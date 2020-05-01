TUSTIN, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Lee first realized his affinity for working with children when he began volunteering at his son's elementary school. Although his 15-year career in product management was fulfilling, Michael found himself increasingly inspired by working with students one-on-one in both Math and English class. During his five years volunteering at the school, Michael was introduced to Kumon by parents of his son's classmates. However, it ultimately was his father who convinced him to explore the path to becoming a Kumon Instructor, after witnessing the impact a college friend made as a decades-long Kumon Instructor in New York. Michael is excited to work with local students at Kumon Math and Reading Center of Tustin – South, and have that very same impact on his own community.
"I have witnessed first-hand how easily many kids can fall behind in class, while at the same time, advanced students would feel unchallenged with the general curriculum," said Michael Lee, owner and Instructor of Kumon of Tustin - South. "Because of this, I have come to realize the importance of Kumon's method of individualized study to enable all types of students to reach their full potential."
Michael knew he loved working with children, which led him to start his Kumon journey. It's an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in cost assistance is available to help you get started. Many Kumon Instructors are first-time entrepreneurs, as we offer an extensive network of support along the way to opening a Kumon Center. Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students that are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.
"The City of Tustin is increasing in academic competitiveness each year, and I hope my Center will become a part of that," said Lee. "I'm looking forward to becoming an asset to the community and to working with schools to help all of our students be the best they can be."
About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:
Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.
About the Kumon Franchise Business
Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in more than 50 countries and regions.