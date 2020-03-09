HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claire's Stores, Inc. announced today that Michael Schwindle has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer effective March 2, 2020.
Mr. Schwindle brings over 30 years of experience, including 15 years as CFO, delivering results through profit improvement in growth environments. Schwindle most recently served as CFO for Fleet Farm, where he led Finance, Human Resources, and Information Technology, and was recruited to help lead the organization through its transformation phase of development. Previously, he held multinational and domestic CFO roles at Payless ShoeSource, Harry & David, and Musician's Friend. Schwindle started his career at Deloitte & Touche LLP, and subsequently held both operational and financial leadership roles at Home Depot, Limited Brands, and The Longaberger Company.
"I am extremely pleased to have Michael joining Claire's as our next CFO," said Ryan Vero, CEO, "Michael's proven track record of driving business efficiency and profit growth, coupled with his passion for operational excellence and building world class teams make him an ideal fit for our Company."
"I am thrilled to be joining Claire's, a market leading brand with tremendous growth opportunities," Schwindle said. "I'm looking forward to partnering with Ryan and the rest of the organization through this exciting phase of growth and business transformation."
Schwindle earned his MBA from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.
About Claire's
Claire's Stores, Inc. is one of the world's leading specialty retailers of fashionable jewelry and accessories for ages 3 to 35. The Company operates through its stores under two brand names: Claire's® and Icing®. Claire's Stores, Inc. operates fully owned and concession stores in 17 countries throughout North America and Europe, and franchises stores in 28 countries primarily located in the Middle East, Central and Southeast Asia and Central and South America, South Africa, and Russia. More information regarding Claire's Stores is available on the Company's corporate website at www.clairestores.com.
