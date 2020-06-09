WAKEFIELD, Mass., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Anbaric Development Partners, LLC ("Anbaric") has named long-time Anbaric executive Clarke Bruno as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. He will replace Edward N. Krapels, founder of Anbaric, who will remain its Chairman. Anbaric partnered with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board ("Ontario Teachers'") in 2017 to develop electric transmission and energy storage projects.
"I am grateful that Ed has asked me to lead the company that he founded and built," said Mr. Bruno. "Anbaric is poised to help catalyze the growth of the offshore wind industry in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic with our transmission infrastructure," Mr. Bruno added. "Our reliability and nation-building projects in the US and Canada strengthen the grid while accelerating deployment of renewables."
Mr. Bruno joined Anbaric almost ten years ago as its general counsel. Immediately before, he served as special counsel for energy and environmental affairs under Governor Corzine of New Jersey. He began his career as a community organizer in East Harlem. Between those positions, he was a litigator and regulatory lawyer in New York City and served as General Counsel for the Department of Homeless Services under Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Mr. Krapels, as the non-Executive Chairman of Anbaric, will remain closely involved in the company as a strategic advisor to the new CEO. "Clarke Bruno has been with Anbaric since 2010 and knows everything about its ambitious initiatives. He is the perfect person to lead the company into the next decade of growth. Anbaric has been part of the development of $1.5 billion of intelligent energy infrastructure and Clarke can lead the way to the next generation of projects, as the eastern states integrate scores if not hundreds of gigawatts of offshore wind into the grid."
Mr. Krapels started his career in the 1970s at the International Institute of Strategic Studies and the Royal Institute of International Affairs (a.k.a. Chatham House), where he wrote books on the rapidly evolving energy crisis in the wake of the Arab oil embargo and Iranian oil crisis. He was an international energy consultant until establishing Anbaric to develop transmission to integrate markets and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.
"Clarke's background and experience, alongside Ed's ongoing guidance and expertise, position us very well to continue building the clean energy infrastructure of the future," said Chris Ireland, Managing Director, Greenfield Infrastructure at Ontario Teachers' and board member at Anbaric Development Partners.
About Anbaric:
Anbaric specializes in the development of large-scale electric transmission systems and storage solutions. Anbaric is involved in infrastructure development in New England, New York, and New Jersey with numerous initiatives to responsibly connect offshore wind to shore with a well-designed "ocean grid." Anbaric has also initiated a project to build a transmission interconnection to bring clean energy into Canada's north in partnership with local Inuit community.
Contact: Erin Clarke, Anbaric
eclarke@anbaric.com
781-708-0444