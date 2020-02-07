SANDUSKY, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") reported net income available to common shareholders of $7.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $7.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, Civista reported net income available to common shareholders of $33.2 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to $13.2 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in 2018. This represents the highest annual net income and diluted earnings per share in Civista's history.
"I am very proud of the results that our team put together for 2019 for our customers and our shareholders. In addition to record earnings, we increased loans 9.4%, deposits 6.3% and our overall asset growth was 8.0% all while maintaining very strong asset quality. During the fourth quarter, we opened a full-service branch in Beachwood, Ohio which is on the east-side of Cleveland. We have had a very successful loan production office in the area for a few years. This full-service office will allow us to serve all of the needs of our current and prospective customers in the Cleveland area. Finally, the measure that means a lot to our investors, the total return on our stock, for 2019 was 43%," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.
Adjusted Earnings
Financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 included $782 thousand and $12.7 million respectively, in acquisition and integration expenses, as well as a loss on sale of securities of $413 thousand. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings were $8.1 million, or $0.49 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $24.7 million, or $1.85 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.
A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.
Results of Operations:
Net interest income increased $477 thousand, or 2.3%, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $19.0 million, or 28.7%, for the year ended December 31, compared to the same periods of 2018.
Interest income increased $814 thousand, or 3.4%, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $24.4 million or 33.1% for the year ended December 31. The increase in interest income included accretion income of $619 thousand and $2.5 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The accretion included in interest income for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 was $806 thousand. Interest income further increased for both periods due to an increase in average earning assets. While year-to-date yields increased, the fourth quarter yields decreased 18 basis points across all asset categories.
Interest expense increased $337 thousand, or 11.4 %, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $5.4 million, or 71.1%, for the year ended December 31, compared to 2018. The increase in interest expense for both periods is due to an increase in average balances and an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 20 basis points to 4.18% compared to 4.38% for the same period a year ago. The net interest margin for the year ended 2019 increased 10 basis points to 4.31% compared to 4.21% for 2018.
The 2019 net interest margin included accretion income of 14 basis points and 15 basis points for the fourth quarter and year to date, respectively. The 2018 net interest margin included accretion income of 22 basis points and 6 basis points for the fourth quarter and year to date, respectively.
Mr. Shaffer continued, "The interest rate environment was very interesting in 2019. After a rate increase in December of 2018, we experienced three rate decreases in 2019. With the volatility in rates we experienced, I am pleased with where we have ended 2019."
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2019
2018
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 1,676,769
$ 21,577
5.11%
$ 1,532,012
$ 20,580
5.33%
Taxable securities
190,898
1,429
3.05%
205,200
1,702
3.27%
Non-taxable securities
181,741
1,439
4.27%
147,212
1,304
4.44%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
20,767
76
1.45%
23,542
121
2.04%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 2,070,175
24,521
4.82%
$ 1,907,966
23,707
5.00%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
29,473
27,187
Premises and equipment, net
22,248
22,635
Accrued interest receivable
7,559
7,189
Intangible assets
85,388
85,895
Other assets
25,829
22,903
Bank owned life insurance
44,841
42,818
Less allowance for loan losses
(14,245)
(13,459)
Total Assets
$ 2,271,268
$ 2,103,134
Liabilities and Shareholders Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 890,825
$ 712
0.32%
$ 854,303
$ 623
0.29%
Time
269,674
1,382
2.03%
266,573
1,075
1.60%
FHLB advances
205,040
871
1.69%
153,920
911
2.35%
Federal funds purchased
543
1
0.73%
462
3
2.58%
Subordinated debentures
29,427
329
4.44%
29,427
345
4.65%
Repurchase Agreements
17,898
4
0.09%
20,193
5
0.10%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,413,407
3,299
0.93%
$ 1,324,878
2,962
0.89%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
500,953
470,645
Other liabilities
27,274
17,515
Shareholders' Equity
329,634
290,096
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,271,268
$ 2,103,134
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 21,222
3.89%
$ 20,745
4.11%
Net interest margin
4.18%
4.38%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $386 thousand and 350 thousand for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2019
2018
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 1,612,975
$ 84,972
5.27%
$ 1,274,779
$ 64,196
5.04%
Taxable securities
200,074
6,584
3.35%
159,451
4,770
2.97%
Non-taxable securities
172,812
5,647
4.36%
114,547
3,976
4.43%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
38,359
851
2.22%
45,766
735
1.61%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 2,024,220
98,054
4.95%
$ 1,594,543
73,677
4.69%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
47,472
43,247
Premises and equipment, net
21,946
19,045
Accrued interest receivable
7,088
5,514
Intangible assets
85,744
45,524
Other assets
24,273
17,678
Bank owned life insurance
44,352
30,483
Less allowance for loan losses
(13,984)
(13,211)
Total Assets
$ 2,241,111
$ 1,742,823
Liabilities and Shareholders Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 869,340
$ 2,871
0.33%
$ 685,497
$ 1,442
0.21%
Time
269,823
5,186
1.92%
189,600
2,316
1.22%
FHLB
161,047
3,452
2.14%
119,753
2,471
2.06%
Federal funds purchased
137
3
2.19%
116
3
2.59%
Subordinated debentures
29,427
1,423
4.84%
29,427
1,320
4.49%
Repurchase Agreements
18,321
19
0.10%
18,456
18
0.10%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,348,095
12,954
0.96%
$ 1,042,849
7,570
0.73%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
550,638
466,763
Other liabilities
24,072
15,840
Shareholders' Equity
318,306
217,371
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,241,111
$ 1,742,823
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 85,100
3.99%
$ 66,107
3.96%
Net interest margin
4.31%
4.21%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.52 million and $1.06 million for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
Provision for loan losses was $885 thousand for the fourth-quarter and $1.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $390 thousand for the fourth quarter and $780 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. The increase in provision for loan losses is due to an increase in loan volume.
Mr. Shaffer continued, "While we had net recoveries for the year, the success we have had in growing loans required us to provide for loan losses even during a period of strong asset quality."
Noninterest income totaled $5.6 million, an increase of $789 thousand, or 16.3%, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year's fourth quarter. Noninterest income for the year of 2019 totaled $22.4 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 23.8%, compared to 2018.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended December 31,
2019
2018
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 1,662
$ 1,496
$ 166
11.1%
Net gain on sale of securities
55
(103)
158
153.4%
Net gain on sale of loans
1,006
386
620
160.6%
ATM/Interchange fees
1,185
1,030
155
15.0%
Wealth management fees
937
1,108
(171)
-15.4%
Bank owned life insurance
254
286
(32)
-11.2%
Other
528
635
(107)
-16.9%
Total noninterest income
$ 5,627
$ 4,838
$ 789
16.3%
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Twelve months ended December 31,
2019
2018
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 6,395
$ 5,208
$ 1,187
22.8%
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
153
(387)
540
139.5%
Net gain on sale of loans
2,707
1,621
1,086
67.0%
ATM/Interchange fees
4,056
2,794
1,262
45.2%
Wealth management fees
3,670
3,669
1
0.0%
Bank owned life insurance
1,007
718
289
40.3%
Tax refund processing fees
2,750
2,750
-
0.0%
Other
1,705
1,758
(53)
-3.0%
Total noninterest income
$ 22,443
$ 18,131
$ 4,312
23.8%
The increases in service charge fee income and ATM/Interchange fees income for both the fourth quarter and year, and bank owned life insurance for the year, are primarily attributable to the Company's acquisition of UCB during the third quarter of 2018. Bank owned life insurance declined in the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of lower yield on the portfolio compared to 2018.
The net gain on sale of securities was affected by a loss of $392 thousand in 2018, which was part of a restructuring of securities after the UCB acquisition.
The net gain on sale of loans increased due to strong mortgage activity. During the fourth-quarter of 2019, Civista sold $45.2 million of mortgages compared to $21.4 million in 2018. Year-to-date mortgage loans sold totaled $125.8 million in 2019 compared to $79.5 million in 2018. The decrease in wealth management fees for the fourth quarter is primarily due to a $245 thousand accrual adjustment made in 2018 to adopt the revenue recognition standard.
Noninterest expense totaled $17.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $737 thousand, or 4.5%, compared to 2018. Noninterest expense for the year of 2019 totaled $66.9 million, an increase of $268 thousand, or 0.4%, compared to 2018.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended December 31,
2019
2018
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 10,097
$ 9,668
$ 429
4.4%
Net occupancy and equipment
1,671
1,573
98
6.2%
Contracted data processing
530
904
(374)
-41.4%
Taxes and assessments
286
487
(201)
-41.3%
Professional services
693
816
(123)
-15.1%
Amortization of intangible assets
235
281
(46)
-16.4%
Marketing
300
194
106
54.6%
Other
3,316
2,468
848
34.4%
Total noninterest expense
$ 17,128
$ 16,391
$ 737
4.5%
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Twelve months ended December 31,
2019
2018
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 39,156
$ 37,299
$ 1,857
5.0%
Net occupancy and equipment
6,081
5,017
1,064
21.2%
Contracted data processing
1,831
7,140
(5,309)
-74.4%
Taxes and assessments
1,981
1,906
75
3.9%
Professional services
2,844
4,229
(1,385)
-32.8%
Amortization of intangible assets
945
366
579
158.2%
Marketing
1,411
1,182
229
19.4%
Other
12,698
9,540
3,158
33.1%
Total noninterest expense
$ 66,947
$ 66,679
$ 268
0.4%
After adjusting the fourth quarter and year-to-date periods of 2018, which included $172 thousand and $5.2 million of acquisition expenses, compensation expense increased $601 thousand and $7.1 million for the three and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2019, respectively. The increase is due to an increase in full time equivalent (FTE) employees and annual pay increases. FTE employees increased 75 to 445 FTE compared to the same period of 2018, as a result of the UCB acquisition.
The increase in net occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to the addition of eight branches from acquisition of UCB as well as the opening of our Beachwood branch at the end of October. The decreases in contracted data processing expenses are primarily due to $260 thousand for fourth quarter and $5.5 million for year-to-date 2018 for data processing conversion expenses of UCB. The decreases in professional services is primarily due to the 2018 three and twelve-month periods include $139 thousand and $1.6 million of legal and consulting expenses related to the UCB acquisition, respectively.
The efficiency ratio was 61.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 78.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Excluding the merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio would have been 62.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. See the non-GAAP reconciliation at the end of this document.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter and year-to-date period ended December 31, 2019 was 11.3% and 14.4%, respectively, compared to 14.0% and 15.3% in 2018.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $170.6 million, or 8.0%, from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019, primarily due to loan growth.
End of period loan balances
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and Agriculture
$ 203,110
$ 177,101
$ 26,009
14.7%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
245,606
210,121
35,485
16.9%
Non-owner Occupied
592,222
523,598
68,624
13.1%
Residential Real Estate
463,032
457,850
5,182
1.1%
Real Estate Construction
155,825
135,195
20,630
15.3%
Farm Real Estate
34,114
38,513
(4,399)
-11.4%
Consumer and Other
15,061
19,563
(4,502)
-23.0%
Total Loans
$ 1,708,970
$ 1,561,941
$ 147,029
9.4%
Loan growth during 2019 totaled $147.0 million, led by increases of $104.1 million in Commercial Real Estate, $20.6 million in Real Estate Construction and $26.0 million in Commercial and Agriculture. Growth has been consistent across the entire footprint, with amplified growth in the Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati MSAs.
Mr. Shaffer continued, "We ended 2019 with the largest loan portfolio ever for Civista. The year ended with a tremendous amount of momentum as loan growth in the fourth quarter was $60.3 million, or 14.5%, annualized. In addition, we had a record year in residential mortgage loan production, originating $194.4 million of loans, of which $126.7 million were sold or held for sale."
Total deposits increased $98.9 million, or 6.3%, from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019.
End of period deposit balances
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 512,553
$ 468,083
$ 44,470
9.5%
Interest-bearing demand
301,674
261,996
39,678
15.1%
Savings and money market
588,697
582,128
6,569
1.1%
Time deposits
275,840
262,686
13,154
5.0%
Brokered deposits
-
5,000
(5,000)
-100.0%
Total Deposits
$ 1,678,764
$ 1,579,893
$ 98,871
6.3%
The increase in noninterest-bearing demand is primarily due to an increase in business deposits of $49.6 million. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased primarily due to an increase in public fund accounts of $23.9 million.
Federal Home Loan Bank advances at December 31, 2019 increased $32.9 million, or 17.0%, to $226.5 million from December 31, 2018 to help fund loan growth.
Total shareholders' equity increased $31.2 million, or 10.4%, from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019. Retained earnings increased $26.7 million. Approximately $9.0 million of preferred stock was converted to 1.2 million shares of common stock during 2019. Approximately $400 thousand of preferred stock was redeemed on December 20, 2019. As of December 31, 2019, all of the preferred shares have been converted to common shares, or were redeemed.
Mr. Shaffer continued, "In October we announced the upcoming redemption of the convertible preferred shares that were issued in 2013. As the shares were heavily in the money, the majority of the holders converted their shares prior to redemption."
Stock Repurchase Program
During 2019, Civista repurchased 188,200 shares for $3.9 million, which equates to a weighted average price of $20.77 per share. A new share repurchase plan was approved in December 2019, authorizing the repurchase of up to 672,000 shares of outstanding common shares, all of which were available for purchase at December 31, 2019.
Asset Quality
The Company recorded net recoveries of $53 thousand for the twelve months of 2019 compared to net charge-offs of $235 thousand for the same period of 2018.
Allowance for Loan Losses
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
Beginning of period
$ 13,679
$ 13,134
Charge-offs
(776)
(903)
Recoveries
829
668
Provision
1,035
780
End of period
$ 14,767
$ 13,679
The allowance for loan losses to loans was 0.86% and 0.88% for 2019 and 2018, respectively. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.39% from 0.46% in 2018. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 161.95% from 137.87% in 2018.
Non-performing assets at December 31, 2019 were $9.1 million, an 8.1% decrease from December 31, 2018.
Non-performing Assets
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
Non-accrual loans
$ 6,115
$ 6,898
Restructured loans
3,004
3,024
Total non-performing loans
9,119
9,922
Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 9,119
$ 9,922
Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, February 7, 2020. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.
An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include "Adjusted Earnings," and "Adjusted Efficiency Ratio." The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Interest and dividend income
$ 24,521
$ 23,707
$ 98,054
$ 73,677
Interest expense
3,299
2,962
12,954
7,570
Net interest income
21,222
20,745
85,100
66,107
Provision for loan losses
885
390
1,035
780
Net interest income after provision
20,337
20,355
84,065
65,327
Noninterest income
5,627
4,838
22,443
18,131
Noninterest expense
17,128
16,391
66,947
66,679
Income before taxes
8,836
8,802
39,561
16,779
Income tax expense
995
1,233
5,683
2,640
Net income
7,841
7,569
33,878
14,139
Preferred stock dividends
157
165
647
959
Net income available
to common shareholders
$ 7,684
$ 7,404
$ 33,231
$ 13,180
Dividends per common share
$ 0.11
$ 0.09
$ 0.42
$ 0.32
Earnings per common share,
basic
$ 0.49
$ 0.48
$ 2.12
$ 1.10
diluted
$ 0.47
$ 0.45
$ 2.01
$ 1.02
Average shares outstanding,
basic
15,796,713
15,521,404
15,652,881
11,971,786
diluted
16,734,391
16,898,186
16,851,740
13,855,707
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets
1.37%
1.43%
1.51%
0.81%
Return on average equity
9.44%
10.35%
10.64%
6.50%
Dividend payout ratio
22.16%
18.46%
19.41%
27.10%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
4.18%
4.38%
4.31%
4.21%
Selected Balance Sheet Items
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$ 48,535
$ 42,779
Investment securities
359,690
347,364
Loans held for sale
2,285
1,391
Loans
1,708,970
1,561,941
Less allowance for loan losses
14,767
13,679
Net loans
1,694,203
1,548,262
Other securities
20,280
21,021
Premises and equipment, net
22,871
22,021
Goodwill and other intangibles
85,156
86,203
Bank owned life insurance
44,999
43,037
Other assets
31,538
26,876
Total assets
$ 2,309,557
$ 2,138,954
Total deposits
$ 1,678,764
$ 1,579,893
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
226,500
193,600
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
18,674
22,199
Subordinated debentures
29,427
29,427
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
26,066
14,937
Total shareholders' equity
330,126
298,898
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,309,557
$ 2,138,954
Shares outstanding at period end
16,687,542
15,603,499
Book value per share
$ 19.78
$ 18.56
Equity to asset ratio
14.29%
13.97%
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.86%
0.88%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.39%
0.46%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
161.95%
137.87%
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$ 6,115
$ 6,898
Troubled debt restructurings
3,004
3,024
Other real estate owned
-
-
Total
$ 9,119
$ 9,922
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
End of Period Balances
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 48,535
$ 62,219
$ 49,839
$ 164,094
$ 42,779
Investment securities
359,690
356,439
360,512
351,006
347,364
Loans held for sale
2,285
8,983
2,563
1,444
1,391
Loans
1,708,970
1,648,640
1,598,770
1,573,193
1,561,941
Allowance for loan losses
(14,767)
(14,144)
(13,786)
(13,822)
(13,679)
Net Loans
1,694,203
1,634,496
1,584,984
1,559,371
1,548,262
Other securities
20,280
20,280
20,280
20,280
21,021
Premises and equipment, net
22,871
22,201
21,720
21,772
22,021
Goodwill and other intangibles
85,156
85,461
85,706
85,955
86,203
Bank owned life insurance
44,999
44,745
44,491
44,239
43,037
Other assets
31,538
34,241
32,900
29,541
26,876
Total Assets
$ 2,309,557
$ 2,269,065
$ 2,202,995
$ 2,277,702
$ 2,138,954
Liabilities
Total deposits
$ 1,678,764
$ 1,632,621
$ 1,632,720
$ 1,765,801
$ 1,579,893
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
226,500
236,100
176,300
127,100
193,600
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
18,674
15,088
15,554
21,970
22,199
Subordinated debentures
29,427
29,427
29,427
29,427
29,427
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
26,066
26,566
24,782
21,347
14,937
Total liabilities
1,979,431
1,939,802
1,878,783
1,965,645
1,840,056
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred shares, Series B
-
9,158
9,364
9,364
9,364
Common shares
276,422
267,559
267,275
266,990
266,901
Accumulated earnings
67,974
62,023
56,199
49,421
41,320
Treasury shares
(21,144)
(21,144)
(17,235)
(17,235)
(17,235)
Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss)
6,874
11,667
8,609
3,517
(1,452)
Total shareholders' equity
330,126
329,263
324,212
312,057
298,898
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,309,557
$ 2,269,065
$ 2,202,995
$ 2,277,702
$ 2,138,954
Quarterly Average Balances
Assets:
Earning assets
$ 2,070,175
$ 2,021,780
$ 1,986,841
$ 2,017,523
$ 1,907,966
Securities
372,639
379,525
373,999
365,219
352,412
Loans
1,676,769
1,626,010
1,583,533
1,564,208
1,532,012
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Total deposits
$ 1,661,452
$ 1,622,527
$ 1,670,247
$ 1,807,102
$ 1,591,521
Interest-bearing deposits
1,160,499
1,139,632
1,129,964
1,126,173
1,120,876
Other interest-bearing liabilities
252,908
246,235
186,140
148,891
204,002
Total shareholders' equity
329,634
326,103
315,438
301,656
290,096
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Income statement
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
Total interest and dividend income
$ 24,521
$ 24,023
$ 24,926
$ 24,584
$ 23,707
Total interest expense
3,299
3,605
3,184
2,865
2,962
Net interest income
21,222
20,418
21,742
21,719
20,745
Provision for loan losses
885
150
-
-
390
Noninterest income
5,627
5,429
5,104
6,284
4,838
Noninterest expense
17,128
16,731
16,639
16,449
16,391
Income before taxes
8,836
8,966
10,207
11,554
8,802
Income tax expense
995
1,258
1,546
1,885
1,233
Net income
7,841
7,708
8,661
9,669
7,569
Preferred stock dividends
157
162
164
164
165
Net income available to
common shareholders
$ 7,684
$ 7,546
$ 8,497
$ 9,505
$ 7,404
Common shares dividend paid
$ 1,702
$ 1,722
$ 1,719
$ 1,404
$ 1,386
Per share data
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.49
$ 0.48
$ 0.54
$ 0.61
$ 0.48
Diluted earnings per common share
0.47
0.46
0.51
0.57
0.45
Dividends per common share
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.09
0.09
Average common shares outstanding - basic
15,796,713
15,577,371
15,628,537
15,607,655
15,521,404
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
16,734,391
16,849,887
16,922,712
16,901,830
16,898,186
Asset quality
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period
$ 14,144
$ 13,786
$ 13,822
$ 13,679
$ 13,331
Charge-offs
(345)
(36)
(156)
(239)
(119)
Recoveries
83
244
120
382
77
Provision
885
150
-
-
390
Allowance for loan losses, end of period
$ 14,767
$ 14,144
$ 13,786
$ 13,822
$ 13,679
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
0.86%
0.86%
0.86%
0.88%
0.88%
Allowance to nonperforming assets
161.95%
149.91%
164.69%
150.60%
137.87%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
161.95%
149.91%
164.69%
150.60%
137.87%
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans
$ 9,119
$ 9,435
$ 8,371
$ 9,178
$ 9,922
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 9,119
$ 9,435
$ 8,371
$ 9,178
$ 9,922
Capital and liquidity
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.35%
12.37%
12.44%
11.64%
12.22%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.26%
15.50%
15.94%
15.64%
15.30%
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.10%
16.32%
16.78%
16.48%
16.15%
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
11.08%
10.81%
10.89%
9.96%
9.98%
(1) See reconciliation of GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months
Three Months
Twelve Months
Twelve Months
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Adjusted earnings
2019
2018
2019
2018
Income before taxes (GAAP)
8,836
8,802
39,561
16,779
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
15
(27)
32
(413)
Acquisition and integration expenses
-
782
-
12,735
Adjusted earnings, pretax (Non-GAAP)
8,821
9,611
39,529
29,927
Income tax expense
995
1,233
5,683
2,640
Income tax expense adjustment
3
150
7
1,678
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
7,823
8,228
33,839
25,609
Preferred stock dividends
157
165
647
959
Adjusted net income available to
common shareholders (Non-GAAP)
$ 7,666
$ 8,063
$ 33,192
$ 24,650
Adjusted earnings per common share - basic
$ 0.49
$ 0.52
$ 2.12
$ 2.06
Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted
0.47
0.49
2.01
1.85
Average common shares outstanding - basic
15,796,713
15,521,404
15,652,881
11,971,786
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
16,734,391
16,898,186
16,849,740
13,855,707
Adjusted return on average assets
1.37%
1.55%
1.51%
1.47%
Adjusted return on average equity
9.42%
11.25%
10.63%
11.78%
Adjusted Efficiency ratio
Three Months
Three Months
Twelve Months
Twelve Months
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
17,128
16,391
66,947
66,679
Acquisition and integration expense
-
(782)
-
(12,735)
Adjusted noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)
17,128
15,609
66,947
53,944
Net interest income (GAAP)
21,222
20,745
85,100
66,107
Effect of tax-exempt income
386
350
1,516
1,062
Adjusted tax equivalent net
interest income (Non-GAAP)
21,608
21,095
86,616
67,169
Noninterest Income - GAAP
5,627
4,838
22,443
18,131
Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities, net
15
(27)
32
(413)
Adjusted Non-interest Income (Non-GAAP)
5,612
4,865
22,411
18,544
Adjusted total revenue (Non-GAAP)
27,220
25,960
109,027
85,713
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
62.9%
60.1%
61.4%
62.9%