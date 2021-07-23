SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2021.
Second quarter and year-to-date 2021 highlights:
- Net income of $9.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
- Net income of $19.9 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
- COVID–19 loan deferrals decreased to 2.5% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020 and 21.3% at June 30, 2020.
- Second quarterly dividend of $0.12 is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.17% based on the June 30, 2021 market close of $22.10 and a dividend payout ratio of 20.43%.
- Executed a balance sheet restructuring to deploy excess liquidity which included the prepayment of a 2.05%, $50.0 million FHLB advance, with a $3.7 million prepayment penalty. In addition, we recognized a $1.8 million gain on the sale of our VISA B shares. We also invested $100.0 million dollars into a mix of investment securities yielding 1.50%.
"Our team executed another great quarter financially as well as several key initiatives operationally. On June 9th, we introduced the new Civista Digital Banking which provides for a better customer experience in both the mobile and online platform. We restructured our balance sheet to reduce cost in the future. Our mortgage team had another great quarter and our commercial lending team has seen increases in demand. In July, we also increased our third quarter dividend 17%." said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.
Results of Operations:
For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
Net interest income increased $1.8 million, or 8.0%, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, due to a $914 thousand increase in interest income of as well as an $852 thousand decrease in interest expense. Interest income included $2.8 million of accretion of PPP loan fees during the quarter.
The increase in interest income was due to an increase in average earning assets of $248.1 million, partially offset by a 24 basis point decrease in average yields. Interest income included $2.8 million of PPP fees as well as accretion income of purchased loan portfolios of $565.3 thousand.
The decrease in interest expense is primarily due to a decrease in average rates of 24 basis points offset by an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities of $118.3 million.
Net interest margin decreased 8 basis points to 3.53% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.61% for the same period a year ago.
PPP loans averaged $207.5 million during the quarter at an average yield of 6.39%, including the related fee accretion, which increased the margin by 23 basis points.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 2,054,784
$ 22,653
4.42%
$ 1,972,969
$ 21,613
4.41%
Taxable securities
204,554
1,230
2.47%
185,956
1,359
3.05%
Non-taxable securities
208,940
1,525
4.04%
200,882
1,541
4.19%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
307,853
90
0.12%
168,199
71
0.17%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 2,776,131
25,498
3.77%
$ 2,528,006
24,584
4.01%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
45,626
84,961
Premises and equipment, net
22,375
22,535
Accrued interest receivable
8,463
9,312
Intangible assets
84,638
84,906
Bank owned life insurance
46,305
45,334
Other assets
37,173
43,297
Less allowance for loan losses
(26,580)
(17,098)
Total Assets
$ 2,994,131
$ 2,801,253
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,310,998
$ 334
0.10%
$ 1,027,678
$ 439
0.17%
Time
269,624
802
1.19%
289,658
1,363
1.89%
FHLB
101,923
330
1.30%
125,034
447
1.44%
Other borrowings
-
-
0.00%
124,819
4
0.01%
Subordinated debentures
29,427
185
2.52%
29,427
250
3.42%
Repurchase agreements
25,914
6
0.09%
22,987
6
0.15%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,737,886
1,657
0.38%
$ 1,619,603
2,509
0.62%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
867,561
790,891
Other liabilities
39,428
60,235
Shareholders' equity
349,256
330,524
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,994,131
$ 2,801,253
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 23,841
3.39%
$ 22,075
3.39%
Net interest margin
3.53%
3.61%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $406 thousand and $413 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
Net interest income increased $3.5 million, or 7.9%, compared to the same period in 2020.
Interest income increased $1.6 million, or 3.3%, for the first six months of 2021. Average earning assets increased $510.7 million, which resulted in a $5.3 million increase in interest income. Average yields decreased 64 basis points which resulted in a $3.7 million decrease in interest income. During the six-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $228.1 million. These loans had an average yield of 6.22% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 24 basis points.
Interest expense decreased $1.8 million, or 34.1%, for the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. Average rates decreased 31 basis points, resulting in a $1.8 million decrease in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $225.6 million, but led to a decrease in interest expense of $20 thousand, primarily due to a mix shift toward interest-bearing demand deposits.
Net interest margin decreased 43 basis points to 3.41% for the first six months of 2021, compared to 3.84% for the same period a year ago.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 2,062,061
$ 45,436
4.44%
$ 1,849,327
$ 43,286
4.71%
Taxable securities
189,729
2,505
2.75%
186,780
2,775
3.10%
Non-taxable securities
208,260
3,044
4.08%
199,233
3,053
4.21%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
430,705
239
0.11%
144,748
472
0.66%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 2,890,755
51,224
3.66%
$ 2,380,088
49,586
4.30%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
39,777
126,655
Premises and equipment, net
22,442
22,636
Accrued interest receivable
8,515
8,031
Intangible assets
84,749
84,994
Bank owned life insurance
46,185
45,210
Other assets
37,157
36,229
Less allowance for loan losses
(26,087)
(16,013)
Total Assets
$ 3,103,493
$ 2,687,830
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,280,030
$ 677
0.11%
$ 961,285
$ 1,044
0.22%
Time
276,793
1,719
1.25%
285,179
2,743
1.93%
FHLB
113,398
774
1.38%
141,391
1,028
1.46%
Other borrowings
-
-
0.00%
62,410
4
0.01%
Federal funds purchased
-
-
0.00%
305
3
1.98%
Subordinated debentures
29,427
371
2.54%
29,427
563
3.85%
Repurchase agreements
28,531
14
0.10%
22,555
11
0.10%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,728,179
3,555
0.41%
$ 1,502,552
5,396
0.72%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
986,185
795,215
Other liabilities
39,690
58,500
Shareholders' equity
349,439
331,563
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,103,493
$ 2,687,830
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 47,669
3.25%
$ 44,190
3.58%
Net interest margin
3.41%
3.84%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $814 thousand and $819 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
No provision for loan losses was recorded during the second quarter and was $830 thousand for the first six months of 2021. Provision for loan losses was $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $5.6 million for the first six months of 2020. The reserve ratio increased to 1.30% at June 30, 2021 from 1.22% at December 31, 2020. The reserve ratio without $153.0 million of PPP loans would have been 10 basis points higher.
For the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income totaled $9.0 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 31.7%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended June 30,
2021
2020
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 1,317
$ 930
$ 387
41.6%
Net loss on sale of securities
1,784
-
1,784
0.0%
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities
53
(5)
58
N/M
Net gain on sale of loans
2,218
2,261
(43)
-1.9%
ATM/Interchange fees
1,373
1,149
224
19.5%
Wealth management fees
1,188
904
284
31.4%
Bank owned life insurance
248
240
8
3.3%
Tax refund processing fees
475
475
-
0.0%
Swap fees
17
764
(747)
-97.8%
Other
352
136
216
158.8%
Total noninterest income
$ 9,025
$ 6,854
$ 2,171
31.7%
N/M - not meaningful
Service charges increased as a result of higher overdraft fees and service charges. During 2020, customer behavior changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts. Civista also waived service fees on deposit accounts of $93 thousand during 2020. Overdraft fees are rebounding to pre-pandemic levels.
Net gain on sale of securities increased as a result of the sale of Visa Class B shares.
ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers.
Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.
Swap fees decreased due to the volume. For the quarter, we swapped $4.2 million compared to $44.8 million during the same period last year. We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program.
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest income totaled $18.2 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 32.7%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 2,573
$ 2,398
$ 175
7.3%
Net loss on sale of securities
1,783
-
1,783
0.0%
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities
141
(146)
287
196.6%
Net gain on sale of loans
4,963
3,088
1,875
60.7%
ATM/Interchange fees
2,620
2,043
577
28.2%
Wealth management fees
2,334
1,910
424
22.2%
Bank owned life insurance
491
490
1
0.2%
Tax refund processing fees
2,375
2,375
-
0.0%
Swap fees
94
1,102
(1,008)
-91.5%
Other
841
470
371
78.9%
Total noninterest income
$ 18,215
$ 13,730
$ 4,485
32.7%
Service charges increased as a result of higher overdraft fees and service charges. During 2020, customer behavior changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts. Civista also waived service fees on deposit accounts of $93 thousand during 2020. Overdraft fees are rebounding to pre-pandemic levels.
Net gain on sale of securities increased as a result of the sale of Visa Class B shares.
Net gain (loss) on equity securities increased as a result of market value increases.
Net gain on sale of loans increased due to an increase in loans sold of $21.0 million and an increase in the premium on sold loans of 93 basis points.
ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers.
Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.
Swap fees decreased as a result of a decline in the volume of loans. Year to date we swapped $5.7 million compared to $77.4 million during the same period last year. We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program.
For the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense totaled $22.5 million, an increase of $4.4 million, or 24.0%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended June 30,
2021
2020
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 11,406
$ 10,597
$ 809
7.6%
Net occupancy and equipment
1,489
1,571
(82)
-5.2%
Contracted data processing
490
475
15
3.2%
Taxes and assessments
793
631
162
25.7%
Professional services
741
883
(142)
-16.1%
Amortization of intangible assets
223
228
(5)
-2.2%
ATM/Interchange expense
656
331
325
98.2%
Marketing
343
339
4
1.2%
Software maintenance expense
545
407
138
33.9%
Other
5,781
2,652
3,129
118.0%
Total noninterest expense
$ 22,467
$ 18,114
$ 4,353
24.0%
The increase in other expense is due to the prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance. This was partially offset by a $465 thousand credit valuation adjustment to mortgage servicing rights.
Compensation expense included increases in commissions of $465 thousand as well as salaries of $183 thousand. The increase in commissions is due to increased mortgage loan activity. The increase in salaries is due to annual pay increases, which occur every year in April.
Taxes and assessments increased due to an increase in the FDIC assessment base, as well as a $64 thousand credit for small banks that was applied to the June 2020 assessments.
The increase in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to additional volume and to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020.
The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts the implementation of our new digital banking.
The efficiency ratio was 67.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 61.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Removing the effect of the FHLB prepayment and the gain on the sale of the VISA B shares, the efficiency ratio would have been 59.5%.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the second quarter 2021 was 11.9% compared to 11.3% in 2020.
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest expense totaled $41.9 million, an increase of $5.9 million, or 16.4%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 23,188
$ 21,468
$ 1,720
8.0%
Net occupancy and equipment
3,127
3,053
74
2.4%
Contracted data processing
933
925
8
0.9%
Taxes and assessments
1,678
1,210
468
38.7%
Professional services
1,479
1,620
(141)
-8.7%
Amortization of intangible assets
445
459
(14)
-3.1%
ATM/Interchange expense
1,249
778
471
60.5%
Marketing
641
695
(54)
-7.8%
Software maintenance expense
1,053
844
209
24.8%
Other
8,064
4,918
3,146
64.0%
Total noninterest expense
$ 41,857
$ 35,970
$ 5,887
16.4%
The increase in other expense is due to the prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance. This was partially offset by a $465 thousand credit valuation adjustment to mortgage servicing rights.
Compensation expense included increases in commissions of $1.1 million as well as salaries of $375 thousand. The increase in commission expense is a result of increased mortgage loan activity. The increase in salaries is due to annual pay increases which occur in April.
The increase in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to additional volume and to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020.
The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.
The efficiency ratio was 62.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 61.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Removing the effect of the FHLB prepayment and the gain on the sale of the VISA B shares, the efficiency ratio would have been 58.8%.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the first six months of 2021 was 14.1% compared to 12.2% in same period in 2020.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $155.8 million, or 5.6%, from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in cash of $105.8 million, or 75.8%. Securities available for sale increased $94.3 million, or 26.0%. The loan portfolio decreased $38.3 million, which includes a decrease in PPP loans of $64.3 million.
End of period loan balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and Agriculture 1
$ 328,871
$ 409,876
$ (81,005)
-19.8%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
271,667
278,413
(6,746)
-2.4%
Non-owner Occupied
762,983
705,072
57,911
8.2%
Residential Real Estate
426,731
442,588
(15,857)
-3.6%
Real Estate Construction
188,368
175,609
12,759
7.3%
Farm Real Estate
28,616
33,102
(4,486)
-13.6%
Consumer and Other
11,960
12,842
(882)
-6.9%
Total Loans
$ 2,019,196
$ 2,057,502
$ (38,306)
-1.9%
1June 30, 2021 includes PPP loans totaling $153,007 and December 31, 2020 includes PPP loans totaling $217,295.
Loan balances have declined during the first half of 2021, primarily due to a net decline in PPP loans. Removing the effects of PPP loans, the loan portfolio would have increased $26.0 million, or 1.4%. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category. Real Estate Construction loans increased as the construction season got underway during the second quarter. Construction availability remains near all-time highs. Commercial and Agriculture loans have been negatively impacted by the amount of governmental stimulus money. The decrease in Residential Real Estate continues as a result of portfolio loans refinanced into saleable mortgage products.
Paycheck Protection Program
During 2021, we processed approximately 1,300 loans totaling $131.1 million of PPP loans as part of the second round of the PPP. This is in addition to the $268.3 million that we processed in round one during 2020. Of the total PPP loans we have originated, $246.4 million have been forgiven or have paid off. We recognized $2.8 million of PPP fees in income during the quarter, and $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2021, $5.9 million of prepaid SBA fees remain.
COVID-19 Loan Modifications
As of June 30, 2021, the remaining loans modified under the CARES Act total $50.4 million. Details with respect to the loan modifications that remain on deferred status are as follows:
Loans currently modified under COVID-19 programs
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Type of Loan
Number of
Balance
Percent of
Commercial and Agriculture
13
$ 4,222
0.21%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
5
8,185
0.41%
Non-owner Occupied
15
37,544
1.86%
Real Estate Construction
1
485
0.02%
34
$ 50,436
2.50%
Deposits
Total deposits increased $213.6 million, or 9.8%, from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
End of period deposit balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 853,724
$ 720,809
$ 132,915
18.4%
Interest-bearing demand
480,281
410,139
70,142
17.1%
Savings and money market
809,530
771,612
37,918
4.9%
Time deposits
259,457
286,838
(27,381)
-9.5%
Total Deposits
$ 2,402,992
$ 2,189,398
$ 213,594
9.8%
The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $132.9 million was primarily due to a $61.1 million increase in business demand deposit accounts, primarily due to the deposit of PPP loan proceeds. Additionally, balances related to the tax refund processing program increased $50.8 million, which is temporary, and is expected to return to levels more consistent with December 31, 2020 over the next two quarters. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to a $47.6 million increase in public fund accounts and a $26.7 million increase in non-public fund accounts. The increase in savings and money market was primarily due to a $40.9 million increase in statement savings, a $26.7 million increase in personal money markets and a $14.8 million increase in public fund money markets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $40.1 million increase in brokered money market accounts.
FHLB advances totaled $75.0 million at June 30, 2021, down $50.0 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was due to the prepayment of a $50 million, 2.05% long-term advance.
Stock Repurchase Program
During the first six months of 2021, Civista repurchased 505,239 shares for $11.3 million at a weighted average price of $22.30 per share. We have approximately $7.4 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which was approved in April 2021. In addition, Civista liquidated 5,065 shares held by employees, at $17.71 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.
Shareholder Equity
Total shareholders' equity increased $2.3 million from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Retained earnings increased $16.1 million and was partially offset by an $11.4 million repurchase of treasury shares and a $3.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income.
Asset Quality
Civista recorded net recoveries of $339 thousand for the six months of 2021 compared to net recoveries of $41 thousand for the same period of 2020. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.30% at June 30, 2021 and 1.22% at December 31, 2020. Removing the PPP loans, the allowance ratio would have been 10 basis points higher.
Allowance for Loan Losses
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
Beginning of period
$ 25,028
$ 14,767
Charge-offs
(71)
(140)
Recoveries
410
181
Provision
830
5,612
End of period
$ 26,197
$ 20,420
Non-performing assets at June 30, 2021 were $5.9 million, a 19.4% decrease from December 31, 2020. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.20 % from 0.27% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 443.50% from 343.05% at December 31, 2020.
Non-performing Assets
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Non-accrual loans
$ 4,288
$ 5,399
Restructured loans
1,619
1,897
Total non-performing loans
5,907
7,296
Other Real Estate Owned
-
31
Total non-performing assets
$ 5,907
$ 7,327
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.9 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 35 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
$ 25,498
$ 24,584
$ 51,224
$ 49,586
Interest expense
1,657
2,509
3,555
5,396
Net interest income
23,841
22,075
47,669
44,190
Provision for loan losses
-
3,486
830
5,612
Net interest income after provision
23,841
18,589
46,839
38,578
Noninterest income
9,025
6,854
18,215
13,730
Noninterest expense
22,467
18,114
41,857
35,970
Income before taxes
10,399
7,329
23,197
16,338
Income tax expense
1,235
825
3,275
2,001
Net income
9,164
6,504
19,922
14,337
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.12
$ 0.11
$ 0.24
$ 0.22
Earnings per common share,
basic
$ 0.59
$ 0.41
$ 1.27
$ 0.88
diluted
$ 0.59
$ 0.41
$ 1.27
$ 0.88
Average shares outstanding, (1)
basic
15,529,766
15,989,851
15,674,231
16,237,242
diluted
15,529,766
15,989,851
15,674,231
16,237,242
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets
1.23%
0.93%
1.29%
1.07%
Return on average equity
10.52%
7.91%
11.50%
8.70%
Dividend payout ratio
20.34%
27.04%
18.88%
24.92%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.53%
3.61%
3.41%
3.84%
(1) The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method. As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been revised. Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result of using the two-class method.
Selected Balance Sheet Items
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$ 245,306
$ 139,522
Investment securities
458,831
364,350
Loans held for sale
6,618
7,001
Loans
2,019,196
2,057,502
Less: allowance for loan losses
(26,197)
(25,028)
Net loans
1,992,999
2,032,474
Other securities
20,537
20,537
Premises and equipment, net
22,817
22,580
Goodwill and other intangibles
84,980
84,926
Bank owned life insurance
46,467
45,976
Other assets
46,088
51,496
Total assets
$ 2,924,643
$ 2,768,862
Total deposits
$ 2,402,992
$ 2,189,398
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
75,000
125,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
24,916
28,914
Subordinated debentures
29,427
29,427
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
39,895
46,015
Total shareholders' equity
352,413
350,108
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,924,643
$ 2,768,862
Shares outstanding at period end
15,434,592
15,898,032
Book value per share
$ 22.83
$ 22.02
Equity to asset ratio
12.05%
12.64%
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.30%
1.22%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.20%
0.26%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
443.50%
343.05%
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$ 4,288
$ 5,399
Troubled debt restructurings
1,619
1,897
Other real estate owned
-
31
Total
$ 5,907
$ 7,327
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
End of Period Balances
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 245,306
$ 437,238
$ 139,522
$ 194,773
$ 196,520
Investment securities
458,831
357,798
364,350
366,691
369,181
Loans held for sale
6,618
10,769
7,001
13,256
18,523
Loans
2,019,196
2,060,239
2,057,502
2,040,940
2,022,965
Allowance for loan losses
(26,197)
(26,133)
(25,028)
(22,637)
(20,420)
Net Loans
1,992,999
2,034,106
2,032,474
2,018,303
2,002,545
Other securities
20,537
20,537
20,537
20,537
20,537
Premises and equipment, net
22,817
22,265
22,580
22,958
23,137
Goodwill and other intangibles
84,980
84,682
84,926
84,896
84,852
Bank owned life insurance
46,467
46,219
45,976
45,732
45,489
Other assets
46,088
43,754
51,496
50,847
51,369
Total Assets
$ 2,924,643
$ 3,057,368
$ 2,768,862
$ 2,817,993
$ 2,812,153
Liabilities
Total deposits
$ 2,402,992
$ 2,475,907
$ 2,189,398
$ 2,068,769
$ 2,069,261
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
75,000
125,000
125,000
125,000
125,000
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
24,916
29,513
28,914
25,813
23,608
Other borrowings
-
-
-
183,695
183,695
Subordinated debentures
29,427
29,427
29,427
29,427
29,427
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
39,895
47,463
46015
43,234
44,549
Total liabilities
2,572,230
2,707,310
2,418,754
2,475,938
2,475,540
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares
277,495
277,164
277,039
276,940
276,841
Retained earnings
109,178
101,899
93,048
84,628
78,712
Treasury shares
(45,953)
(38,574)
(34,598)
(33,900)
(32,594)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
11,693
9,569
14,619
14,387
13,654
Total shareholders' equity
352,413
350,058
350,108
342,055
336,613
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,924,643
$ 3,057,368
$ 2,768,862
$ 2,817,993
$ 2,812,153
Quarterly Average Balances
Assets:
Earning assets
$ 2,776,131
$ 3,006,653
$ 2,603,961
$ 2,617,884
$ 2,528,006
Securities
413,494
382,313
386,179
388,594
386,838
Loans
2,054,784
2,069,419
2,072,477
2,040,492
1,972,969
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Total deposits
$ 2,448,183
$ 2,632,782
$ 2,144,865
$ 2,084,791
$ 2,108,227
Interest-bearing deposits
1,580,622
1,532,759
1,458,967
1,401,318
1,317,336
Other interest-bearing liabilities
157,264
185,605
278,357
362,965
302,267
Total shareholders' equity
349,256
349,625
343,335
339,278
330,524
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Income statement
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Total interest and dividend income
$ 25,498
$ 25,725
$ 25,721
$ 24,558
$ 24,584
Total interest expense
1,657
1,897
2,190
2,552
2,509
Net interest income
23,841
23,828
23,531
22,006
22,075
Provision for loan losses
-
830
2,250
2,250
3,486
Noninterest income
9,025
9,190
7,666
6,786
6,854
Noninterest expense
22,467
19,390
16,968
17,727
18,114
Income before taxes
10,399
12,798
11,979
8,815
7,329
Income tax expense
1,235
2,040
1,806
1,133
825
Net income
$ 9,164
$ 10,758
$ 10,173
$ 7,682
$ 6,504
Common shares dividend paid
$ 1,885
$ 1,907
$ 1,753
$ 1,766
$ 1,764
Per share data
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.59
$ 0.68
$ 0.64
$ 0.48
$ 0.41
Diluted
0.59
0.68
0.64
0.48
0.41
Dividends paid per common share
0.12
0.12
0.11
0.11
0.11
Average common shares outstanding, (1)
Basic
15,529,766
15,820,301
15,861,095
15,991,270
15,989,851
Diluted
15,529,766
15,820,301
15,861,095
15,991,270
15,989,851
Asset quality
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period
$ 26,133
$ 25,028
$ 22,637
$ 20,420
$ 16,948
Charge-offs
(25)
(46)
(139)
(185)
(116)
Recoveries
89
321
280
152
102
Provision
-
830
2,250
2,250
3,486
Allowance for loan losses, end of period
$ 26,197
$ 26,133
$ 25,028
$ 22,637
$ 20,420
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
1.30%
1.27%
1.22%
1.11%
1.01%
Allowance to nonperforming assets
443.50%
423.09%
341.59%
292.88%
262.14%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
443.50%
423.09%
343.05%
292.88%
262.14%
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans
$ 5,907
$ 6,177
$ 7,296
$ 7,729
$ 7,790
Other real estate owned
-
-
31
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 5,907
$ 6,177
$ 7,327
$ 7,729
$ 7,790
Capital and liquidity
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.92%
9.23%
10.77%
10.73%
10.43%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
14.65%
15.20%
14.74%
14.73%
12.99%
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.90%
16.45%
15.99%
15.94%
13.97%
Tangible common equity ratio (2)
9.51%
9.00%
9.98%
9.47%
9.29%
(1) The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method. As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been revised. Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result of using the two-class method.
(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Tangible Common Equity
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
$ 352,413
$ 350,058
$ 350,108
$ 342,055
$ 336,613
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
82,235
82,458
82,681
82,907
83,135
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 270,178
$ 267,600
$ 267,427
$ 259,148
$ 253,478
Total Shares Outstanding
15,434,592
15,750,479
15,898,032
15,945,479
16,052,979
Tangible book value per share
$ 17.50
$ 16.99
$ 16.82
$ 16.25
$ 15.79
Tangible Assets
Total Assets - GAAP
$ 2,924,643
$ 3,057,368
$ 2,762,918
$ 2,817,993
$ 2,812,153
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
82,235
82,458
82,681
82,907
83,135
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,842,408
$ 2,974,910
$ 2,680,237
$ 2,735,086
$ 2,729,018
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.51%
9.00%
9.98%
9.47%
9.29%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Efficiency Ratio
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
For the three months ended :
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-
Noninterest expense
22,467
(3,717)
(1)
18,750
18,114
-
18,114
Net interest income (FTE)
24,247
-
24,247
22,488
-
22,488
Noninterest income
9,025
(1,785)
(2)
7,240
6,854
-
6,854
Efficiency ratio
67.5%
59.5%
61.7%
61.7%
For the six months ended:
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-
Noninterest expense
41,857
(3,717)
(1)
38,140
35,970
-
35,970
Net interest income (FTE)
48,483
-
48,483
45,009
-
45,009
Noninterest income
18,215
(1,785)
(2)
16,430
13,730
-
13,730
Efficiency ratio
62.8%
58.8%
61.2%
61.2%
(1) FHLB prepayment penalty
(2) Gain on sale of VISA B shares
