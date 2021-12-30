SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarity Child Guidance Center is the only nonprofit in South Texas providing a continuum of mental health care for children ages 3-17 and their families, to manage mental health conditions ranging from ADHD and anxiety to suicidal ideation, bipolar disorder and/or schizophrenia. Clarity offers a stand-alone mental health hospital and specialized inpatient/outpatient treatment for children, with the region's largest concentration of child and adolescent psychiatrists.
Clarity CGC provides professional education and CEUs at Claritycon, its annual children's mental health conferences held throughout the year. Because of Covid, Claritycon was transformed into Claritycon Reimagined—with mini-conferences to offer three options for attendance: live in-person at studios of KLRN-PBS TV; live virtual; or digital playback.
"Claritycon Reimagined 2021 (cont.)" has featured three sessions with one half-day session remaining on Feb. 18, 2022, offering 5 CEU credits. Cost is $25 per CEU. The three sessions can be bundled at a discounted price; groups are also discounted.
Registration is now open for the February 18 session from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. which will feature these experts in the field of mental health and children:
- "Law Enforcement Working with Children and Adolescents: Perceptions, Strategies, and Future Development" - Brandi Burque-DeCarlo, PhD is a psychologist with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.
- "Strong Families, Strong Forces: An Innovative Program to Support Family Systems" - Vanessa Jacoby, PhD, an Assistant Professor within the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at UT Health San Antonio and a Licensed Clinical Psychologist. Dr. Jacoby provides clinical services to active duty service members and their families for the STRONG STAR Consortium and the Consortium to Alleviate PTSD. Her research interests are in the developmental trajectory and treatment of PTSD and other trauma-related disorders. She specializes in Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) for PTSD and Prolonged Exposure (PE) for PTSD. Additionally, Dr. Jacoby has worked with trauma-exposed children and whole families utilizing Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT) and has experience in incorporating family members into evidence-based treatments for PTSD. (https://www.strongstartraining.org/team)
- "Migrant Children" - Monica Faulkner, PhD, LMSW is a Research Associate Professor at the Steve Hicks School of Social Work at The University of Texas at Austin and the Director and co-Founder of the Texas Institute for Child & Family Wellbeing. She holds Bachelor degrees in Government and Social Work from UT-Austin and a Masters in Social Work from the University of Houston. She received her PhD in Social Work from the University of Texas at Austin in 2010. As a social worker, Dr. Faulkner has worked as an advocate for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and as a case manager for children in foster care. Dr. Faulkner also worked in the Texas Legislature focusing on policy issues related to health and human services for two legislative sessions. (https://txicfw.socialwork.utexas.edu/staff/director/monica-faulkner/)
Because past Claritycon sessions are available on demand, professionals can still pay to watch past Claritycon sessions from February 2021 through November 2021 and earn CEUs credits at a cost of $25 per credit hour.
Claritycon attendees include child psychologists, social workers, pediatricians, educators, childcare providers, school counselors, special education teachers, Child Protective Services specialists, Juvenile Justice workers, small counseling offices, students and others.
Clarity's "traditional" full in-person, all-day Claritycon conference will be back at the Hyatt Hill Country Resort in San Antonio on July 21-22, 2022.
For more information on Claritycon, contact events@claritycgc.org or 210-593-2148, or visit http://www.claritycgc.org/annual-conference-claritycon/.
Clarity Child Guidance Center is honoring Methodist Healthcare Ministries with its Community Leaders Award for Claritycon 2020-2021. Claritycon is produced with the support of The USAA Foundation and these sponsors: H-E-B, Methodist Healthcare Ministries, CPS Energy, Valero Energy Foundation, H.E. Butt Foundation, C.H. Guenther & Son, Inc., Mays Family Foundation, Greehey Family Foundation, NuStar Energy L.P., Community First Health Plans, Southwest Psychiatric Physicians, Frost Brokerage, Frost, Ami Gordon, Children's Hospital of San Antonio, Charles E. Cheever Jr., Taylor and Alison Boone, University Health System, Christus Health Fund, Barbara Kyse, Bill and Margie Klesse, Crystal Kohanke, Texas Insurance Agency, Laurel Ridge Treatment Center, BKD, LLP, PunchDrunk, Alamo Kiwanis, Northside Lions Charitable Foundation, Bercom Handy Paint Products, DOCUmation Business Technology Integration, Advanced Pharmaceutical Consultants, Inc., San Antonio Medical Foundation, Susan Evers, Matera Paper Company, Inc., Ortiz Pharmacy, MST HVAC LLC, Peggy Deming, St. Mary's University Student-Athlete Advisory Committee; Tom and Anita Briggs, and Paul Martin.
ABOUT CLARITY CHILD GUIDANCE CENTER:
Founded in 1886, Clarity Child Guidance Center is the only nonprofit in South Texas providing a continuum of mental health care for children ages 3-17 and their families, to manage mental health conditions ranging from ADHD and anxiety to suicidal ideation, bipolar disorder and/or schizophrenia. What makes it unique:
- Stand-alone mental health hospital on an eight-acre campus in the South Texas Medical Center
- 66-bed hospital and 6-bed Crisis Service unit offering specialized inpatient/outpatient treatment for children
- Serves all children in need of care, regardless of their family's ability to pay; more than 60% of patients are disproportionately low-income
- Offers the region's largest concentration of child and adolescent psychiatrists through a partnership with Southwest Psychiatric Physicians
- Serves as a teaching hospital for the esteemed University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Baylor College of Medicine, Incarnate Word Nursing College, and several other nursing schools
Media Contact
Jeanne Albrecht, Clarity Child Guidance Center, 210392-9047, jca@jeannebiz.com
SOURCE Clarity Child Guidance Center