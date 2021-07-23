Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

 By Civista Bancshares, Inc.

SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2021. 

Second quarter and year-to-date 2021 highlights:

  • Net income of $9.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.   
  • Net income of $19.9 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
  • COVID–19 loan deferrals decreased to 2.5% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020 and 21.3% at June 30, 2020. 
  • Second quarterly dividend of $0.12 is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.17% based on the June 30, 2021 market close of $22.10 and a dividend payout ratio of 20.43%.
  • Executed a balance sheet restructuring to deploy excess liquidity which included the prepayment of a 2.05%, $50.0 million FHLB advance, with a $3.7 million prepayment penalty.  In addition, we recognized a $1.8 million gain on the sale of our VISA B shares.  We also invested $100.0 million dollars into a mix of investment securities yielding 1.50%.  

"Our team executed another great quarter financially as well as several key initiatives operationally.  On June 9th, we introduced the new Civista Digital Banking which provides for a better customer experience in both the mobile and online platform.  We restructured our balance sheet to reduce cost in the future.  Our mortgage team had another great quarter and our commercial lending team has seen increases in demand.  In July, we also increased our third quarter dividend 17%." said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Net interest income increased $1.8 million, or 8.0%, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, due to a $914 thousand increase in interest income of as well as an $852 thousand decrease in interest expense.  Interest income included $2.8 million of accretion of PPP loan fees during the quarter.   

The increase in interest income was due to an increase in average earning assets of $248.1 million, partially offset by a 24 basis point decrease in average yields.  Interest income included $2.8 million of PPP fees as well as accretion income of purchased loan portfolios of $565.3 thousand.          

The decrease in interest expense is primarily due to a decrease in average rates of 24 basis points offset by an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities of $118.3 million

Net interest margin decreased 8 basis points to 3.53% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.61% for the same period a year ago. 

PPP loans averaged $207.5 million during the quarter at an average yield of 6.39%, including the related fee accretion, which increased the margin by 23 basis points.

 

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)



















Three Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



Average



Yield/



Average



Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *



balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:















Loans **

$   2,054,784

$ 22,653

4.42%



$   1,972,969

$ 21,613

4.41%

Taxable securities

204,554

1,230

2.47%



185,956

1,359

3.05%

Non-taxable securities

208,940

1,525

4.04%



200,882

1,541

4.19%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

307,853

90

0.12%



168,199

71

0.17%

Total interest-earning assets

$   2,776,131

25,498

3.77%



$   2,528,006

24,584

4.01%

Noninterest-earning assets:















Cash and due from financial institutions

45,626







84,961





Premises and equipment, net

22,375







22,535





Accrued interest receivable

8,463







9,312





Intangible assets

84,638







84,906





Bank owned life insurance

46,305







45,334





Other assets

37,173







43,297





Less allowance for loan losses

(26,580)







(17,098)





      Total Assets

$   2,994,131







$   2,801,253





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















Interest-bearing liabilities:















Demand and savings

$   1,310,998

$      334

0.10%



$   1,027,678

$      439

0.17%

Time

269,624

802

1.19%



289,658

1,363

1.89%

FHLB

101,923

330

1.30%



125,034

447

1.44%

Other borrowings

-

-

0.00%



124,819

4

0.01%

Subordinated debentures

29,427

185

2.52%



29,427

250

3.42%

Repurchase agreements

25,914

6

0.09%



22,987

6

0.15%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   1,737,886

1,657

0.38%



$   1,619,603

2,509

0.62%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

867,561







790,891





Other liabilities

39,428







60,235





Shareholders' equity

349,256







330,524





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   2,994,131







$   2,801,253





















Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 23,841

3.39%





$ 22,075

3.39%

















Net interest margin





3.53%







3.61%

















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $406 thousand and $413 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  

















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Net interest income increased $3.5 million, or 7.9%, compared to the same period in 2020.

Interest income increased $1.6 million, or 3.3%, for the first six months of 2021.  Average earning assets increased $510.7 million, which resulted in a $5.3 million increase in interest income.  Average yields decreased 64 basis points which resulted in a $3.7 million decrease in interest income.  During the six-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $228.1 million.  These loans had an average yield of 6.22% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 24 basis points.

Interest expense decreased $1.8 million, or 34.1%, for the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.  Average rates decreased 31 basis points, resulting in a $1.8 million decrease in interest expense.  Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $225.6 million, but led to a decrease in interest expense of $20 thousand, primarily due to a mix shift toward interest-bearing demand deposits. 

Net interest margin decreased 43 basis points to 3.41% for the first six months of 2021, compared to 3.84% for the same period a year ago.  

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)



















Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



Average



Yield/



Average



Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *



balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:















Loans **

$   2,062,061

$ 45,436

4.44%



$   1,849,327

$ 43,286

4.71%

Taxable securities

189,729

2,505

2.75%



186,780

2,775

3.10%

Non-taxable securities

208,260

3,044

4.08%



199,233

3,053

4.21%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

430,705

239

0.11%



144,748

472

0.66%

Total interest-earning assets

$   2,890,755

51,224

3.66%



$   2,380,088

49,586

4.30%

Noninterest-earning assets:















Cash and due from financial institutions

39,777







126,655





Premises and equipment, net

22,442







22,636





Accrued interest receivable

8,515







8,031





Intangible assets

84,749







84,994





Bank owned life insurance

46,185







45,210





Other assets

37,157







36,229





Less allowance for loan losses

(26,087)







(16,013)





      Total Assets

$   3,103,493







$   2,687,830





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















Interest-bearing liabilities:















Demand and savings

$   1,280,030

$      677

0.11%



$      961,285

$   1,044

0.22%

Time

276,793

1,719

1.25%



285,179

2,743

1.93%

FHLB

113,398

774

1.38%



141,391

1,028

1.46%

Other borrowings

-

-

0.00%



62,410

4

0.01%

Federal funds purchased

-

-

0.00%



305

3

1.98%

Subordinated debentures

29,427

371

2.54%



29,427

563

3.85%

Repurchase agreements

28,531

14

0.10%



22,555

11

0.10%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   1,728,179

3,555

0.41%



$   1,502,552

5,396

0.72%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

986,185







795,215





Other liabilities

39,690







58,500





Shareholders' equity

349,439







331,563





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   3,103,493







$   2,687,830





















Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 47,669

3.25%





$ 44,190

3.58%

















Net interest margin





3.41%







3.84%

















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $814 thousand and $819 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  

















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

No provision for loan losses was recorded during the second quarter and was $830 thousand for the first six months of 2021.  Provision for loan losses was $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $5.6 million for the first six months of 2020.  The reserve ratio increased to 1.30% at June 30, 2021 from 1.22% at December 31, 2020.  The reserve ratio without $153.0 million of PPP loans would have been 10 basis points higher.

For the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income totaled $9.0 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 31.7%, compared to the prior year's second quarter. 

Noninterest income















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,



2021



2020



$ change



% change

Service charges

$    1,317



$       930



$       387



41.6%

Net loss on sale of securities

1,784



-



1,784



0.0%

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

53



(5)



58



N/M

Net gain on sale of loans

2,218



2,261



(43)



-1.9%

ATM/Interchange fees

1,373



1,149



224



19.5%

Wealth management fees

1,188



904



284



31.4%

Bank owned life insurance

248



240



8



3.3%

Tax refund processing fees

475



475



-



0.0%

Swap fees

17



764



(747)



-97.8%

Other

352



136



216



158.8%

Total noninterest income

$    9,025



$    6,854



$    2,171



31.7%

















N/M - not meaningful















Service charges increased as a result of higher overdraft fees and service charges.  During 2020, customer behavior changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts.  Civista also waived service fees on deposit accounts of $93 thousand during 2020.  Overdraft fees are rebounding to pre-pandemic levels.  

Net gain on sale of securities increased as a result of the sale of Visa Class B shares.

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers. 

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.   

Swap fees decreased due to the volume.  For the quarter, we swapped $4.2 million compared to $44.8 million during the same period last year.  We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest income totaled $18.2 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 32.7%, compared to the same period in the prior year. 

Noninterest income















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,



2021



2020



$ change



% change

Service charges

$    2,573



$    2,398



$       175



7.3%

Net loss on sale of securities

1,783



-



1,783



0.0%

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

141



(146)



287



196.6%

Net gain on sale of loans

4,963



3,088



1,875



60.7%

ATM/Interchange fees

2,620



2,043



577



28.2%

Wealth management fees

2,334



1,910



424



22.2%

Bank owned life insurance

491



490



1



0.2%

Tax refund processing fees

2,375



2,375



-



0.0%

Swap fees

94



1,102



(1,008)



-91.5%

Other

841



470



371



78.9%

Total noninterest income

$  18,215



$  13,730



$    4,485



32.7%

















Service charges increased as a result of higher overdraft fees and service charges.  During 2020, customer behavior changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts.  Civista also waived service fees on deposit accounts of $93 thousand during 2020.  Overdraft fees are rebounding to pre-pandemic levels.  

Net gain on sale of securities increased as a result of the sale of Visa Class B shares.  

Net gain (loss) on equity securities increased as a result of market value increases.

Net gain on sale of loans increased due to an increase in loans sold of $21.0 million and an increase in the premium on sold loans of 93 basis points. 

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers. 

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021. 

Swap fees decreased as a result of a decline in the volume of loans.  Year to date we swapped $5.7 million compared to $77.4 million during the same period last year.  We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program.

For the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense totaled $22.5 million, an increase of $4.4 million, or 24.0%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Noninterest expense















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,



2021



2020



$ change



% change

Compensation expense

$  11,406



$  10,597



$       809



7.6%

Net occupancy and equipment 

1,489



1,571



(82)



-5.2%

Contracted data processing

490



475



15



3.2%

Taxes and assessments

793



631



162



25.7%

Professional services

741



883



(142)



-16.1%

Amortization of intangible assets

223



228



(5)



-2.2%

ATM/Interchange expense

656



331



325



98.2%

Marketing

343



339



4



1.2%

Software maintenance expense

545



407



138



33.9%

Other

5,781



2,652



3,129



118.0%

Total noninterest expense

$  22,467



$  18,114



$    4,353



24.0%

















The increase in other expense is due to the prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance.  This was partially offset by a $465 thousand credit valuation adjustment to mortgage servicing rights. 

Compensation expense included increases in commissions of $465 thousand as well as salaries of $183 thousand.  The increase in commissions is due to increased mortgage loan activity.  The increase in salaries is due to annual pay increases, which occur every year in April.   

Taxes and assessments increased due to an increase in the FDIC assessment base, as well as a $64 thousand credit for small banks that was applied to the June 2020 assessments.

The increase in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to additional volume and to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020. 

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts the implementation of our new digital banking.

The efficiency ratio was 67.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 61.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  Removing the effect of the FHLB prepayment and the gain on the sale of the VISA B shares, the efficiency ratio would have been 59.5%.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the second quarter 2021 was 11.9% compared to 11.3% in 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest expense totaled $41.9 million, an increase of $5.9 million, or 16.4%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,



2021



2020



$ change



% change

Compensation expense

$  23,188



$  21,468



$    1,720



8.0%

Net occupancy and equipment 

3,127



3,053



74



2.4%

Contracted data processing

933



925



8



0.9%

Taxes and assessments

1,678



1,210



468



38.7%

Professional services

1,479



1,620



(141)



-8.7%

Amortization of intangible assets

445



459



(14)



-3.1%

ATM/Interchange expense

1,249



778



471



60.5%

Marketing

641



695



(54)



-7.8%

Software maintenance expense

1,053



844



209



24.8%

Other

8,064



4,918



3,146



64.0%

Total noninterest expense

$  41,857



$  35,970



$    5,887



16.4%

















The increase in other expense is due to the prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance.  This was partially offset by a $465 thousand credit valuation adjustment to mortgage servicing rights.   

Compensation expense included increases in commissions of $1.1 million as well as salaries of $375 thousand.  The increase in commission expense is a result of increased mortgage loan activity.  The increase in salaries is due to annual pay increases which occur in April.

The increase in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to additional volume and to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020. 

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The efficiency ratio was 62.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 61.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.  Removing the effect of the FHLB prepayment and the gain on the sale of the VISA B shares, the efficiency ratio would have been 58.8%.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first six months of 2021 was 14.1% compared to 12.2% in same period in 2020.   

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $155.8 million, or 5.6%, from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in cash of $105.8 million, or 75.8%.  Securities available for sale increased $94.3 million, or 26.0%.  The loan portfolio decreased $38.3 million, which includes a decrease in PPP loans of $64.3 million.        

End of period loan balances















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

















June 30,



December 31,











2021



2020



$ Change



% Change

Commercial and Agriculture 1

$           328,871



$           409,876



$   (81,005)



-19.8%

Commercial Real Estate:















Owner Occupied

271,667



278,413



(6,746)



-2.4%

Non-owner Occupied

762,983



705,072



57,911



8.2%

Residential Real Estate

426,731



442,588



(15,857)



-3.6%

Real Estate Construction

188,368



175,609



12,759



7.3%

Farm Real Estate

28,616



33,102



(4,486)



-13.6%

Consumer and Other

11,960



12,842



(882)



-6.9%

Total Loans

$        2,019,196



$        2,057,502



$   (38,306)



-1.9%

















1June 30, 2021 includes PPP loans totaling $153,007 and December 31, 2020 includes PPP loans totaling $217,295.

















Loan balances have declined during the first half of 2021, primarily due to a net decline in PPP loans.  Removing the effects of PPP loans, the loan portfolio would have increased $26.0 million, or 1.4%.  Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category.  Real Estate Construction loans increased as the construction season got underway during the second quarter.  Construction availability remains near all-time highs.  Commercial and Agriculture loans have been negatively impacted by the amount of governmental stimulus money.  The decrease in Residential Real Estate continues as a result of portfolio loans refinanced into saleable mortgage products.

Paycheck Protection Program

During 2021, we processed approximately 1,300 loans totaling $131.1 million of PPP loans as part of the second round of the PPP.  This is in addition to the $268.3 million that we processed in round one during 2020.  Of the total PPP loans we have originated, $246.4 million have been forgiven or have paid off.  We recognized $2.8 million of PPP fees in income during the quarter, and $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.  At June 30, 2021, $5.9 million of prepaid SBA fees remain.

COVID-19 Loan Modifications

As of June 30, 2021, the remaining loans modified under the CARES Act total $50.4 million.  Details with respect to the loan modifications that remain on deferred status are as follows:

Loans currently modified under COVID-19 programs





(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









Type of Loan



Number of

Loans



Balance



Percent of

loans

outstanding















Commercial and Agriculture



13



$        4,222



0.21%

Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied



5



8,185



0.41%

Non-owner Occupied



15



37,544



1.86%

Real Estate Construction



1



485



0.02%





34



$      50,436



2.50%

Deposits

Total deposits increased $213.6 million, or 9.8%, from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021. 

End of period deposit balances















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

















June 30,



December 31,











2021



2020



$ Change



% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$             853,724



$             720,809



$    132,915



18.4%

Interest-bearing demand

480,281



410,139



70,142



17.1%

Savings and money market

809,530



771,612



37,918



4.9%

Time deposits

259,457



286,838



(27,381)



-9.5%

Total Deposits

$         2,402,992



$         2,189,398



$    213,594



9.8%

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $132.9 million was primarily due to a $61.1 million increase in business demand deposit accounts, primarily due to the deposit of PPP loan proceeds.  Additionally, balances related to the tax refund processing program increased $50.8 million, which is temporary, and is expected to return to levels more consistent with December 31, 2020 over the next two quarters.  Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to a $47.6 million increase in public fund accounts and a $26.7 million increase in non-public fund accounts.  The increase in savings and money market was primarily due to a $40.9 million increase in statement savings, a $26.7 million increase in personal money markets and a $14.8 million increase in public fund money markets.  These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $40.1 million increase in brokered money market accounts.

FHLB advances totaled $75.0 million at June 30, 2021, down $50.0 million from December 31, 2020.  The decrease was due to the prepayment of a $50 million, 2.05% long-term advance.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first six months of 2021, Civista repurchased 505,239 shares for $11.3 million at a weighted average price of $22.30 per share.  We have approximately $7.4 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which was approved in April 2021.  In addition, Civista liquidated 5,065 shares held by employees, at $17.71 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholder Equity

Total shareholders' equity increased $2.3 million from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021.  Retained earnings increased $16.1 million and was partially offset by an $11.4 million repurchase of treasury shares and a $3.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income.         

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net recoveries of $339 thousand for the six months of 2021 compared to net recoveries of $41 thousand for the same period of 2020.  The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.30% at June 30, 2021 and 1.22% at December 31, 2020.  Removing the PPP loans, the allowance ratio would have been 10 basis points higher.     

Allowance for Loan Losses







(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









Six months ended June 30,



2021



2020

Beginning of period

$         25,028



$         14,767

Charge-offs

(71)



(140)

Recoveries

410



181

Provision

830



5,612

End of period

$         26,197



$         20,420

Non-performing assets at June 30, 2021 were $5.9 million, a 19.4% decrease from December 31, 2020. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.20 % from 0.27% at December 31, 2020.  The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 443.50% from 343.05% at December 31, 2020.  

Non-performing Assets







(dollars in thousands)

June 30,



December 31,



2021



2020

Non-accrual loans

$          4,288



$          5,399

Restructured loans

1,619



1,897

Total non-performing loans

5,907



7,296

Other Real Estate Owned

-



31

Total non-performing assets

$          5,907



$          7,327

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 23, 2021.  Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com.  Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. second quarter 2021 earnings call.  Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista.  For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's.  Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.9 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 35 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.  Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com.  The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".

 

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income



















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

















Interest income

$         25,498



$         24,584



$         51,224



$         49,586

Interest expense

1,657



2,509



3,555



5,396

Net interest income

23,841



22,075



47,669



44,190

Provision for loan losses

-



3,486



830



5,612

Net interest income after provision

23,841



18,589



46,839



38,578

Noninterest income

9,025



6,854



18,215



13,730

Noninterest expense

22,467



18,114



41,857



35,970

Income before taxes

10,399



7,329



23,197



16,338

Income tax expense

1,235



825



3,275



2,001

Net income

9,164



6,504



19,922



14,337

















Dividends paid per common share

$             0.12



$             0.11



$             0.24



$             0.22

















Earnings per common share,















basic

$             0.59



$             0.41



$             1.27



$             0.88

diluted

$             0.59



$             0.41



$             1.27



$             0.88

















Average shares outstanding, (1)















basic

15,529,766



15,989,851



15,674,231



16,237,242

diluted

15,529,766



15,989,851



15,674,231



16,237,242

















Selected financial ratios:















Return on average assets

1.23%



0.93%



1.29%



1.07%

Return on average equity

10.52%



7.91%



11.50%



8.70%

Dividend payout ratio

20.34%



27.04%



18.88%



24.92%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.53%



3.61%



3.41%



3.84%

















(1)  The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method.  As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been revised.  Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result of using the two-class method.

 

 

 Selected Balance Sheet Items 

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











 June 30, 



 December 31, 



2021



2020



(unaudited)



(unaudited)









 Cash and due from financial institutions 

$               245,306



$               139,522

 Investment securities 

458,831



364,350

 Loans held for sale 

6,618



7,001

 Loans 

2,019,196



2,057,502

 Less: allowance for loan losses 

(26,197)



(25,028)

 Net loans 

1,992,999



2,032,474

 Other securities 

20,537



20,537

 Premises and equipment, net 

22,817



22,580

 Goodwill and other intangibles 

84,980



84,926

 Bank owned life insurance 

46,467



45,976

 Other assets 

46,088



51,496

 Total assets 

$            2,924,643



$            2,768,862









 Total deposits 

$            2,402,992



$            2,189,398

 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 

75,000



125,000

 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 

24,916



28,914

 Subordinated debentures 

29,427



29,427

 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 

39,895



46,015

 Total shareholders' equity 

352,413



350,108

 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 

$            2,924,643



$            2,768,862









 Shares outstanding at period end 

15,434,592



15,898,032









 Book value per share 

$                    22.83



$                    22.02

 Equity to asset ratio 

12.05%



12.64%









Selected asset quality ratios:







Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.30%



1.22%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.20%



0.26%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

443.50%



343.05%









Non-performing asset analysis







Nonaccrual loans

$                    4,288



$                    5,399

Troubled debt restructurings

1,619



1,897

Other real estate owned

-



31

Total

$                    5,907



$                    7,327

 

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)























June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

End of Period Balances

2021



2021



2020



2020



2020





















Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$     245,306



$     437,238



$     139,522



$     194,773



$      196,520

Investment securities

458,831



357,798



364,350



366,691



369,181

Loans held for sale

6,618



10,769



7,001



13,256



18,523

Loans

2,019,196



2,060,239



2,057,502



2,040,940



2,022,965

Allowance for loan losses

(26,197)



(26,133)



(25,028)



(22,637)



(20,420)

Net Loans

1,992,999



2,034,106



2,032,474



2,018,303



2,002,545

Other securities

20,537



20,537



20,537



20,537



20,537

Premises and equipment, net

22,817



22,265



22,580



22,958



23,137

Goodwill and other intangibles

84,980



84,682



84,926



84,896



84,852

Bank owned life insurance

46,467



46,219



45,976



45,732



45,489

Other assets

46,088



43,754



51,496



50,847



51,369

Total Assets

$  2,924,643



$  3,057,368



$  2,768,862



$  2,817,993



$  2,812,153





















Liabilities



















Total deposits

$  2,402,992



$  2,475,907



$  2,189,398



$  2,068,769



$  2,069,261

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

75,000



125,000



125,000



125,000



125,000

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

24,916



29,513



28,914



25,813



23,608

Other borrowings

-



-



-



183,695



183,695

Subordinated debentures

29,427



29,427



29,427



29,427



29,427

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

39,895



47,463



46015



43,234



44,549

Total liabilities

2,572,230



2,707,310



 

2,418,754



2,475,938



2,475,540





















Shareholders' Equity



















Common shares

277,495



277,164



277,039



276,940



276,841

Retained earnings

109,178



101,899



93,048



84,628



78,712

Treasury shares

(45,953)



(38,574)



(34,598)



(33,900)



(32,594)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

11,693



9,569



14,619



14,387



13,654

Total shareholders' equity

352,413



350,058



350,108



342,055



336,613





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  2,924,643



$  3,057,368



$  2,768,862



$  2,817,993



$  2,812,153





















Quarterly Average Balances



















Assets:



















Earning assets

$  2,776,131



$  3,006,653



$  2,603,961



$  2,617,884



$  2,528,006

Securities

413,494



382,313



386,179



388,594



386,838

Loans

2,054,784



2,069,419



2,072,477



2,040,492



1,972,969

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Total deposits

$  2,448,183



$  2,632,782



$  2,144,865



$  2,084,791



$  2,108,227

Interest-bearing deposits

1,580,622



1,532,759



1,458,967



1,401,318



1,317,336

Other interest-bearing liabilities

157,264



185,605



278,357



362,965



302,267

Total shareholders' equity

349,256



349,625



343,335



339,278



330,524

 

 

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)























Three Months Ended



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

Income statement

2021



2021



2020



2020



2020





















Total interest and dividend income

$         25,498



$         25,725



$         25,721



$         24,558



$         24,584

Total interest expense

1,657



1,897



2,190



2,552



2,509

Net interest income

23,841



23,828



23,531



22,006



22,075

Provision for loan losses

-



830



2,250



2,250



3,486

Noninterest income

9,025



9,190



7,666



6,786



6,854

Noninterest expense

22,467



19,390



16,968



17,727



18,114

Income before taxes

10,399



12,798



11,979



8,815



7,329

Income tax expense

1,235



2,040



1,806



1,133



825

Net income

$            9,164



$         10,758



$         10,173



$            7,682



$            6,504





















Common shares dividend paid

$            1,885



$            1,907



$            1,753



$            1,766



$            1,764





















Per share data







































Earnings per common share



















Basic

$              0.59



$              0.68



$              0.64



$              0.48



$              0.41

Diluted

0.59



0.68



0.64



0.48



0.41





















Dividends paid per common share

0.12



0.12



0.11



0.11



0.11

Average common shares outstanding,  (1)



















Basic

15,529,766



15,820,301



15,861,095



15,991,270



15,989,851

Diluted

15,529,766



15,820,301



15,861,095



15,991,270



15,989,851





















Asset quality



















Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period

$         26,133



$         25,028



$         22,637



$         20,420



$         16,948

Charge-offs

(25)



(46)



(139)



(185)



(116)

Recoveries

89



321



280



152



102

Provision

-



830



2,250



2,250



3,486

Allowance for loan losses, end of period

$         26,197



$         26,133



$         25,028



$         22,637



$         20,420





















Ratios



















Allowance to total loans

1.30%



1.27%



1.22%



1.11%



1.01%

Allowance to nonperforming assets

443.50%



423.09%



341.59%



292.88%



262.14%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

443.50%



423.09%



343.05%



292.88%



262.14%





















Nonperforming assets



















Nonperforming loans

$            5,907



$            6,177



$            7,296



$            7,729



$            7,790

Other real estate owned

-



-



31



-



-

Total nonperforming assets

$            5,907



$            6,177



$            7,327



$            7,729



$            7,790





















Capital and liquidity



















Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.92%



9.23%



10.77%



10.73%



10.43%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

14.65%



15.20%



14.74%



14.73%



12.99%

Total risk-based capital ratio

15.90%



16.45%



15.99%



15.94%



13.97%

Tangible common equity ratio (2)

9.51%



9.00%



9.98%



9.47%



9.29%





















(1)  The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method.  As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been revised.  Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result of using the two-class method.





















(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.













 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)























Three Months Ended



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



2021



2021



2020



2020



2020





















Tangible Common Equity



















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$       352,413



$       350,058



$       350,108



$       342,055



$       336,613

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

82,235



82,458



82,681



82,907



83,135

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$       270,178



$       267,600



$       267,427



$       259,148



$       253,478





















Total Shares Outstanding

15,434,592



15,750,479



15,898,032



15,945,479



16,052,979





















Tangible book value per share

$            17.50



$            16.99



$            16.82



$            16.25



$            15.79





















Tangible Assets



















Total Assets - GAAP

$    2,924,643



$    3,057,368



$    2,762,918



$    2,817,993



$    2,812,153

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

82,235



82,458



82,681



82,907



83,135

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$    2,842,408



$    2,974,910



$    2,680,237



$    2,735,086



$    2,729,018





















Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.51%



9.00%



9.98%



9.47%



9.29%

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Efficiency Ratio





(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)































For the three months ended :

June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020





























GAAP



Non-GAAP

adjustment





Non-

GAAP



GAAP



Non-GAAP

adjustment



Non-

GAAP

Noninterest expense

22,467



(3,717)

   (1)



18,750



18,114



-



18,114



























Net interest income (FTE)

24,247



-





24,247



22,488



-



22,488

Noninterest income

9,025



(1,785)

   (2)



7,240



6,854



-



6,854



























Efficiency ratio

67.5%









59.5%



61.7%







61.7%





















































For the six months ended:

June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020





























GAAP



Non-GAAP

adjustment





Non-GAAP



GAAP



Non-GAAP

adjustment



Non-

GAAP

Noninterest expense

41,857



(3,717)

   (1)



38,140



35,970



-



35,970



























Net interest income (FTE)

48,483



-





48,483



45,009



-



45,009

Noninterest income

18,215



(1,785)

   (2)



16,430



13,730



-



13,730



























Efficiency ratio

62.8%









58.8%



61.2%







61.2%



























(1)  FHLB prepayment penalty

























(2)  Gain on sale of VISA B shares

























 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/civista-bancshares-inc-announces-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301339822.html

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.