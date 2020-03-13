CLACKAMAS, Ore., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on leveraging the CENTURY 21® brand's relevance in the market, and its world-class marketing, agent learning, and industry-best technology and productivity tools, Oregon Realty today announced it has officially affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate LLC and will officially do business as CENTURY 21 Cascade. Patrick Smith, CEO and Owner, and Sydnay Bryant, Managing Broker, chose the CENTURY 21 brand as the best option to help grow their residential and commercial business, and provide extraordinary technology services and relationship-building products to their 140+ relentless, affiliated sales professionals.
"We believe in serving the client, first and foremost," said Smith, adding, "and by affiliating with a brand focused on transforming the industry from transactional to experiential and perfecting the overall experience, we are enhancing our reputation and relevance as a provider of extraordinary services today and well into the future."
"To have yet another industry and local market leader join our growing family is terrific news for the CENTURY 21 brand," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. "We look forward to working with Patrick, Sydnay and the team at CENTURY 21 Cascade who go 'above and beyond' and deliver 121% to their real estate clients throughout the Portland metropolitan area, including rural areas and southwest Washington."
Currently, CENTURY 21 Cascade has four offices and a commercial division located in Clackamas, Oregon City, Portland West, and Vernonia. Both Smith and Bryant expect even more growth in the coming months and years ahead.
"The entire northwest part of the country is growing, and we need to grow with it," explained Bryant. "The CENTURY 21 brand was the best choice for helping us to do just that, both with homebuyers and sellers as well as commercial clientele looking to invest in the area."
About CENTURY 21 Cascade
Locally owned and managed, CENTURY 21 Cascade is one of the largest realty companies in Oregon and is recognized as a real estate leader in the Portland Metropolitan area, with a strong rural presence as well. In addition to extraordinary residential services, CENTURY 21 Cascade also has a strong Commercial Investment Division to help those looking for retail, business opportunities, commercial, industrial and larger investments. CENTURY 21 Cascade is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of 11,500 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 84 countries and territories worldwide with more than 131,000 independent sales professionals.
Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.
©2020 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.
Media Contact:
Peter L. Mosca
Century 21 Real Estate LLC,
for CENTURY 21 Cascade
732.841.4778
peter.mosca@century21.net