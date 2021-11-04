ROCKY HILL, Conn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarus Commerce, a leading provider of end-to-end loyalty solutions, today announced Kelly Mahoney and Kevin Johnson as members of its board of directors. In their positions, both Kelly and Kevin serve as strategic advisors, working closely with Clarus Commerce leadership on driving business initiatives and supporting the company in its next phase of growth.
Kelly brings over two decades of customer engagement, loyalty and marketing experience to the board, serving as the current Vice President, Customer Marketing at Ulta Beauty, where she leads the loyalty and CRM teams. Prior to joining Ulta Beauty, she spent time on the board of Hatch Loyalty, was a partner and management consultant at Eire Direct and was Chief of Staff at BP.
"I am thrilled to join the Clarus Commerce board and to support such a fast-growing, talented team of loyalty experts," said Kelly. "Retail is navigating one of the biggest disruptions in history as consumer sentiment behaviors are quickly shifting, creating a unique opportunity to inspire loyalty. I look forward to providing guidance as Clarus drives its strategy to help retailers connect with customers meaningfully."
Kevin Johnson has over 30 years of experience in product marketing, ecommerce and enterprise solutions. Most recently, he served as CEO of Udemy, an online learning platform for professionals seeking business and marketing courses. As a seasoned board member, Kevin has held numerous consulting and advisory roles at AtScale, Inc., The Grommet and Fanli, Inc. He was also CEO and executive officer at cash back reward provider Ebates before it was purchased by Rakuten.
"I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to work alongside top-notch investors and such a strong management team," said Kevin. "Together, we have a chance to make a true impact for brands and retailers, helping them find compelling and innovative ways to attract, reward and retain their best customers while building long-term loyalty."
The recent announcement comes on the heels of Clarus Commerce's acquisition of incentivized engagement leader, PrizeLogic. PrizeLogic's diverse set of loyalty and promotion capabilities, paired with Clarus Commerce's full suite of services and industry expertise, provides a comprehensive end-to-end loyalty solution for brands like Johnson & Johnson, Lowe's and Molson Coors to effectively meet customer needs and increase brand engagement.
"There couldn't be a better time to announce these appointments," said Tom Caporaso, CEO, Clarus Commerce. "Now more than ever, there's a demand for brands to deliver engaging experiences across the entire customer journey, creating a massive opportunity for Clarus Commerce to help them achieve that. Our recent acquisition of PrizeLogic, paired with the addition of Kelly and Kevin, will allow us to take our talent and capabilities to the next level so we can continue helping our clients drive long-term engagement."
To learn more about Clarus Commerce, visit https://www.claruscommerce.com
About Clarus Commerce
Clarus Commerce is a leading provider of customizable end-to-end loyalty solutions. The company provides the full suite of technology and services needed for a successful loyalty program, which includes the platform, client services, strategy, creative, marketing, analytics, IT and operations. Clarus Commerce was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rocky Hill, Connecticut. For more information, please visit https://www.claruscommerce.com
