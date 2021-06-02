SAN ANTONIO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarity Child Guidance Center is the only nonprofit in South Texas providing a continuum of mental health care for children, ages 3-17, and their families. It works with kids and their families to manage mental health conditions ranging from ADHD and anxiety to suicidal ideation, bipolar disorder and/or schizophrenia.
Clarity CGC provides professional education and CEUs at Claritycon, its annual children's mental health conferences held throughout the year. Because of Covid-19 pandemic, Claritycon was transformed into Claritycon Reimagined—with mini-conferences to offer three options for attendance: live in-person at studios of KLRN-PBS TV; live virtual or digital on-demand.
"Claritycon Reimagined 2021(cont.)" will feature three sessions: a full-day session on July 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. offering 6 CEU credits, and two half-day sessions on Nov. 5, 2021 and Feb. 18, 2022 offering 5 CEU credits each. Cost is $25 per CEU. These three sessions can be bundled and purchased at a discounted price of $250/pp/bundle. Groups of 15 or more that purchase this three-session bundle get it for a deeper discount of $175/pp/bundle.
Registration is now open for the July 23, 2021 session (from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.) which will feature these six experts in the field of mental health and children, led by keynote speaker Laura Van Dernoot Lipsky:
- Laura van Dernoot Lipsky: Trauma Stewardship. Lipsky is founder and director of The Trauma Stewardship Institute and author of Trauma Stewardship: An Everyday Guide to Caring for Self While Caring for Others and The Age of Overwhelm. Widely recognized as a pioneer in the field of trauma exposure, she has worked locally, nationally, and internationally with trauma survivors for more than three decades. In 2015, Lipsky was invited to give a TED talk—one of the first delivered inside a women's correctional facility.
- Dr. Elizabeth Minne, PhD: Trauma-Informed Approaches to Behavior in Schools. CEO of Vida Clinic, Minne is a licensed psychologist with an extensive history of providing intensive mental health services in inpatient and outpatient clinical settings. She has specialized training in school psychology which gives her a strong foundational understanding of navigating psychological matters in school systems.
- Rachael Horton, LCSW: Transforming the Difficult Child with the Use of the Nurtured Heart Approach. Horton specializes in working with adolescent boys—ranging in ages 8-14—who have experienced abuse and neglect, and who struggle with mood dysregulation, post-traumatic stress disorders, and have varying cognitive functioning. She is currently a therapist at the San Marcos Treatment Center where she facilitates individual, family and group therapy, and is certified in the nurtured heart approach. Horton holds a Masters in Social Work from Texas State University and is a licensed clinical social worker.
- Melisa Fleming, PhD, LPC-S, LMFT: Bullying and Abuse in the Age of COVID. A licensed professional counselor and supervisor, and a licensed marriage and family therapist, Fleming's areas of expertise are working with military, individuals, couples, and families in the areas of anxiety, depression, transition, parenting, and stress management. She is owner and director of Counseling Beyond.
- Megan Lawson, PsyD: Anxiety in Children. A licensed psychologist at Clarity Child Guidance Center, Lawson has diverse clinical interests and a broad range of skills. Her previous clinical training includes neuropsychological evaluation of children with cancer, blood diseases, and complex medical histories; forensic and clinical evaluations of youth in the juvenile court system; and evaluations of children with autism spectrum disorder.
- Rufus Lott III: Shaping Discipline with a Restorative Approach. Lott is the founder of Lott Educational Consulting and lead consultant specializing in the area of Restorative Practices in schools; he played an instrumental role in the development and implementation of restorative practices as an alternative method for managing student behavior.
Mark Henick will be keynote speaker at the November 5, 2021 Claritycon; his TEDx talk, Why We Choose Suicide, is among the most watched in the world with over 6 million views.
Because past Claritycon sessions are available on demand, professionals can still pay to watch past Claritycon sessions from September 2020 through February 2021 and earn CEUs credits at a cost of $25 per credit hour.
Claritycon attendees include child psychologists, social workers, pediatricians, educators, childcare providers, school counselors, special education teachers, Child Protective Services specialists, Juvenile Justice workers, small counseling offices, students and others.
Clarity's "traditional" full in-person, all-day Claritycon conference will be back at the Hyatt Hill Country Resort on July 21-22, 2022.
For more information on Claritycon, contact events@claritycgc.org or 210-593-2148, or visit https://www.claritycgc.org/annual-conference-claritycon/.
Clarity Child Guidance Center is honoring Methodist Healthcare Ministries with its Community Leaders Award for Claritycon 2020-2021.
ABOUT CLARITY CHILD GUIDANCE CENTER: Clarity CGC offers the region's largest concentration of child and adolescent psychiatrists, with its onsite affiliation with Southwest Psychiatric Physicians. In addition, the center serves as a teaching hospital for UT Health San Antonio and Baylor College of Medicine. Clarity CGC's treatment facilities include an eight-acre campus in the South Texas Medical Center with a 66-bed hospital and 6-bed Crisis Service unit. Clarity CGC serves all children in need of care, regardless of their family's ability to pay.
