security measures to safeguard personally identifiable information for your projects. We are HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, and PIPEDA compliant.
Civicom® Marketing Research Services chooses to be as dynamic as it is innovative; always listening to and acting on clients' ideas and requests as they see fit. This kind of relationship has paved the way for the development and roll-out of new services. To learn more, email Civicom® at inquire(at)civicommrs(dot)com, call +1-203-413-2423, or visit http://www.civicommrs.com.
