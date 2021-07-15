GREENWICH, Conn., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global marketing research solution provider Civicom hosted a webinar on July 7, 2021 that showcased the improvements on CyberFacility®, its telephone and web-enabled interview and focus group solution.
The webinar "CyberFacility Elevated: The Right Choice For Research Success" explored the latest CyberFacility capabilities designed to provide researchers flexible platform options and inventive solutions to enhance their marketing research.
Civicom combines white glove support and cutting edge innovation that allows researchers to remotely moderate anywhere and deliver agility outside of in-person environments. The enhancements were developed from client feedback and expert assessments of emerging solutions in the market.
With 20 years of experience and as a global leader in market research facilitation, Civicom continues to enable researchers to elevate their research process and quickly adapt to the digital transformation in research.
