SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Classy, creator of world-class online fundraising software for nonprofits, announced today the launch of its first-ever virtual conference, the Collaborative: Virtual Sessions. In response to COVID-19, Classy made the decision to cancel the in-person Collaborative, a conference designed exclusively for nonprofit professionals and social impact leaders. Instead, from June 9 to 12, 2020, Classy will host a four-day online experience that connects these individuals in a new and unique way, allowing them to learn, share, and connect virtually. In light of the current crisis, the Collaborative: Virtual Sessions will be free for attendees, to encourage wide participation during this critical time.
The Collaborative: Virtual Sessions is an online conference designed exclusively for nonprofit professionals to gain insights, strategies, and inspiration. Attendees will have access to 20 live courses that have been developed through extensive partnerships with dozens of industry experts and practitioners. Covering topics like fundraising and marketing, organizational priorities and finances, current technology, leadership in times of crisis, and resilience, each topic has been carefully curated to help nonprofits navigate the current operating environment. Participants will walk away with tangible tips on how to grow their organizations and adapt to changing circumstances.
"While we know there's no substitute for getting together in person, we've built a unique opportunity for collaboration and learning. This conference is designed to help nonprofits succeed by connecting like-minded social enterprise leaders in a virtual format," said Scot Chisholm, CEO and Co-Founder of Classy. "This year's unprecedented challenges have allowed us to open the gates for thousands more nonprofit leaders from across the globe to participate in engaging conversations and webinars led by some of the experts we admire most."
Networking has always been a key component of the Collaborative, and Virtual Sessions will be no different, providing ways for attendees to make meaningful connections and learn how to be even more impactful in an economically challenged and uncertain world. Rather than simply host a series of webinars, the online event will allow attendees the chance to participate in a variety of unique ways to interact with each other, speakers, sponsors, and Classy team members (on a first come, first serve basis) including:
- Virtual chat rooms where registrants can talk to one another about session topics and connect directly with speakers
- Virtual networking groups by cause sector
- Virtual "office hours" with Classy's Care and Customer Success teams, along with several partners
- Dedicated video conferencing with small groups of like-minded peers wanting to collaborate on key topics
- Extended sessions for continued learning beyond the event, based on attendees' interests
To register, visit www.classy.org/collaborative. Speaker information and additional details will be announced each week leading up to the event. Recordings of all sessions will also be made available after the four-day event for attendees who sign up, even if they are unable to make the live events.
About Classy
Classy is a social enterprise that creates world-class online fundraising software for nonprofits, modernizing the giving experience to accelerate social impact around the world. Based in San Diego, CA, Classy is trusted by organizations of all sizes, from the fastest-growing nonprofits like Team Rubicon and The Trevor Project, to some of the world's largest social organizations, such as The Salvation Army, Robin Hood Foundation, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
