NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Wet snow and freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. A light glaze of freezing rain is also possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northampton and Lehigh. In New Jersey, Warren. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&