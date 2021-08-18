LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Master Claude Monet is the founder of the "impressionism" painting style known throughout the world. He was an International First-Class Artist with landmark accomplishment. His Water Lily Paintings are renowned throughout the world. His color is dynamic. With brushstrokes that capture changing light and shadow over the lily pond, Monet portrays foggy morning sceneries of all seasons. Monet is adept at presenting the changes in light and shadow, placing special emphasis on their haziness in the atmosphere. With oil color and technical mastery, he infuses the landscape with the floating light, moving shadow, and atmosphere to present the beauty and colors of water lilies in many layers of depth.
In his late years, he immersed his entire mind and being into his pond of water lilies in Giverny. From then on, his subject matter never deviated from the water lilies. He lived and breathed water lilies. He was a world-renowned master in water lily painting. Monet's colors are fresh, graceful, sophisticated, seasoned, and brilliant. With sweeping and carefree brushwork, he applies color at will. He places emphasis on haziness, and his use of bright colors are not at all garish. Monet's paintings are devoid of artisanal dullness, both his technique and form are natural and audacious, achieving the oneness of form and spirit. He is a world master of water lily painting, and fittingly an International First-Class Virtuoso. His artistry has achieved the Class of Divinity and the Class of Ease.
Master Yuhua Shouzhi Wang is the founder of the "imagery-naturalism" style in painting. She has attained the landmark achievement of being the only Asian top-level world virtuoso today who has been accorded the International First-Class Artist title. Her paintings are characterized by noble style, magnificent artistry, masterful technique, magnificent composition, richness of layer and depth, and audacious, beautiful impasto color. The misty atmospheres within them exude another-worldly elegance. She is a very versatile painter. Her paintings encompass landscape, flower-bird composition, animal, flower, fish-shrimp composition, and figure, as well as super realistic art and surrealistic abstraction. Stemming from a foundation of oil color painting, she shatters the normative form of everyday objects, capturing the naturally evolving nature of the imageries that come from everyday life yet transcend everyday life. She has founded the unique "imagery-naturalism" painting style and established a landmark artistic achievement. She has attained the "ten ultimate artistries" in her infinitely evolving style, and her accomplishments are unprecedented.
Out of many artists' works, the World Federation of UNESCO (WFUCA) accorded Professor Yuhua Shouzhi Wang's artworks the "WFUCA2013" title. The New York Academy of Art, upon assessing and determining Professor Wang's level of artistry, conferred to her the "International First-Class Artist" title. An "International First-Class Artist" title certificate was also issued by the U.S. National Commission for WFUCA to Professor Wang on December 20, 2020, in which they recognized the professor's accomplishment as among the top of International First Class Artists.
Today's exhibition is a dialogue between the water lily paintings of Claude Monet and Professor Yuhua Shouzhi Wang. Monet is the founder of "impressionism." Professor Yuhua Shouzhi Wang is the founder of "imagery-naturalism." Both artists are the most distinguished virtuosos among International First-Class Artists. This Exhibition of Paintings in Dialogue features 16 oil color water lily paintings from each artist. At the same time, 16 lotus ink paintings created by Yuhua Shouzhi Wang are also on view. The Monet paintings are high-definition reproductions from his water lily paintings.
Professor Yuhua Shouzhi Wang says that the works of many of her predecessors such as Master Monet, Xu Wei, Bada Shanren, and others, have been the cornerstones of her learning path. She is grateful for their artistry that has given her the nurturance to attain her unique artistic style and accomplishment.
This above exhibition is held between August 14th – August 19th at 170 E School Street, Covina, CA 91723. At the same time, the online museum of the Art Who's Who Museum of Paintings in Dialogue is showcasing seven additional distinguished artists including Xu Wei, Bada Shanren, Shi Tao, Wu Changshuo, Qi Baishi, Pan Tianshou, and Zhang Daiqian. Please visit artwhoswho.org to experience the online exhibition of these distinguished painters' artworks.
Art Who's Who Museum of Paintings in Dialogue
This is a statement from Professor Yuhua Shouzhi Wang
I am very happy for the public to view the exhibition of Master Claude Monet's water lily paintings and my water lily paintings. Thank you for liking our artworks. Due to being busy at work, I did not attend the exhibition opening on August 14. I was not there and have no idea about the situation there. Furthermore, I am not the organizer. I have no right to provide any information sources, and I did not distribute any information to the news media. According to my understanding, this exhibition is organized by the Art Who's Who Museum of Paintings in Dialogue, and the Art Who's Who Museum of Paintings in Dialogue has loaned the exhibition artworks from the International Art Museum of America. I was not involved in any of the arrangements.
Even though up to now, I still do not know the President or leadership members of the Art Who's Who Museum of Paintings in Dialogue, I am very grateful for the Art Who's Who Museum of Paintings in Dialogue to organize the "Claude Monet and Yuhua Shouzhi Wang: An Exhibition of Water Lily Paintings in Dialogue," enabling the public to have the opportunity to experience the enjoyment of the beauty of art. Bringing some happiness to people is also what makes me happy. Once again, I want to thank everyone.
