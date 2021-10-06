BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, an award-winning CPA firm, congratulates the following team members on their promotions, effective as of October 1, 2021:

Chief Information Officer

Jason Chong

Chief Marketing Officer

Melissa Takade

Principal

Joe Purvis, Audit

Senior Manager

Cheryl Browne, Tax

KC Eames, Accounting and Consulting Services (ACS)

Jen Keller, ACS

Emma Tsuber, Audit

Manager

Madeleine Bergeron, Audit

Michael Besterci, Audit

Maddie Davis, Audit

Anshu Gupta, Tax

Dustin VandeHoef, Marketing

Senior

Mariah Katzberg, ACS

Matt Kloyda, Audit

Bao Nguyen, Audit

Amir Rezai, ACS

Mackenzie Smith, Tax

Generalist

Megan Melnick, Human Resources

2021 New Hires

Clark Nuber also welcomed a number of talented professionals to the firm this year, including:

ACS

Emily Harris, Junior Accountant

Jessica Manson, Associate

William Rocca, Associate

Audit

Connor Bartee, Associate

Hanna Fleming, Associate

Liz Hesketh, Junior Accountant

Nathan Judd, Intern

Nick Kopet, Senior

Katy Lukas, Senior

Julia Narbaitz, Junior Accountant

Jessica Scott, Associate

Matt Swett, Junior Accountant

SALT

Jorge Alegre, Senior Manager

James DeZort, Senior

Frank Moore, Senior

Tax

Michelle Abelev, Associate

Kailey Kovach, Associate

Mia Moua, Senior

Ying Pfau, Associate

Noreen Plum, Senior Manager

Melanie Sandoval, Associate

Marisol Tellez, Junior Accountant

Bhavini Vakharia, Junior Accountant

Operations

Katherine Baynes, Administrative Assistant

Rose Brady, Front Desk Coordinator

Maddie Hall, Project Manager

Victoria Ochs, Desktop Support Technician

Chun Tan, Marketing Coordinator

"Despite the many challenges of 2020 and 2021, Clark Nuber has continued to grow in both size and skill. We welcome those who have joined us in the last year, and we're excited to see the innovative ideas our latest group of leaders bring in their promoted roles. The firm is privileged to have professionals of this caliber on our team," said Rob Wheeler, CEO.

About Clark Nuber PS

Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA and consulting firm located in the Seattle Metro Area. For over 65 years, our professionals have provided sophisticated accounting and consulting services to clients here in the Pacific Northwest and throughout the world.

With over 200 professionals, we bring world-class expertise to helping our clients implement strategies for financial health, management, and growth.

Media Contact

Dustin VandeHoef, Marketing Manager, Clark Nuber PS, +1 425-454-4919, dvandehoef@clarknuber.com

 

SOURCE Clark Nuber PS

