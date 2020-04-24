SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") reported net income available to common shareholders of $7.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.
"We began 2020 with the expectation that one of the biggest challenges we were going to face during the year was an uncertain interest rate environment. The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges that we, as well as other banks, could not have anticipated. Our organization has risen to the challenge and are working with our customers to assist through these unprecedented times. We have waived overdraft fees, accommodated requests for loan payment deferrals and are participating in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program. In light of all of these challenges, we are pleased with our first quarter earnings," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.
Results of Operations:
Net interest income increased $396 thousand, or 1.8%, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.
Interest income increased $418 thousand, or 1.7%, for the first quarter of 2020. Average earning assets increased $214.6 million, which resulted in a $2.3 million increase in interest income. Average yields decreased 40 basis points which resulted in a $1.9 million decrease in interest income. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $755 thousand for the first quarter of 2020 and $982 for the first quarter of 2019.
Interest expense increased $22 thousand, or 0.8%, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $110.4 million, resulting in a $360 thousand increase in interest expense. Average rates decreased 7 basis points, resulting in a $338 thousand decrease in interest expense.
Net interest margin decreased 35 basis points to 4.10% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 4.45% for the same period a year ago. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios contributed approximately 15 basis points and 22 basis points to net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 1,725,685
$ 21,673
5.05%
$ 1,564,208
$ 20,963
5.44%
Taxable securities
187,604
1,416
3.13%
207,600
1,748
3.43%
Non-taxable securities
197,583
1,512
4.22%
157,619
1,351
4.49%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
121,296
401
1.33%
88,096
522
2.40%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 2,232,168
25,002
4.62%
$ 2,017,523
24,584
5.02%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
168,350
92,782
Premises and equipment, net
22,737
21,924
Accrued interest receivable
6,751
6,534
Intangible assets
85,083
86,116
Other assets
28,550
20,053
Bank owned life insurance
45,086
43,643
Less allowance for loan losses
(14,927)
(13,885)
Total Assets
$ 2,573,798
$ 2,274,690
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 894,892
$ 606
0.27%
$ 855,666
$ 708
0.34%
Time
280,701
1,379
1.98%
270,507
1,183
1.77%
FHLB
157,749
581
1.48%
97,267
597
2.49%
Federal funds purchased
610
2
1.32%
-
-
0.00%
Subordinated debentures
29,427
313
4.28%
29,427
372
5.13%
Repurchase agreements
22,123
6
0.11%
22,197
5
0.09%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,385,502
2,887
0.84%
$ 1,275,064
2,865
0.91%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
799,540
680,929
Other liabilities
56,154
17,041
Shareholders' equity
332,602
301,656
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,573,798
$ 2,274,690
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 22,115
3.78%
$ 21,719
4.11%
Net interest margin
4.10%
4.45%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $406 thousand and 362 thousand for the periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
Provision for loan losses was $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $0 for the first quarter of 2019. The reserve ratio increased to 0.97% from 0.86% at December 31, 2019 due to an increase in the bank's qualitative factors related to the economic shutdown that is driven by COVID-19. Economic impacts include the loss of revenue being experience by our business clients, additional employee costs for businesses due to the pandemic, higher unemployment rates throughout our footprint and a large percentage of customers requesting payment relief. We expect our Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Consumer portfolios to be impacted the most.
For the first quarter of 2020, noninterest income totaled $6.9 million, an increase of $592 thousand, or 9.4%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 1,468
$ 1,456
$ 12
0.8%
Net gain on sale of securities
-
4
(4)
-100.0%
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
(141)
2
(143)
N/M
Net gain on sale of loans
827
331
496
149.8%
ATM/Interchange fees
894
906
(12)
-1.3%
Wealth management fees
1,006
847
159
18.8%
Bank owned life insurance
250
247
3
1.2%
Tax refund processing fees
1,900
2,200
(300)
-13.6%
Swap fees
338
73
265
363.0%
Other
334
218
116
53.2%
Total noninterest income
$ 6,876
$ 6,284
$ 592
9.4%
N/M - not meaningful
The increased gain on sale of loans is primarily due to an increase in volume of loans sold of $18.9 million as well as an increase in the premium on sold loans of 34 basis points. Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in assets under management as a result of new trust accounts and positive market conditions in late 2019 through February of this year. Swap fees increased as a result of the declining interest rate environment and more customers looking to lock in lower fixed rate loans. Tax refund processing fees decreased due to a decline in volume processed.
For the first quarter of 2020, noninterest expense totaled $17.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 8.6%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 10,871
$ 9,805
$ 1,066
10.9%
Net occupancy and equipment
1,482
1,503
(21)
-1.4%
Contracted data processing
450
419
31
7.4%
Taxes and assessments
579
593
(14)
-2.4%
Professional services
737
694
43
6.2%
Amortization of intangible assets
231
240
(9)
-3.8%
ATM/Interchange expense
447
378
69
18.3%
Marketing
356
340
16
4.7%
Other
2,703
2,477
226
9.1%
Total noninterest expense
$ 17,856
$ 16,449
$ 1,407
8.6%
Compensation expense increased due to an increase in employees, annual pay increases and employee insurance. FTE employees increased by 22, or 5.1%, to 452 FTE. Annual pay increases in 2019 were an average of 3.3%. Employee insurance increased 9.1% for 2020.
The increases in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to increases in monthly processing fees and increases in monitoring software costs.
The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to increases in software maintenance of $89 thousand and an increase in bad check losses of $79 thousand.
The efficiency ratio was 60.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 58.0% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The change in the efficiency ratio is due primarily to the increase in noninterest expense.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the first quarter 2020 was 13.1% compared to 16.3% in 2019.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $266.3 million, or 11.5%, from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020, due to an increase in cash of $207.5 million, primarily related to the temporary impact of our tax refund processing program, as well as a $7.0 million increase in Investment securities and a $34.2 million increase in the loan portfolio.
End of period loan balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and Agriculture
$ 201,860
$ 203,110
$ (1,250)
-0.6%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
255,633
245,606
10,027
4.1%
Non-owner Occupied
616,192
592,222
23,970
4.0%
Residential Real Estate
458,478
463,032
(4,554)
-1.0%
Real Estate Construction
163,807
155,825
7,982
5.1%
Farm Real Estate
32,152
34,114
(1,962)
-5.8%
Consumer and Other
15,003
15,061
(58)
-0.4%
Total Loans
$ 1,743,125
$ 1,708,970
$ 34,155
2.0%
Loan growth during 2020 totaled $34.2 million, led by increases of $34.0 million in Commercial Real Estate and $8.0 million in Real Estate Construction. The Commercial Real Estate growth was aided by some successful real estate projects we kept on balance sheet by using longer term swaps that might otherwise have been refinanced on the commercial mortgage-backed securities market. The mild Midwest winter has also contributed to our growth in the Construction category. The decrease in Residential Real Estate was expected as we refinanced many on balance sheet mortgages into a saleable mortgage product. All regions contributed to the growth in the first quarter with some significant transactions originated outside of our core metro regions.
Paycheck Protection Program
We began accepting applications for the Small Business Association's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") on April 3, 2020 and have processed 1,271 loans totaling $186.6 million. We estimate the SBA fees to be approximately $7.0 million. We have submitted the documentation, which has been reviewed and approved, to borrow from the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility. We expect to match this funding with the volume of PPP loans outstanding.
"I am extremely proud of our people and our ability to assist customers through this program. While the parameters of PPP changed frequently, we were able to scale up and streamline our process to assist 1,271 small business customers with $186.6 million in loans, impacting approximately 26,500 jobs. This program will make a real difference in the businesses and lives of our customers and their employees," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.
COVID-19 Loan Modifications
During the first quarter, Civista modified 66 loans totaling $39.9 million, primarily consisting of the deferral of principal and/or interest payments. Since March 31, Civista has received requests to modify an additional 727 loans totaling $410.6 million, also consisting of deferral of principal and/or interest payments. All of the loans modified were performing at the time of the modification and comply with the provisions of the CARES Act to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring. Details with respect to actual loan modifications processed through March 31, 2020 are as follows:
Loans modified under COVID-19 programs
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Type of Loan
Number of
Balance
Weighted
Commercial and Agriculture
26
$ 5,449
4.65%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
25
10,077
4.82%
Non-owner Occupied
12
24,122
4.86%
Residential Real Estate
2
184
4.91%
Farm Real Estate
1
89
5.00%
66
$ 39,921
4.82%
"In addition to the loans we modified during the first quarter we are actively working with several of our customers to provide additional relief during these trying times," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.
Total deposits increased $313.2 million, or 18.7%, from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020.
End of period deposit balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 811,976
$ 512,553
$ 299,423
58.4%
Interest-bearing demand
332,756
301,674
31,082
10.3%
Savings and money market
558,936
588,697
(29,761)
-5.1%
Time deposits
288,271
275,840
12,431
4.5%
Total Deposits
$ 1,991,939
$ 1,678,764
$ 313,175
18.7%
The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $299.4 million was due to the increase in balances related to the tax refund processing program of $307.5 million, which is temporary. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased, primarily due to increases in public fund accounts. The increase in time deposits is centered on our special rate 9 month certificate.
FHLB advances totaled $142.0 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $84.5 million, or 37.3%, from December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits reduced the need for wholesale funding.
Stock Repurchase Program
Civista approved a share repurchase plan in December 2019, authorizing the repurchase of up to 672,000 shares of outstanding common stock. During the first quarter of 2020, Civista repurchased 646,703 shares for $11.0 million, which equates to a weighted average price of $17.01 per share. The repurchase plan was fully executed early in April.
Shareholder Equity
Total shareholders' equity decreased $2.0 million, or 0.6%, from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020 as a result of the repurchase of shares. The $11.0 million decrease from stock repurchases was partially offset by a $6.0 million increase in retained earnings and an increase in other comprehensive income of $3.0 million.
Asset Quality
Civista recorded net recoveries of $55 thousand for the three months of 2020 compared to net recoveries of $143 thousand for the same period of 2019. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 0.97% at March 31, 2020 and 0.86% at December 31, 2019.
Allowance for Loan Losses
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
Beginning of period
$ 14,767
$ 13,679
Charge-offs
(24)
(239)
Recoveries
79
382
Provision
2,126
-
End of period
$ 16,948
$ 13,822
Non-performing assets at March 31, 2020 were $8.6 million, a 6.1% decrease from December 31, 2019. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.33% from 0.39% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 197.97% from 161.95% At December 31, 2019.
Non-performing Assets
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Non-accrual loans
$ 6,072
$ 6,115
Restructured loans
2,489
3,004
Total non-performing loans
8,561
9,119
Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 8,561
$ 9,119
Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24, 2020. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. first quarter 2020 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.
An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.6 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(unaudited)
2020
2019
Interest and dividend income
$ 25,002
$ 24,584
Interest expense
2,887
2,865
Net interest income
22,115
21,719
Provision for loan losses
2,126
-
Net interest income after provision
19,989
21,719
Noninterest income
6,876
6,284
Noninterest expense
17,856
16,449
Income before taxes
9,009
11,554
Income tax expense
1,176
1,885
Net income
7,833
9,669
Preferred stock dividends
-
164
Net income available
to common shareholders
$ 7,833
$ 9,505
Dividends per common share
$ 0.11
$ 0.09
Earnings per common share,
basic
$ 0.47
$ 0.61
diluted
$ 0.47
$ 0.57
Average shares outstanding,
basic
16,517,745
15,607,655
diluted
16,517,745
16,901,830
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets
1.22%
1.72%
Return on average equity
9.47%
13.00%
Dividend payout ratio
23.20%
14.53%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
4.10%
4.45%
Selected Balance Sheet Items
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$ 256,023
$ 48,535
Investment securities
366,689
359,690
Loans held for sale
7,632
2,285
Loans
1,743,125
1,708,970
Less allowance for loan losses
16,948
14,767
Net loans
1,726,177
1,694,203
Other securities
20,280
20,280
Premises and equipment, net
22,443
22,871
Goodwill and other intangibles
84,919
85,156
Bank owned life insurance
45,249
44,999
Other assets
46,444
31,538
Total assets
$ 2,575,856
$ 2,309,557
Total deposits
$ 1,991,939
$ 1,678,764
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
142,000
226,500
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
22,699
18,674
Subordinated debentures
29,427
29,427
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
61,624
26,066
Total shareholders' equity
328,167
330,126
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,575,856
$ 2,309,557
Shares outstanding at period end
16,064,010
16,687,542
Book value per share
$ 20.43
$ 19.78
Equity to asset ratio
12.74%
14.29%
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.97%
0.86%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.33%
0.39%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
197.97%
161.95%
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$ 6,072
$ 6,115
Troubled debt restructurings
2,489
3,004
Other real estate owned
-
-
Total
$ 8,561
$ 9,119
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
End of Period Balances
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 256,023
$ 48,535
$ 62,219
$ 49,839
$ 164,094
Investment securities
366,689
359,690
356,439
360,512
351,006
Loans held for sale
7,632
2,285
8,983
2,563
1,444
Loans
1,743,125
1,708,970
1,648,640
1,598,770
1,573,193
Allowance for loan losses
(16,948)
(14,767)
(14,144)
(13,786)
(13,822)
Net Loans
1,726,177
1,694,203
1,634,496
1,584,984
1,559,371
Other securities
20,280
20,280
20,280
20,280
20,280
Premises and equipment, net
22,443
22,871
22,201
21,720
21,772
Goodwill and other intangibles
84,919
85,156
85,461
85,706
85,955
Bank owned life insurance
45,249
44,999
44,745
44,491
44,239
Other assets
46,444
31,538
34,241
32,900
29,541
Total Assets
$ 2,575,856
$ 2,309,557
$ 2,269,065
$ 2,202,995
$ 2,277,702
Liabilities
Total deposits
$ 1,991,939
$ 1,678,764
$ 1,632,621
$ 1,632,720
$ 1,765,801
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
142,000
226,500
236,100
176,300
127,100
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
22,699
18,674
15,088
15,554
21,970
Subordinated debentures
29,427
29,427
29,427
29,427
29,427
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
61,624
26,066
26,566
24,782
21,347
Total liabilities
2,247,689
1,979,431
1,939,802
1,878,783
1,965,645
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred shares, Series B
-
-
9,158
9,364
9,364
Common shares
276,546
276,422
267,559
267,275
266,990
Retained earnings
73,972
67,974
62,023
56,199
49,421
Treasury shares
(32,239)
(21,144)
(21,144)
(17,235)
(17,235)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
9,888
6,874
11,667
8,609
3,517
Total shareholders' equity
328,167
330,126
329,263
324,212
312,057
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,575,856
$ 2,309,557
$ 2,269,065
$ 2,202,995
$ 2,277,702
Quarterly Average Balances
Assets:
Earning assets
$ 2,232,168
$ 2,070,175
$ 2,021,780
$ 1,986,841
$ 2,017,523
Securities
385,187
372,639
379,525
373,999
365,219
Loans
1,725,685
1,676,769
1,626,010
1,583,533
1,564,208
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Total deposits
$ 1,975,133
$ 1,661,452
$ 1,622,527
$ 1,670,247
$ 1,807,102
Interest-bearing deposits
1,175,593
1,160,499
1,139,632
1,129,964
1,126,173
Other interest-bearing liabilities
209,909
252,908
246,235
186,140
148,891
Total shareholders' equity
332,602
329,634
326,103
315,438
301,656
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Income statement
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Total interest and dividend income
$ 25,002
$ 24,521
$ 24,023
$ 24,926
$ 24,584
Total interest expense
2,887
3,299
3,605
3,184
2,865
Net interest income
22,115
21,222
20,418
21,742
21,719
Provision for loan losses
2,126
885
150
-
-
Noninterest income
6,876
5,627
5,429
5,104
6,284
Noninterest expense
17,856
17,128
16,731
16,639
16,449
Income before taxes
9,009
8,836
8,966
10,207
11,554
Income tax expense
1,176
995
1,258
1,546
1,885
Net income
7,833
7,841
7,708
8,661
9,669
Preferred stock dividends
-
157
162
164
164
Net income available to
common shareholders
$ 7,833
$ 7,684
$ 7,546
$ 8,497
$ 9,505
Common shares dividend paid
$ 1,835
$ 1,702
$ 1,722
$ 1,719
$ 1,404
Per share data
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.47
$ 0.49
$ 0.48
$ 0.54
$ 0.61
Diluted earnings per common share
0.47
0.47
0.46
0.51
0.57
Dividends per common share
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.09
Average common shares outstanding - basic
16,517,745
15,796,713
15,577,371
15,628,537
15,607,655
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
16,517,745
16,734,391
16,849,887
16,922,712
16,901,830
Asset quality
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period
$ 14,767
$ 14,144
$ 13,786
$ 13,822
$ 13,679
Charge-offs
(24)
(345)
(36)
(156)
(239)
Recoveries
79
83
244
120
382
Provision
2,126
885
150
-
-
Allowance for loan losses, end of period
$ 16,948
$ 14,767
$ 14,144
$ 13,786
$ 13,822
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
0.97%
0.86%
0.86%
0.86%
0.88%
Allowance to nonperforming assets
197.97%
161.95%
149.91%
164.69%
150.60%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
197.97%
161.95%
149.91%
164.69%
150.60%
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans
$ 8,561
$ 9,119
$ 9,435
$ 8,371
$ 9,178
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 8,561
$ 9,119
$ 9,435
$ 8,371
$ 9,178
Capital and liquidity
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.66%
12.35%
12.37%
12.44%
11.64%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
14.33%
15.26%
15.50%
15.94%
15.64%
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.25%
16.10%
16.32%
16.78%
16.48%
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
9.82%
11.08%
10.81%
10.89%
9.96%
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Tangible Common Equity
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
$ 328,167
$ 330,126
$ 329,263
$ 324,212
$ 312,057
Less: Preferred Equity
-
-
9,158
9,364
9,364
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
83,363
83,595
83,829
84,064
84,299
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 244,804
$ 246,531
$ 236,276
$ 230,784
$ 218,394
Total Shares Outstanding
16,064,010
16,687,542
15,473,275
15,633,059
15,624,113
Tangible book value per share
$ 15.24
$ 14.77
$ 15.27
$ 14.76
$ 13.98
Tangible Assets
Total Assets - GAAP
$ 2,575,856
$ 2,309,557
$ 2,269,065
$ 2,202,995
$ 2,277,702
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
83,363
83,595
83,829
84,064
84,299
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,492,493
$ 2,225,962
$ 2,185,236
$ 2,118,931
$ 2,193,403
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.82%
11.08%
10.81%
10.89%
9.96%