Civista Bancshares, Inc.

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2021. 

Fourth quarter and year-to-date 2021 highlights:

  • Net income of $11.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.  
  • Net income of $40.5 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, compared to $32.2 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
  • COVID–19 loan deferrals decreased to 0.26% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020 and 21.3% at June 30, 2020. 
  • Based on the December 31, 2021 market close of $24.40, the $0.14 fourth quarter dividend  is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.30% and a dividend payout ratio of 21.30%.
  • In the fourth quarter, we began the redeployment of $100.0 million excess liquidity into investment securities, yielding 2.01%.  
  • In November we completed a private placement of $75 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031.
  • In January we announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Civista will acquire Comunibanc Corp., the parent company of The Henry County Bank.

"We turned in another solid Civista quarter highlighted by solid loan growth and reduced operating expenses.  Although Civista remains well capitalized, we did successfully raise $75 million in subordinated debt.  This money will allow us to continue to accelerate our growth plans, both organically and through acquisition" said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Mr. Shaffer continued, "Shortly after the beginning of the new year, we did announce that Civista had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Comunibanc, Corp., the parent company of The Henry County Bank headquartered in Napoleon Ohio.  This gives us a presence in Northwest Ohio, and we look forward to welcoming their employees and customers to the Civista family".

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, and 2020

Net interest income decreased $208 thousand, or 0.9%, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, due to a decrease in interest income partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.  Accretion of PPP fees was $1.6 million during the quarter for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2020.  

Net interest margin decreased 49 basis points to 3.42% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.69% for the same period a year ago. 

The decrease in interest income was due to a $726 thousand decrease in PPP fees of $407 thousand decrease in accretion income related to loan portfolios acquired through acquisitions and a decrease in the average rate earned on assets of 40 basis points.  Average earning assets increased $169.5 million, partially offsetting these decreases. 

Interest expense decreased $779 thousand, or 35.6%, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year.  The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased 18 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $37.3 million.  

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)



















Three Months Ended December 31,



2021



2020



Average



Yield/



Average



Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *



balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:















Loans **

$   1,973,989

$ 21,430

4.31%



$   2,072,477

$ 22,853

4.39%

Taxable securities

285,734

1,545

2.17%



178,194

1,259

2.93%

Non-taxable securities

236,324

1,651

3.76%



207,985

1,534

4.06%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

277,451

108

0.15%



145,305

75

0.21%

Total interest-earning assets

$   2,773,498

24,734

3.63%



$   2,603,961

25,721

4.03%

Noninterest-earning assets:















Cash and due from financial institutions

28,401







29,502





Premises and equipment, net

22,734







22,832





Accrued interest receivable

7,609







9,976





Intangible assets

84,541







84,919





Bank owned life insurance

46,807







45,816





Other assets

33,315







35,044





Less allowance for loan losses

(26,595)







(23,614)





      Total Assets

$   2,970,310







$   2,808,436





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















Interest-bearing liabilities:















Demand and savings

$   1,368,640

$      240

0.07%



$   1,169,152

$      380

0.13%

Time

250,920

569

0.90%



289,815

1,083

1.49%

FHLB

75,000

195

1.03%



125,000

452

1.44%

Federal funds purchased

543

1

0.73%



-

-

0.00%

Other borrowings

-

-

0.00%



95,820

80

0.33%

Subordinated debentures

54,961

402

2.90%



29,427

188

2.54%

Repurchase agreements

24,590

4

0.60%



28,110

7

0.10%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   1,774,654

1,411

0.32%



$   1,737,324

2,190

0.50%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

811,053







685,898





Other liabilities

35,632







41,879





Shareholders' equity

348,971







343,335





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   2,970,310







$   2,808,436





















Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 23,323

3.31%





$ 23,531

3.53%

















Net interest margin





3.42%







3.69%

















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $440 thousand and $411 thousand for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 

















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, and 2020

Net interest income increased $5.7 million, or 6.4%, compared to the same period in 2020.

Interest income increased $1.9 million, or 1.9%, for the twelve months of 2021.  Average earning assets increased $328.9 million, which resulted in a $5.7 million increase in net interest income.  Average yields decreased 41 basis points which resulted in a $1.9 million decrease in interest income.  During the twelve-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $155.2 million.  These loans had an average yield of 7.43% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 23 basis points.

Interest expense decreased $3.8 million, or 37.7%, for the twelve months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.  Average rates decreased 26 basis points, resulting in a $3.2 million decrease in interest expense.  Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $109.4 million, but a mix shift toward interest-bearing demand deposits led to a decrease in interest expense of $664 thousand.

Net interest margin decreased 23 basis points to 3.47% for the twelve months of 2021, compared to 3.70% for the same period a year ago. 

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)



















Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021



2020



Average



Yield/



Average



Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *



balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:















Loans **

$   2,026,907

$ 89,570

4.42%



$   1,953,472

$ 87,777

4.49%

Taxable securities

232,813

5,473

2.41%



183,721

5,359

3.03%

Non-taxable securities

217,786

6,250

3.96%



202,982

6,123

4.15%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

347,573

449

0.13%



155,960

606

0.39%

Total interest-earning assets

$   2,825,079

101,742

3.69%



$   2,496,135

99,865

4.10%

Noninterest-earning assets:















Cash and due from financial institutions

35,404







77,848





Premises and equipment, net

22,617







22,831





Accrued interest receivable

8,010







9,043





Intangible assets

84,747







84,953





Bank owned life insurance

46,435







45,454





Other assets

36,456







37,675





Less allowance for loan losses

(26,366)







(19,231)





      Total Assets

$   3,032,382







$   2,754,708





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















Interest-bearing liabilities:















Demand and savings

$   1,315,220

$   1,219

0.09%



$   1,050,544

$   1,813

0.17%

Time

265,294

2,956

1.11%



288,262

5,068

1.76%

FHLB

94,041

1,163

1.24%



133,151

1,932

1.45%

Federal funds purchased

137

1

0.73%



288

1

0.35%

Other borrowings

-

-

0.00%



101,295

354

0.35%

Subordinated debentures

35,863

955

3.28%



29,427

945

3.21%

Repurchase agreements

26,165

23

0.09%



24,390

25

0.10%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   1,736,720

6,317

0.36%



$   1,627,357

10,138

0.62%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

907,591







739,648





Other liabilities

38,868







51,242





Shareholders' equity

349,203







336,461





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   3,032,382







$   2,754,708





















Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 95,425

3.33%





$ 89,727

3.48%

















Net interest margin





3.47%







3.70%

















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.67 million and $1.64 million for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

No provision for loan losses was recorded during the fourth quarter while we recorded $830 thousand for the first twelve months of 2021.  The provision for loan losses was $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $10.1 million for the twelve months of 2020.  The reserve ratio increased to 1.33% at December 31, 2021 from 1.22% at December 31, 2020.  The reserve ratio without $43.2 million of PPP loans would have been 3 basis points higher.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest income totaled $6.8 million, a decrease of $855 thousand, or 11.2%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter. 

Noninterest income















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended December 31,



2021



2020



$ change



% change

Service charges

$    1,813



$    1,476



$       337



22.8%

Net gain/(loss) on sale of securities

(1)



2



(3)



-150.0%

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

(5)



69



(74)



-107.2%

Net gain on sale of loans

1,467



3,062



(1,595)



-52.1%

ATM/Interchange fees

1,493



1,246



247



19.8%

Wealth management fees

1,287



1,065



222



20.8%

Bank owned life insurance

448



244



204



83.6%

Swap fees

72



199



(127)



-63.8%

Other

237



303



(66)



-21.8%

Total noninterest income

$    6,811



$    7,666



$      (855)



-11.2%

















N/M - not meaningful















Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily as a result of a decrease in volume of loans sold.  Proceeds from the sale of loans sold totaled $54.8 million and $91.8 million during the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.   

Service charges increased as a result of higher overdraft fees and service charges.  During 2020, customer behavior changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts.  Overdraft fees are trending toward pre-pandemic levels.  

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers. 

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.  

Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") increased due to death benefits paid during the three-months ended December 31, 2021. 

Swap fees decreased due to the volume.  For the quarter, we recorded one $7.6 million swap compared to $19.6 million during the same period last year.  We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program.  Given current rates, we have chosen to book the variable rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a fixed rate.

Other decreased due to a loss on the sale of OREO property, a decrease in item processing fees and a decrease in deluxe income.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, noninterest income increased $3.3 million, or 11.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year. 

 

Noninterest income















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Twelve months ended December 31,



2021



2020



$ change



% change

Service charges

$    5,905



$    5,288



$       617



11.7%

Net gain on sale of securities

1,786



94



1,692



1800.0%

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

186



(57)



243



426.3%

Net gain on sale of loans

8,042



8,563



(521)



-6.1%

ATM/Interchange fees

5,443



4,472



971



21.7%

Wealth management fees

4,857



3,981



876



22.0%

Bank owned life insurance

1,200



977



223



22.8%

Tax refund processing fees

2,375



2,375



-



0.0%

Swap fees

207



1,459



(1,252)



-85.8%

Other

1,451



1,030



421



40.9%

Total noninterest income

$  31,452



$  28,182



$    3,270



11.6%

















N/M - not meaningful















Service charges increased due to increased account service charges and overdraft fees of $510 and $107, respectively.  

Net gain on sale of securities increased as a result of the sale of Visa Class B shares. 

Net gain (loss) on equity securities increased as a result of market value increases.

Net gain on sale of loans decreased due to a $43.7 million decrease in the volume of loans sold. 

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers. 

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021. 

Swap fees decreased as a result of a decline in the volume of loans.  Year to date we swapped $13.3 million compared to $104.4 million during the same period last year.  We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program.  Given current rates, we have chosen to book the variable rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a fixed rate.

BOLI income increased due to death benefits paid.

Other increased due to increases in wire transfer fees, the amortization of mortgage servicing rights, merchant credit card fees and gains on the sale of OREO properties.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest expense totaled $17.2 million, an increase of $205 thousand, or 1.2%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.

Noninterest expense















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended December 31,



2021



2020



$ change



% change

Compensation expense

$  10,112



$  10,417



$      (305)



-2.9%

Net occupancy and equipment 

1,495



1,528



(33)



-2.2%

Contracted data processing

363



540



(177)



-32.8%

Taxes and assessments

804



716



88



12.3%

Professional services

460



506



(46)



-9.1%

Amortization of intangible assets

222



227



(5)



-2.2%

ATM/Interchange expense

471



552



(81)



-14.7%

Marketing

103



18



85



472.2%

Software maintenance expense

883



483



400



82.8%

Other

2,260



1,981



279



14.1%

Total noninterest expense

$  17,173



$  16,968



$       205



1.2%

Compensation expense included decreased primarily due to a $1.2 million decline in commission, partially offset by increases in salaries of $182 thousand, unemployment taxes of $103 thousand and employee insurance of $180 thousand.  The increase in salaries is due to annual pay increases, which occur every year in April.  The increase in employee insurance is due to increased claims experience. 

The decrease in Contracted data processing fees is due to lower core processing fees and payments in 2020 for early termination fees.  

The increase in Taxes and assessments was due to increases in the assessment bases associated with both the FDIC assessment and the Ohio Financial Institutions tax.  

The increase in Marketing expense is primarily due to increases in marketing expenses as a result of lower expenses in 2020.  The decreases in 2020 are related to lower advertising and business promotion expenses, primarily due to COVID-19.

The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts the implementation of our new digital banking platform.

The efficiency ratio was 56.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 53.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.  

Civista's effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter 2021 was 15.3% compared to 15.1% in 2020.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense totaled $78.5 million, an increase of $7.8 million, or 11.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Twelve months ended December 31,



2021



2020



$ change



% change

Compensation expense

$  44,690



$  42,480



$    2,210



5.2%

Net occupancy and equipment 

6,051



6,085



(34)



-0.6%

Contracted data processing

1,725



1,880



(155)



-8.2%

Taxes and assessments

3,240



2,641



599



22.7%

Professional services

2,715



2,795



(80)



-2.9%

Amortization of intangible assets

890



913



(23)



-2.5%

ATM/Interchange expense

2,314



1,868



446



23.9%

Marketing

1,103



1,074



29



2.7%

Software maintenance expense

2,755



1,833



922



50.3%

Other

13,001



9,096



3,905



42.9%

Total noninterest expense

$  78,484



$  70,665



$    7,819



11.1%

Compensation expense included increases in salaries of $1.0 million and Employee insurance of $480 thousand.  The increase in salaries is primarily due to annual pay increases which occur in April.  The increase in employee insurance is due to increased claims experience.

The increase in Taxes and assessments was due to increases in the assessment bases associated with both the FDIC assessment and the Ohio Financial Institutions tax, as well as to $64 thousand small bank assessment credits applied to the 2020 assessments and a $172 thousand increase in state franchise tax related to additional taxes paid on the Company's 2019 franchise tax return.

The increase in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to additional volume and to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020.

The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The increase in Other expense is primarily due to the prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance.  

The efficiency ratio was 61.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 59.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.  Removing the effect of the FHLB prepayment and the gain on the sale of the VISA B shares, the 2021 efficiency ratio would have been 59.0%.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the twelve months of 2021 was 14.8% compared to 13.3% in same period in 2020.   

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $243.1 million, or 8.8%, from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in Securities available for sale of $196.4 million, or 54.0% and an increase in cash of $126.4 million, or 90.6%.  The decrease in PPP loans of $174.1 million drove the overall loan portfolio decrease of $59.6 million.         

End of period loan balances















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

















December 31,



December 31,











2021



2020



$ Change



% Change

Commercial and agriculture

$           203,293



$           192,581



$      10,712



5.6%

Paycheck protection program loans

43,209



217,295



(174,086)



-80.1%

Commercial real estate:















Owner occupied

295,452



278,413



17,039



6.1%

Non-owner occupied

829,310



705,072



124,238



17.6%

Residential real estate

430,060



442,588



(12,528)



-2.8%

Real estate construction

157,127



175,609



(18,482)



-10.5%

Farm real estate

28,419



33,102



(4,683)



-14.1%

Consumer and other

11,009



12,842



(1,833)



-14.3%

Total Loans

$        1,997,879



$        2,057,502



$    (59,623)



-2.9%

 

Loan balances have declined during 2021, primarily due to a decline in PPP loans.  Removing the effects of PPP loans, the loan portfolio would have increased $114.5 million, or 6.2%.  Commercial real estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner occupied category and the movement of successfully completed projects from the Real estate construction category.  Construction availability remains high going into 2022.  Real estate construction loans also reduced due to completed projects refinanced into the permanent market.  All markets contributed to the loan growth but was especially driven by our metro markets.  The decrease in Residential real estate was a result of portfolio loans refinanced into saleable mortgage products.

Paycheck Protection Program

During 2021, we processed approximately 1,300 loans totaling $131.1 million of PPP loans as part of the second round of the PPP.  This is in addition to the $268.3 million that we processed in round one during 2020.  Of the total PPP loans we have originated, $356.2 million have been forgiven or have paid off.  We recognized $1.6 million of PPP fees in income during the quarter, and $10.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.  On December 31, 2021, $1.8 million of unearned PPP fees remain.

COVID-19 Loan Modifications

As of December 31, 2021, the remaining loans modified under the CARES Act total $5.1 million, or 0.26% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020.  Details with respect to the loan modifications that remain on deferred status are as follows:

Loans currently modified under COVID-19 programs





(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









Type of Loan



Number of

Loans



Balance



Percent of

loans

outstanding















Commercial and Agriculture



2



$            498



0.02%

Commercial Real Estate:













Non-owner Occupied



5



4,644



0.23%





7



$        5,142



0.26%

 

Deposits

Total deposits increased $227.3 million, or 10.4%, from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021. 

End of period deposit balances















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

















December 31,



December 31,











2021



2020



$ Change



% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$             788,906



$             720,809



$      68,097



9.4%

Interest-bearing demand

537,510



410,139



127,371



31.1%

Savings and money market

843,837



771,612



72,225



9.4%

Time deposits

246,448



286,838



(40,390)



-14.1%

Total Deposits

$         2,416,701



$         2,189,398



$    227,303



10.4%

 

The increase in Noninterest-bearing demand of $68.1 million was primarily due to a $36.3 million increase in business demand deposit accounts and a $23.6 million increase in public fund demand deposit accounts.  Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $127.4 million, primarily due to a $43.3 million increase in non-public fund accounts, a $41.4 million increase in public fund accounts and a $36.4 million increase in business accounts.  The increase in Savings and money market was primarily due to a $60.1 million increase in statement savings, a $28.2 million increase in personal money markets and a $15.7 million increase in public fund money markets, partially offset by a $40.1 million decrease in brokered money market accounts.

FHLB advances totaled $75.0 million at December 31, 2021, down $50.0 million from December 31, 2020.  The decrease was due to the prepayment of a $50 million, 2.06% long-term advance.

Stock Repurchase Program

During 2021, Civista repurchased 983,400 shares for $22.2 million at a weighted average price of $22.59 per share.  We have approximately $9.3 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which was approved in August 2021.  In addition, Civista liquidated 5,065 shares held by employees, at $17.71 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholder Equity

Total Shareholders' equity increased $5.1 million from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in Retained earnings of $32.5 million, net of a $22.3 million repurchase of treasury shares and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $5.8 million.        

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net recoveries of $783 thousand for the twelve months of 2021 compared to net recoveries of $149 thousand for the same period of 2020.  The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.33% at December 31, 2021 and 1.22% at December 31, 2020.  Without the PPP loans, the 2021 and 2020 allowance ratios would have been 3 basis points higher and 14 basis points higher, respectively.     

Allowance for Loan Losses







(dollars in thousands)









December 31,



December 31,



2021



2020

Beginning of period

$         25,028



$         14,767

Charge-offs

(159)



(465)

Recoveries

942



614

Provision

830



10,112

End of period

$         26,641



$         25,028

Non-performing assets at December 31, 2021 were $5.4 million, a 26.7% decrease from December 31, 2020.  The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.18% from 0.27% at December 31, 2020.  The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 496.10% from 343.05% at December 31, 2020.   

Non-performing Assets







(dollars in thousands)

December 31,



December 31,



2021



2020

Non-accrual loans

$          3,873



$          5,399

Restructured loans

1,497



1,897

Total non-performing loans

5,370



7,296

Other real estate owned

-



31

Total non-performing assets

$          5,370



$          7,327

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of, and year ending 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, February 4, 2022.  Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com.  Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. 2021 earnings call.  Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista.  For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's.  Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.0 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 35 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.  Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at HUwww.civb.comUH.  The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". 

 

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 



Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income



















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

















Interest income

$         24,735



$         25,721



$       101,742



$         99,865

Interest expense

1,412



2,190



6,317



10,138

Net interest income

23,323



23,531



95,425



89,727

Provision for loan losses

-



2,250



830



10,112

Net interest income after provision

23,323



21,281



94,595



79,615

Noninterest income

6,811



7,666



31,452



28,182

Noninterest expense

17,173



16,968



78,484



70,665

Income before taxes

12,961



11,979



47,563



37,132

Income tax expense

1,979



1,806



7,017



4,940

Net income

10,982



10,173



40,546



32,192

















Dividends paid per common share

$             0.14



$             0.11



$             0.52



$             0.44

















Earnings per common share















Basic















Net income

$         10,982



$         10,173



$         40,546



$         32,192

Less allocation of earnings and 















dividends to participating securities

51



35



173



98

Net income available to common 















shareholders - basic

$         10,931



$         10,138



$         40,373



$         32,094

Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,009,376



15,915,365



15,408,863



16,129,875

Less average participating securities

70,349



54,274



65,648



49,012

Weighted average number of shares outstanding 













used to calculate basic earnings per share

14,939,027



15,861,091



15,343,215



16,080,863

















Earnings per common share (1)















Basic

$             0.73



$             0.64



$             2.63



$             2.00

Diluted

0.73



0.64



2.63



2.00

















Selected financial ratios:















Return on average assets

1.47%



1.44%



1.34%



1.17%

Return on average equity

12.49%



11.79%



11.61%



9.57%

Dividend payout ratio

19.13%



17.21%



19.76%



22.05%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.42%



3.69%



3.47%



3.70%

















(1)  The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method.  As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been revised.  Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result of using the two-class method.

 

 Selected Balance Sheet Items 

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











 December 31, 



 December 31, 



2021



2020



(unaudited)



(unaudited)









 Cash and due from financial institutions 

$               265,969



$               139,522

 Investment securities 

560,946



364,350

 Loans held for sale 

1,972



7,001

 Loans 

1,997,879



2,057,502

 Less: allowance for loan losses 

(26,641)



(25,028)

 Net loans 

1,971,238



2,032,474

 Other securities 

17,011



20,537

 Premises and equipment, net 

22,445



22,580

 Goodwill and other intangibles 

84,432



84,926

 Bank owned life insurance 

46,641



45,976

 Other assets 

41,329



45,552

 Total assets 

$            3,011,983



$            2,762,918









 Total deposits 

$            2,416,701



$            2,189,398

 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 

75,000



125,000

 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 

25,495



28,914

 Subordinated debentures 

102,813



29,427

 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 

36,762



40,071

 Total shareholders' equity 

355,212



350,108

 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 

$            3,011,983



$            2,762,918









 Shares outstanding at period end 

14,954,200



15,898,032









 Book value per share 

$                    23.75



$                    22.02

 Equity to asset ratio 

11.79%



12.67%









Selected asset quality ratios:







Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.33%



1.22%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.18%



0.27%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

496.10%



343.05%









Non-performing asset analysis







Nonaccrual loans

$                    3,873



$                    5,399

Troubled debt restructurings

1,497



1,897

Other real estate owned

-



31

Total

$                    5,370



$                    7,327

 

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)























December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

End of Period Balances

2021



2021



2021



2021



2020





















Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$     265,969



$     253,165



$     245,306



$     437,238



$      139,522

Investment securities

560,946



499,226



458,831



357,798



364,350

Loans held for sale

1,972



5,810



6,618



10,769



7,001

Loans

1,997,879



2,004,814



2,019,196



2,060,239



2,057,502

Allowance for loan losses

(26,641)



(26,568)



(26,197)



(26,133)



(25,028)

Net Loans

1,971,238



1,978,246



1,992,999



2,034,106



2,032,474

Other securities

17,011



17,011



20,537



20,537



20,537

Premises and equipment, net

22,445



22,716



22,817



22,265



22,580

Goodwill and other intangibles

84,432



84,589



84,980



84,682



84,926

Bank owned life insurance

46,641



46,728



46,467



46,219



45,976

Other assets

41,329



44,745



46,088



43,754



51,496

Total Assets

$  3,011,983



$  2,952,236



$  2,924,643



$  3,057,368



$  2,768,862





















Liabilities



















Total deposits

$  2,416,701



$  2,434,766



$  2,402,992



$  2,475,907



$  2,189,398

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

75,000



75,000



75,000



125,000



125,000

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

25,495



23,331



24,916



29,513



28,914

Subordinated debentures

102,813



29,427



29,427



29,427



29,427

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

36,762



41,262



39,895



47,463



46,015

Total liabilities

2,656,771



2,603,786



2,572,230



2,707,310



2,418,754





















Shareholders' Equity



















Common shares

277,741



277,627



277,495



277,164



277,039

Retained earnings

125,558



116,680



109,178



101,899



93,048

Treasury shares

(56,907)



(55,155)



(45,953)



(38,574)



(34,598)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

8,820



9,298



11,693



9,569



14,619

Total shareholders' equity

355,212



348,450



352,413



350,058



350,108





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  3,011,983



$  2,952,236



$  2,924,643



$  3,057,368



$  2,768,862





















Quarterly Average Balances



















Assets:



















Earning assets

$  2,773,498



$  2,747,450



$  2,776,131



$  3,006,653



$  2,603,961

Securities

522,058



482,642



413,494



382,313



386,179

Loans

1,973,989



2,010,665



2,054,784



2,069,419



2,072,477

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Total deposits

$  2,430,613



$  2,437,580



$  2,448,183



$  2,632,782



$  2,144,865

Interest-bearing deposits

1,619,560



1,588,079



1,580,622



1,532,759



1,458,967

Other interest-bearing liabilities

155,094



127,511



157,264



185,605



278,357

Total shareholders' equity

348,971



348,970



349,256



349,625



343,335

 

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)























Three Months Ended



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Income statement

2021



2021



2021



2021



2020





















Total interest and dividend income

$          24,735



$          25,784



$          25,498



$          25,725



$          25,721

Total interest expense

1,412



1,351



1,657



1,897



2,190

Net interest income

23,323



24,433



23,841



23,828



23,531

Provision for loan losses

-



-



-



830



2,250

Noninterest income

6,811



6,426



9,025



9,190



7,666

Noninterest expense

17,173



19,454



22,467



19,390



16,968

Income before taxes

12,961



11,405



10,399



12,798



11,979

Income tax expense

1,979



1,763



1,235



2,040



1,806

Net income

$          10,982



$            9,642



$            9,164



$          10,758



$          10,173





















Per share data







































Earnings per common share



















Basic



















Net income

$          10,982



$            9,642



$            9,164



$          10,758



$          10,173

Less allocation of earnings and 



















dividends to participating securities

51



46



43



32



35

Net income available to common 



















shareholders - basic

$          10,931



$            9,596



$            9,121



$          10,726



$          10,138





















Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,009,376



15,168,233



15,602,329



15,867,588



15,915,369

Less average participating securities

70,349



72,071



72,563



47,286



52,574

Weighted average number of shares outstanding 



















used to calculate basic earnings per share

14,939,027



15,096,162



15,529,766



15,820,302



15,862,795





















Earnings per common share (1)



















Basic

$              0.73



$              0.64



$              0.59



$              0.68



$              0.64

Diluted

0.73



0.64



0.59



0.68



0.64





















Common shares dividend paid

$            2,104



$            2,140



$            1,885



$            1,907



$            1,753





















Dividends paid per common share

0.14



0.14



0.12



0.12



0.11





















(1)  The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method.  As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been revised.  Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result of using the two-class method.

 

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)























Three Months Ended



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Asset quality

2021



2021



2021



2021



2020





















Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period

$         26,568



$         26,197



$         26,133



$         25,028



$         22,637

Charge-offs

(11)



(77)



(25)



(46)



(139)

Recoveries

84



448



89



321



280

Provision

-



-



-



830



2,250

Allowance for loan losses, end of period

$         26,641



$         26,568



$         26,197



$         26,133



$         25,028





















Ratios



















Allowance to total loans

1.33%



1.33%



1.30%



1.27%



1.22%

Allowance to nonperforming assets

496.10%



501.01%



443.50%



423.09%



341.59%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

496.10%



503.50%



443.50%



423.09%



343.05%





















Nonperforming assets



















Nonperforming loans

$            5,370



$            5,277



$            5,907



$            6,177



$            7,296

Other real estate owned

-



26



-



-



31

Total nonperforming assets

$            5,370



$            5,303



$            5,907



$            6,177



$            7,327





















Capital and liquidity



















Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.21%



10.01%



9.92%



9.23%



10.77%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.92%



14.18%



14.65%



15.20%



14.74%

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.35%



15.43%



15.90%



16.45%



15.99%

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

9.33%



9.28%



9.51%



9.00%



9.98%





















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.













 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)























Three Months Ended



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



2021



2021



2021



2021



2020





















Tangible Common Equity



















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$       355,212



$       348,450



$       352,413



$       350,058



$       350,108

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

81,791



82,013



82,235



82,458



82,681

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$       273,421



$       266,437



$       270,178



$       267,600



$       267,427





















Total Shares Outstanding

14,954,200



15,029,972



15,434,592



15,750,479



15,898,032





















Tangible book value per share

$            18.28



$            17.73



$            17.50



$            16.99



$            16.82





















Tangible Assets



















Total Assets - GAAP

$    3,011,983



$    2,952,236



$    2,924,643



$    3,057,368



$    2,762,918

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

81,791



82,013



82,235



82,458



82,681

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$    2,930,192



$    2,870,223



$    2,842,408



$    2,974,910



$    2,680,237





















Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.33%



9.28%



9.51%



9.00%



9.98%

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Efficiency Ratio





(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)































For the three months ended :

December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





























GAAP



Non-GAAP

adjustment





Non-

GAAP



GAAP



Non-GAAP

adjustment



Non-

GAAP

Noninterest expense

17,173



-





17,173



16,968



-



16,968



























Net interest income (FTE)

23,763



-





23,763



23,942



-



23,942

Noninterest income

6,811



-





6,811



7,666



-



7,666



























Efficiency ratio

56.2%









56.2%



53.7%







53.7%





















































For the twelve months ended:

December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





























GAAP



Non-GAAP

adjustment





Non-

GAAP



GAAP



Non-GAAP

adjustment



Non-

GAAP

Noninterest expense

78,484



(3,717)

   (1)



74,767



70,665



-



70,665



























Net interest income (FTE)

97,092



-





97,092



91,369



-



91,369

Noninterest income

31,452



(1,785)

   (2)



29,667



28,182



-



28,182



























Efficiency ratio

61.1%









59.0%



59.1%







59.1%



























(1)  FHLB prepayment penalty

























(2)  Gain on sale of VISA B shares

























 

