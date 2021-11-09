GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Civicom, the global leader in audio and web-enabled technology solutions for marketing research, attended Quirk's New York 2021 on November 2-3 as a sponsor and exhibitor.
Civicom® Marketing Research Services exhibited their upgraded capabilities for facilitating online qualitative research, including the newly enhanced Civicom ThoughtLight® mobile insights app, in their first in-person event of the year. CCam® focus showcased their HD 360° recording and streaming solution that equips in-person research with remote hybrid moderation and observation.
Every year, the Quirk's Event covers the topics that matter the most to today's market research professionals. Attendees leave well-informed on the latest trends and techniques that bring their market research expertise up-to-date through sessions and networking opportunities with thought leaders in the industry.
Civicom joins the many sponsors and exhibitors eager to share their experience in helping insights professionals deal with the daily challenges they encounter out in the field. As an innovator in online marketing research facilitation, Civicom continues to participate in these events to enhance its marketing research solutions with feedback from experts and professionals alike.
About Civicom® Marketing Research Services
Civicom® Marketing Research Services offers many options to enhance the research process for marketing research professionals. Civicom® is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups using Civicom CyberFacility®. Civicom® also offers Civicom ChatterBox®, an asynchronous research platform for online communities and bulletin boards, plus the Civicom ThoughtLight® Mobile Insights App, a mobile qualitative tool for collecting richer in-the-moment insights, useful for shopper insights, audio diaries, and patient journeys. Civicom also offers CCam® focus, a portable HD 360° recording and streaming solution for live, in-person focus groups in almost every facility globally.
Civicom® operates in over 96 countries and offers extensive translation services for marketing researchers, as well as transcription services through TranscriptionWing™, and market research respondent recruiting through CiviSelect™. All of these services are available in Spanish, as well as English, and multiple other languages.
Civicom® Marketing Research Services chooses to be as dynamic as it is innovative; always listening to and acting on clients' ideas and requests as they see fit. This kind of relationship has paved the way for the development and roll-out of new services.
To learn more, email Civicom® at inquire@civicommrs.com or call +1-203-413-2423.
Media Contact
Annie McDannald, Civicom Marketing Research Services, 203-413-2423, annie.mcdannald@civi.com
SOURCE Civicom Marketing Research Services