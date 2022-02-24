WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join the Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA) and partners from around the world for the clean cooking sector's flagship event: the Clean Cooking Forum 2022, taking place October 11-13 in Accra, Ghana.
In the countdown to 2030, it is more urgent than ever that we mobilize the necessary funding, partnerships, and policies to achieve clean cooking for all and accelerate progress toward global development and climate goals.
Co-hosted by CCA and the Government of Ghana, the Clean Cooking Forum 2022 will convene global leaders to pave the way for much needed action. Join policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, donors, and other key partners to help bring clean cooking to the billions who live without it. We are grateful to our donors Global Affairs Canada, Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation for making this event possible.
More details and registration information to come.
