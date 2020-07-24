SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") reported net income available to common shareholders of $6.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $8.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the prior year period. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, Civista reported net income available to common shareholders of $14.3 million or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $18.0 million or $1.08 per diluted share, in the same period of 2019.
"The challenges for 2020 continued through the second quarter. Much of our market area was under a stay at home order during a large part of the second quarter. We continued to work with customers providing loan payment deferrals as well as relief from overdraft and service charge fees. Along with this economic uncertainty comes the need to increase our provision for loan losses. Despite these challenging times, we are extremely pleased with our second quarter earnings," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.
Results of Operations:
For the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
Net interest income increased $333 thousand, or 1.5%, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. The decrease in net interest income is a result of a decrease in interest income, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.
Interest income decreased $342 thousand, or 1.4%, for the second quarter of 2020. Average yields decreased 113 basis points which resulted in a $5.3 million decrease in interest income. The decrease in average yields was partially offset by an increase in average earning assets of $541.2 million, which resulted in a $4.9 million increase in interest income. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $758 thousand for the second quarter of 2020 and $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. During the quarter, the Bank had average Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans totaling $189.4 million. These loans had an average yield of 3.46% including the amortization of PPP fees. Removing the impact of PPP loans, Interest income would have decreased $1.6 million and average asset yield would have been 4.29%.
Interest expense decreased $675 thousand, or 21.2%, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $303.5 million, resulting in a $141 thousand increase in interest expense. Average rates decreased 35 basis points, resulting in an $816 thousand decrease in interest expense.
Net interest margin decreased 88 basis points to 3.61% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 4.49% for the same period a year ago. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios contributed approximately 13 basis points and 25 basis points to net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
Net interest income increased $730 thousand, or 1.7%, compared to the same period in 2019.
Interest income increased $76 thousand, or 0.2%, for the first six months of 2020. Average earning assets increased $378.0 million, which resulted in a $7.5 million increase in interest income. Average yields decreased 78 basis points which resulted in a $7.4 million decrease in interest income. Year-to-date accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $1.5 million for 2020 and $2.1 million for 2019. During the six-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $94.7 million. These loans had an average yield of 3.46% including the amortization of PPP fees. Removing the impact of PPP loans Interest income would have decreased $1.6 million and average yields would have been 4.45%.
Interest expense decreased $654 thousand, or 10.8%, for the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $206.9 million, resulting in a $546 thousand increase in interest expense. Average rates decreased 22 basis points, resulting in a $1.2 million decrease in interest expense.
Net interest margin decreased 63 basis points to 3.84% for the first six months of 2020, compared to 4.47% for the same period a year ago. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios contributed approximately 14 basis points and 23 basis points to net interest margin for the first six months of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 1,972,969
$ 21,613
4.41%
$ 1,583,533
$ 21,657
5.49%
Taxable securities
185,956
1,359
3.05%
202,995
1,694
3.39%
Non-taxable securities
200,882
1,541
4.19%
171,004
1,408
4.39%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
168,199
71
0.17%
29,309
167
2.29%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 2,528,006
24,584
4.01%
$ 1,986,841
24,926
5.14%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
84,961
38,558
Premises and equipment, net
22,535
21,819
Accrued interest receivable
9,312
7,324
Intangible assets
84,906
85,865
Bank owned life insurance
45,334
44,328
Other assets
43,297
22,193
Less allowance for loan losses
(17,098)
(13,884)
Total Assets
$ 2,801,253
$ 2,193,044
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,027,678
$ 439
0.17%
$ 858,781
$ 721
0.34%
Time
289,658
1,363
1.89%
271,183
1,255
1.86%
FHLB
125,034
447
1.44%
138,271
831
2.41%
Other borrowings
124,819
4
0.01%
-
-
0.00%
Subordinated debentures
29,427
250
3.42%
29,427
372
5.07%
Repurchase agreements
22,987
6
0.15%
18,442
5
0.11%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,619,603
2,509
0.62%
$ 1,316,104
3,184
0.97%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
790,891
540,283
Other liabilities
60,235
21,219
Shareholders' equity
330,524
315,438
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,801,253
$ 2,193,044
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 22,075
3.39%
$ 21,742
4.17%
Net interest margin
3.61%
4.49%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $413 thousand and $378 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 1,849,327
$ 43,286
4.71%
$ 1,573,924
$ 42,619
5.46%
Taxable securities
186,780
2,775
3.10%
205,285
3,442
3.41%
Non-taxable securities
199,233
3,053
4.21%
164,349
2,760
4.44%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
144,748
472
0.66%
58,541
689
2.37%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 2,380,088
49,586
4.30%
$ 2,002,099
49,510
5.08%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
126,655
65,567
Premises and equipment, net
22,636
21,872
Accrued interest receivable
8,031
6,931
Intangible assets
84,994
85,990
Bank owned life insurance
45,210
43,987
Other assets
36,229
22,394
Less allowance for loan losses
(16,013)
(13,885)
Total Assets
$ 2,687,830
$ 2,234,955
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 961,285
$ 1,044
0.22%
$ 857,232
$ 1,429
0.34%
Time
285,179
2,743
1.93%
270,847
2,438
1.82%
FHLB
141,391
1,028
1.46%
117,882
1,429
2.44%
Other borrowings
62,410
4
0.01%
-
-
0.00%
Federal funds purchased
305
3
1.98%
-
-
0.00%
Subordinated debentures
29,427
563
3.85%
29,427
744
5.10%
Repurchase agreements
22,555
11
0.10%
20,309
10
0.10%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,502,552
5,396
0.72%
$ 1,295,697
6,050
0.94%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
795,215
610,265
Other liabilities
58,500
20,408
Shareholders' equity
331,563
308,585
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,687,830
$ 2,234,955
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 44,190
3.58%
$ 43,460
4.14%
Net interest margin
3.84%
4.47%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $819 thousand and $741 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
Provision for loan losses was $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. No provision was recorded during the first six months of 2019. The reserve ratio increased to 1.01% from 0.86% at December 31, 2019 due to an increase in the bank's qualitative factors related to the economic shutdown that is driven by COVID-19. The reserve ratio without $257.6 million of PPP loans would have been 1.16% at June 30, 2020. Economic impacts include the loss of revenue being experience by our business clients, disruption of supply chains, additional employee costs for businesses due to the pandemic, higher unemployment rates throughout our footprint and a large number of customers requesting payment relief. We expect our Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Consumer portfolios to be impacted the most.
For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income totaled $6.9 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 34.3%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended June 30,
2020
2019
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 930
$ 1,552
$ (622)
-40.1%
Net gain on sale of securities
-
10
(10)
-100.0%
Net loss on equity securities
(5)
(33)
28
84.8%
Net gain on sale of loans
2,261
555
1,706
307.4%
ATM/Interchange fees
1,149
951
198
20.8%
Wealth management fees
904
911
(7)
-0.8%
Bank owned life insurance
240
252
(12)
-4.8%
Tax refund processing fees
475
550
(75)
-13.6%
Swap fees
764
15
749
NM
Other
136
341
(205)
-60.1%
Total noninterest income
$ 6,854
$ 5,104
$ 1,750
34.3%
N/M - not meaningful
Service charge income decreased primarily due to a $476.8 thousand decrease in overdraft fees. The Company also waived $93 thousand in service charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gain on sale of loans increased due to an increase in the volume of loans sold of $63.5 million, from $27.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $91.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The premium on sold loans also increased by 49 basis points in the second quarter this year compared to last year.
ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased transaction fees and the receipt of MasterCard fees.
Swap fees increased as a result of the declining interest rate environment and more customers looking to lock in lower fixed rate loans. During the quarter, we swapped $44.8 million in loans.
Tax refund processing fees decreased due to a decline in volume processed.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest income totaled $13.7 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 20.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
2020
2019
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 2,398
$ 3,008
$ (610)
-20.3%
Net gain on sale of securities
-
14
(14)
-100.0%
Net loss on equity securities
(146)
(31)
(115)
-371.0%
Net gain on sale of loans
3,088
886
2,202
248.5%
ATM/Interchange fees
2,043
1,857
186
10.0%
Wealth management fees
1,910
1,758
152
8.6%
Bank owned life insurance
490
499
(9)
-1.8%
Tax refund processing fees
2,375
2,750
(375)
-13.6%
Swap fees
1,102
88
1,014
NM
Other
470
559
(89)
-15.9%
Total noninterest income
$ 13,730
$ 11,388
$ 2,342
20.6%
N/M - not meaningful
Service charge income decreased primarily due to a $447.5 thousand decrease in overdraft fees. The Company also waived $93 thousand in service charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The increased gain on sale of loans is primarily due to an increase in volume of loans sold of $82.4 million, from $44.4 million year-to-date in 2019 to $126.8 million year-to-date in 2020. The premium on sold loans also increased by 44 basis points during the six months this year compared to last year.
ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased transaction fees and the receipt of MasterCard fees.
Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as a 5 basis point increase in the conversion ratio, to 0.71%, in 2020.
Swap fees increased as a result of the declining interest rate environment and more customers looking to lock in lower fixed rate loans. Year to date we have swapped $77.4 million in loans to provide low fixed rate loans for customers and variable rate loans for Civista.
Tax refund processing fees decreased due to a decline in volume processed.
For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense totaled $18.1 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 8.9%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended June 30,
2020
2019
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 10,597
$ 9,548
$ 1,049
11.0%
Net occupancy and equipment
1,571
1,444
127
8.8%
Contracted data processing
475
447
28
6.3%
Taxes and assessments
631
605
26
4.3%
Professional services
883
700
183
26.1%
Amortization of intangible assets
228
235
(7)
-3.0%
ATM/Interchange expense
331
546
(215)
-39.4%
Marketing
339
367
(28)
-7.6%
Software maintenance expense
407
356
51
14.3%
Other
2,652
2,391
261
10.9%
Total noninterest expense
$ 18,114
$ 16,639
$ 1,475
8.9%
Compensation expense increased due to an increase in employees, annual pay increases and commission expense. Full time equivalent ("FTE") employees increased by 20, or 4.6%, to 456 FTE. Annual pay increases in 2020 were an average of 3.3%. Employee insurance decreased 4.1% for 2020. Commission expense increased $418.1 thousand, or 88.7%, and overtime expense increased $166.2 thousand, or 119.2%, both as a result of increased loan activity.
The increase in net occupancy is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic related increases in janitorial services and supplies of $123 thousand.
The increase in professional services costs is the result of increased consulting services to implement cost savings and customer services.
The decrease in ATM/interchange expense is primarily due to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020 and savings realized by a vendor change.
The increase in software maintenance expense is due to a general increase in software maintenance contracts.
The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to increases in loan origination expense of $137.4 thousand, Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSR") valuation expense of $121.6 thousand, postage expense of $50.4 thousand, communications expense of $38.6 thousand and education and training expense of $25.0 thousand. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in travel and lodging expense of $182.3 thousand.
The efficiency ratio was 61.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 61.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The change in the efficiency ratio is due primarily to the increase in noninterest expense.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the second quarter 2020 was 11.3% compared to 15.1% in 2019.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest expense totaled $36.0 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 8.7%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
2020
2019
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 21,468
$ 19,353
$ 2,115
10.9%
Net occupancy and equipment
3,053
2,947
106
3.6%
Contracted data processing
925
866
59
6.8%
Taxes and assessments
1,210
1,197
13
1.1%
Professional services
1,620
1,395
225
16.1%
Amortization of intangible assets
459
475
(16)
-3.4%
ATM/Interchange expense
778
924
(146)
-15.8%
Marketing
695
707
(12)
-1.7%
Software maintenance expense
844
705
139
19.7%
Other
4,918
4,519
399
8.8%
Total noninterest expense
$ 35,970
$ 33,088
$ 2,882
8.7%
Compensation expense increased due to an increase in employees, annual pay increases and commission expense. FTE employees increased by 21, or 4.8%, to 454 FTE. Annual pay increases in 2020 were an average of 3.3%. Employee insurance increased 2.6% for 2020. Commission expense increased $508.7 thousand, or 54.8%, and overtime expense increased $189.6 thousand, or 78.5%, both as a result of increased loan activity.
The decrease in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020 and savings realized by a vendor change.
The increase in software maintenance expense is due to a general increase in software maintenance contracts.
The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to increases in loan origination expense of $207.5 thousand, MSR valuation expense of $162.7 thousand, postage expense of $100.9 thousand, communications expense of $55.2 thousand, ATM/debit card losses of $51.5 thousand and education and training expense of $50.0 thousand. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in travel and lodging expense of $255.4 thousand.
The efficiency ratio was 61.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 59.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The change in the efficiency ratio is due primarily to the increase in noninterest expense.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the first six months of 2020 was 12.2% compared to 15.8% in same period in 2019.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $502.6 million, or 21.8%, from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020, due primarily to a $314.0 million, or 18.4%, increase in the loan portfolio. Loans that are held for sale increased $16.2 million, or 710.6%, and cash increased $148.0 million, primarily related to the proceeds from Small Business Association's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans held on deposit.
End of period loan balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and Agriculture
$ 442,444
$ 203,110
$ 239,334
117.8%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
252,914
245,606
7,308
3.0%
Non-owner Occupied
646,792
592,222
54,570
9.2%
Residential Real Estate
453,067
463,032
(9,965)
-2.2%
Real Estate Construction
178,318
155,825
22,493
14.4%
Farm Real Estate
35,441
34,114
1,327
3.9%
Consumer and Other
13,989
15,061
(1,072)
-7.1%
Total Loans
$ 2,022,965
$ 1,708,970
$ 313,995
18.4%
Loan growth during 2020 totaled $314.0 million, including $257.6 million of PPP loans. Otherwise, loan growth was led by increases of $61.9 million in Commercial Real Estate and $22.5 million in Real Estate Construction. The Commercial Real Estate growth continues to be aided by some successful real estate projects we kept on balance sheet by using longer term swaps that might otherwise have been refinanced on the commercial mortgage-backed securities market. Our construction portfolio continues to be vibrant, especially in the Central Ohio market. The decrease in Residential Real Estate was expected as we successfully refinance many on balance sheet mortgages and home equity loans into saleable mortgage products. All regions have contributed to the growth in the first six months, aided by many new clients and prospects from our success in PPP originations.
Paycheck Protection Program
We began accepting applications for the PPP loans on April 3, 2020 and during the first six months of 2020 processed 2,290 loans totaling $257.6 million. SBA fees, which will be earned over the life of the PPP loans, total approximately $9.8 million, which are being recognized in interest income over the life of the loans. We are approved to borrow from the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility ("PPPLF"), and have borrowed $183.7 million.
"By participating in the SBA PPP lending program we were able to directly assist our small business customers, impacting more than 36,000 jobs. This program will make a real difference in the businesses and lives of our customers and their employees," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.
COVID-19 Loan Modifications
During the first six months, Civista modified 813 loans totaling $431.3 million, primarily consisting of the deferral of principal and/or interest payments. All of the loans modified were performing at the time of the modification and comply with the provisions of the CARES Act to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring. Details with respect to actual loan modifications processed through June 30, 2020 are as follows:
Loans modified under COVID-19 programs
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Type of Loan
Number of
Balance
Weighted
Commercial and Agriculture
229
$ 47,686
4.56%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
193
91,831
4.82%
Non-owner Occupied
179
234,543
4.47%
Residential Real Estate
170
29,012
4.67%
Real Estate Construction
18
26,296
4.39%
Farm Real Estate
9
1,783
4.94%
Consumer and Other
15
132
8.01%
813
$ 431,283
4.57%
"We took a very proactive approach with our customers to offer deferrals with the onset of COVID-19 and the stay at home orders. The deferrals were for 90 days and many are expiring late this month," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.
Total deposits increased $390.5 million, or 23.3%, from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020.
End of period deposit balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 693,848
$ 512,553
$ 181,295
35.4%
Interest-bearing demand
408,980
301,674
107,306
35.6%
Savings and money market
673,524
588,697
84,827
14.4%
Time deposits
292,909
275,840
17,069
6.2%
Total Deposits
$ 2,069,261
$ 1,678,764
$ 390,497
23.3%
The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $181.3 million was due to a $134.1 million increase in business demand deposit accounts and a $21.4 million increase in personal demand deposit accounts. Much of the increase in the business demand deposit accounts is due to the PPP loan proceeds. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased, primarily due to increases in non-public fund accounts. The increase in savings and money market was primarily due to an increases in money markets and brokered money market accounts. The increase in time deposits is due to public fund time deposit accounts.
FHLB advances totaled $125.0 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $101.5 million, or 44.8%, from December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits reduced the need for wholesale funding. The Company also borrowed $183.7 million from the PPPLF to help fund PPP loans.
Stock Repurchase Program
Civista approved a share repurchase plan in December 2019, authorizing the repurchase of up to 672,000 shares of outstanding common stock. As of April 4 2020, Civista repurchased all 672,000 shares for $11.4 million, which equates to a weighted average price of $16.90 per share. A new share repurchase program for $13.5 million was approved in April 2020. There have not been any share repurchases under this new program.
Shareholder Equity
Total shareholders' equity increased $6.5 million, or 2.0%, from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020 as a result of a $10.7 million increase in retained earnings and an increase in other comprehensive income of $6.8 million. These increases were partially offset by an $11.5 million decrease related to the repurchase of shares.
Asset Quality
Civista recorded net recoveries of $41 thousand for the six months of 2020 compared to net recoveries of $107 thousand for the same period of 2019. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.01% at June 30, 2020 and 0.86% at December 31, 2019. The allowance ratio at June 30, 2020, without the PPP loans was 1.16%.
Allowance for Loan Losses
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
2020
2019
Beginning of period
$ 14,767
$ 13,679
Charge-offs
(140)
(395)
Recoveries
181
502
Provision
5,612
-
End of period
$ 20,420
$ 13,786
Non-performing assets at June 30, 2020 were $7.8 million, a 14.6% decrease from December 31, 2019. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.28% from 0.39% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 262.13% from 161.95% At December 31, 2019.
Non-performing Assets
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Non-accrual loans
$ 5,441
$ 6,115
Restructured loans
2,349
3,004
Total non-performing loans
7,790
9,119
Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 7,790
$ 9,119
Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 24, 2020. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. second quarter 2020 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.
An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest income
$ 24,584
$ 24,926
$ 49,586
$ 49,510
Interest expense
2,509
3,184
5,396
6,050
Net interest income
22,075
21,742
44,190
43,460
Provision for loan losses
3,486
-
5,612
-
Net interest income after provision
18,589
21,742
38,578
43,460
Noninterest income
6,854
5,104
13,730
11,388
Noninterest expense
18,114
16,639
35,970
33,088
Income before taxes
7,329
10,207
16,338
21,760
Income tax expense
825
1,546
2,001
3,430
Net income
6,504
8,661
14,337
18,330
Preferred stock dividends
-
164
-
328
Net income available
to common shareholders
$ 6,504
$ 8,497
$ 14,337
$ 18,002
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.11
$ 0.11
$ 0.22
$ 0.20
Earnings per common share,
basic
$ 0.41
$ 0.54
$ 0.88
$ 1.15
diluted
$ 0.41
$ 0.51
$ 0.88
$ 1.08
Average shares outstanding,
basic
16,044,125
15,628,537
16,280,935
15,618,154
diluted
16,044,125
16,922,712
16,280,935
16,912,329
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets
0.93%
1.58%
1.07%
1.65%
Return on average equity
7.91%
11.01%
8.70%
11.98%
Dividend payout ratio
27.13%
19.85%
24.98%
17.04%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.61%
4.49%
3.84%
4.47%
Selected Balance Sheet Items
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$ 196,520
$ 48,535
Investment securities
369,181
359,690
Loans held for sale
18,523
2,285
Loans
2,022,965
1,708,970
Less: allowance for loan losses
(20,420)
(14,767)
Net loans
2,002,545
1,694,203
Other securities
20,537
20,280
Premises and equipment, net
23,137
22,871
Goodwill and other intangibles
84,852
85,156
Bank owned life insurance
45,489
44,999
Other assets
51,369
31,538
Total assets
$ 2,812,153
$ 2,309,557
Total deposits
$ 2,069,261
$ 1,678,764
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
125,000
226,500
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
23,608
18,674
Other borrowings
183,695
-
Subordinated debentures
29,427
29,427
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
44,549
26,066
Total shareholders' equity
336,613
330,126
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,812,153
$ 2,309,557
Shares outstanding at period end
16,052,979
16,687,542
Book value per share
$ 20.97
$ 19.78
Equity to asset ratio
11.97%
14.29%
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.01%
0.86%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.28%
0.39%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
262.13%
161.95%
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$ 5,441
$ 6,115
Troubled debt restructurings
2,349
3,004
Other real estate owned
-
-
Total
$ 7,790
$ 9,119
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
End of Period Balances
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 196,520
$ 256,023
$ 48,535
$ 62,219
$ 49,839
Investment securities
369,181
366,689
359,690
356,439
360,512
Loans held for sale
18,523
7,632
2,285
8,983
2,563
Loans
2,022,965
1,743,125
1,708,970
1,648,640
1,598,770
Allowance for loan losses
(20,420)
(16,948)
(14,767)
(14,144)
(13,786)
Net Loans
2,002,545
1,726,177
1,694,203
1,634,496
1,584,984
Other securities
20,537
20,280
20,280
20,280
20,280
Premises and equipment, net
23,137
22,443
22,871
22,201
21,720
Goodwill and other intangibles
84,852
84,919
85,156
85,461
85,706
Bank owned life insurance
45,489
45,249
44,999
44,745
44,491
Other assets
51,369
46,444
31,538
34,241
32,900
Total Assets
$ 2,812,153
$ 2,575,856
$ 2,309,557
$ 2,269,065
$ 2,202,995
Liabilities
Total deposits
$ 2,069,261
$ 1,991,939
$ 1,678,764
$ 1,632,621
$ 1,632,720
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
125,000
142,000
226,500
236,100
176,300
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
23,608
22,699
18,674
15,088
15,554
Other borrowings
183,695
-
-
-
-
Subordinated debentures
29,427
29,427
29,427
29,427
29,427
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
44,549
61,624
26,066
26,566
24,782
Total liabilities
2,475,540
2,247,689
1,979,431
1,939,802
1,878,783
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred shares, Series B
-
-
-
9,158
9,364
Common shares
276,841
276,546
276,422
267,559
267,275
Retained earnings
78,712
73,972
67,974
62,023
56,199
Treasury shares
(32,594)
(32,239)
(21,144)
(21,144)
(17,235)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
13,654
9,888
6,874
11,667
8,609
Total shareholders' equity
336,613
328,167
330,126
329,263
324,212
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,812,153
$ 2,575,856
$ 2,309,557
$ 2,269,065
$ 2,202,995
Quarterly Average Balances
Assets:
Earning assets
$ 2,528,006
$ 2,232,168
$ 2,070,175
$ 2,021,780
$ 1,986,841
Securities
386,838
385,187
372,639
379,525
373,999
Loans
1,972,969
1,725,685
1,676,769
1,626,010
1,583,533
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Total deposits
$ 2,108,227
$ 1,975,133
$ 1,661,452
$ 1,622,527
$ 1,670,247
Interest-bearing deposits
1,317,336
1,175,593
1,160,499
1,139,632
1,129,964
Other interest-bearing liabilities
302,267
209,909
252,908
246,235
186,140
Total shareholders' equity
330,524
332,602
329,634
326,103
315,438
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Income statement
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Total interest and dividend income
$ 24,584
$ 25,002
$ 24,521
$ 24,023
$ 24,926
Total interest expense
2,509
2,887
3,299
3,605
3,184
Net interest income
22,075
22,115
21,222
20,418
21,742
Provision for loan losses
3,486
2,126
885
150
-
Noninterest income
6,854
6,876
5,627
5,429
5,104
Noninterest expense
18,114
17,856
17,128
16,731
16,639
Income before taxes
7,329
9,009
8,836
8,966
10,207
Income tax expense
825
1,176
995
1,258
1,546
Net income
6,504
7,833
7,841
7,708
8,661
Preferred stock dividends
-
-
157
162
164
Net income available to
common shareholders
$ 6,504
$ 7,833
$ 7,684
$ 7,546
$ 8,497
Common shares dividend paid
$ 1,764
$ 1,835
$ 1,702
$ 1,722
$ 1,719
Per share data
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.41
$ 0.47
$ 0.49
$ 0.48
$ 0.54
Diluted earnings per common share
0.41
0.47
0.47
0.46
0.51
Dividends paid per common share
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
Average common shares outstanding - basic
16,044,125
16,517,745
15,796,713
15,577,371
15,628,537
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
16,044,125
16,517,745
16,734,391
16,849,887
16,922,712
Asset quality
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period
$ 16,948
$ 14,767
$ 14,144
$ 13,786
$ 13,822
Charge-offs
(116)
(24)
(345)
(36)
(156)
Recoveries
102
79
83
244
120
Provision
3,486
2,126
885
150
-
Allowance for loan losses, end of period
$ 20,420
$ 16,948
$ 14,767
$ 14,144
$ 13,786
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
1.01%
0.97%
0.86%
0.86%
0.86%
Allowance to nonperforming assets
262.14%
197.97%
161.95%
149.91%
164.69%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
262.14%
197.97%
161.95%
149.91%
164.69%
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans
$ 7,790
$ 8,561
$ 9,119
$ 9,435
$ 8,371
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 7,790
$ 8,561
$ 9,119
$ 9,435
$ 8,371
Capital and liquidity
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.43%
10.66%
12.35%
12.37%
12.44%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.99%
14.33%
15.26%
15.50%
15.94%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.97%
15.25%
16.10%
16.32%
16.78%
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
9.29%
9.82%
11.08%
10.81%
10.89%
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Tangible Common Equity
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
$ 336,613
$ 328,167
$ 330,126
$ 329,263
$ 324,212
Less: Preferred Equity
-
-
-
9,158
9,364
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
83,135
83,363
83,595
83,829
84,064
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 253,478
$ 244,804
$ 246,531
$ 236,276
$ 230,784
Total Shares Outstanding
16,052,979
16,064,010
16,687,542
15,473,275
15,633,059
Tangible book value per share
$ 15.79
$ 15.24
$ 14.77
$ 15.27
$ 14.76
Tangible Assets
Total Assets - GAAP
$ 2,812,153
$ 2,575,856
$ 2,309,557
$ 2,269,065
$ 2,202,995
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
83,135
83,363
83,595
83,829
84,064
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,729,018
$ 2,492,493
$ 2,225,962
$ 2,185,236
$ 2,118,931
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.29%
9.82%
11.08%
10.81%
10.89%