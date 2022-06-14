Acquisition Amplifies its Comprehensive Civic Experience Platform with Social Media Archiving, Accessibility and Quality Assurance, and Open Records Request Solutions
MANHATTAN, Kan., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CivicPlus, a leader in public sector integrated technology solutions, has closed its acquisition of Optimere, a public sector technology leader whose mission is to ensure that digital communications are compliant, accessible, accurate, and optimized. The acquisition will add Optimere's industry-leading social media archiving, accessibility, and quality assurance, as well as its open records request technologies, to CivicPlus' comprehensive platform built to create better experiences for residents and the public sector agencies that serve them.
Insight Partners will support the Optimere acquisition with an additional equity investment, and certain current Optimere shareholders, including Level Equity, will become investors in CivicPlus.
According to Brian Rempe, CivicPlus' Chief Executive Officer, the acquisition marks the next step in CivicPlus' commitment to evolve and scale its platform in ways that provide the public sector with more innovative and integrated solutions that enable them to offer their residents frictionless, one-stop, and personalized digital access to local government services and communications.
"This acquisition marks a tremendously exciting and monumental step in our business growth. We have long supported our customers' commitment to leveraging technology to foster the type of transparency, accessibility, and access that empowers resident trust and satisfaction. With the addition of Optimere's ArchiveSocial, Monsido, and NextRequest solutions, we are strengthening our ability to help our customers streamline their software stacks and ensure every digital interaction creates a positive civic experience."
Mr. Rempe added that the combined company's leaders will develop a roadmap for aligning Optimere's solutions within its Civic Experience Platform over the next several months.
Ray Carey, Optimere's Chief Executive Officer, said that combining with CivicPlus means that thousands of its customers immediately become part of a broader network of communicators united in their shared commitment to leverage innovative technology to communicate in a more accessible and open manner.
"CivicPlus and Optimere share a steadfast belief that positive digital interactions are critical to building trust with residents," said Mr. Carey. "We've built a portfolio of solutions that empower accessibility, transparency, and compliance. Adding our technology to the Civic Experience Platform means we are bringing to the market the broadest and most future-proofed portfolio designed for the public sector and regulated communicators. I am thrilled for our employees who are now part of CivicPlus. I am proud to be part of the mission of making government work better."
District Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as counsel to CivicPlus on the transaction. Shea & Company, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor, and Goodwin Procter LLP served as counsel to Optimere on the transaction.
About CivicPlus
CivicPlus® delivers technology solutions that enable local governments to optimize the experience they deliver when interacting with residents. Over 7,500 local governments use our solutions when serving their 340 million residents. We deliver the industry's first and only Civic Experience Platform. It enables local governments to drive more revenue, operate more efficiently, and generate positive recognition for the many services they provide every day. For more information, visit civicplus.com.
About Optimere
Optimere is the leading provider of digital compliance, accessibility, and records management solutions that illuminate the path to trusted communications. Optimere has over 6,000 customers globally and is the maker of brands, including ArchiveSocial, Monsido, and NextRequest. For more information, visit Optimere.com.
