Dr. Julian A. Gold announced as new Board Chair, succeeding successful outgoing Board Chair Diana Mahmud
LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During its June 2, 2022 meeting, the Clean Power Alliance (CPA) Board of Directors finalized its new incoming board chair, chairs of its three standing committees, and at-large members of its executive committee. The respective board members will serve two-year terms on CPA's Executive Committee from July 2022 to June 2024.
At its May 11, 2022 meeting, the CPA Board elected City of Beverly Hills Vice Mayor Dr. Julian A. Gold as its incoming board chair. Dr. Gold succeeds City of South Pasadena Councilmember Diana Mahmud, whose two terms as board chair began January 2018 and expire this month.
"Julian has done an absolutely fantastic job of leading our finance committee and always participates as a very engaged member our board," said Mahmud. "His vast experience in the public and private sectors have helped make Clean Power Alliance a leader in California's rapidly changing energy market."
Mahmud served as CPA's first board chair, bringing a strong background in the energy industry which proved crucial to the organization in its formative stages. She was part of the team that drafted the original joint powers agreement which resulted in South Pasadena becoming one of the founding members of CPA. South Pasadena also became one of the original 10 cities that started service at CPA's 100% green power option – committing early on to the highest level of renewable energy.
Dr. Gold has been a member of CPA's Board of Directors since December 2017 and has served as chair of CPA's Finance Committee since January 2018.
"I am truly humbled by the confidence my fellow board members have placed in me and I very much look forward to continuing to lead this great organization," said Dr. Gold. "Diana has done an outstanding job of establishing a culture of collaboration within our board and with CPA's professional staff. Her experience in the energy industry has been vital during CPA's start-up phase and in establishing CPA as the national leader in providing clean energy."
The CPA Board also finalized the remaining roster of its incoming executive committee members Mahmud remains a member of the executive committee, serving as immediate past chair of the board. Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and Ventura County Supervisor Linda Parks will continue in their vice chair positions.
The respective chairs from each of CPA's standing committees also serve on the Executive Committee. Re-appointed to their roles by Dr. Gold are City of West Hollywood Councilmember Lindsey Horvath, who serves as chair of CPA's Legislative and Regulatory Committee and City of Sierra Madre Councilmember Robert Parkhurst, who serves as chair of CPA's Energy Planning & Resources Committee. Joining them as new chair of the Finance Committee will be City of Camarillo Vice Mayor Susan Santangelo. Santangelo had already served on the executive committee as the Ventura County at-large member.
Rounding out the executive committee are three at-large positions, two from Los Angeles County and one from Ventura County. For Los Angeles County, City of Agoura Hills Mayor Deborah Klein Lopez was re-elected and will be joined by City of Hawthorne Councilmember Alex Monteiro.
In addition, City of Ojai Mayor Betsy Stix was elected by Ventura County members to serve in the Ventura County at large position, filling the seat vacated by Santangelo's move to chair of the finance committee.
Every executive committee member represents cities or counties that have chosen to be supplied with 100% renewable energy through CPA and have been longtime environmental and public health champions in their communities.
"Our staff and I are excited to work with incoming Board Chair Gold and our experienced executive committee on CPA's next stage of growth and innovation," said Ted Bardacke, Clean Power Alliance's Chief Executive Officer. "We're confident the strong momentum already established by the current board will continue under their leadership."
About Clean Power Alliance
Founded in 2017, Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated not-for-profit electricity provider for 30 cities across Los Angeles County and Ventura County, as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is the fifth largest electricity provider in California and has the most customers receiving 100% renewable energy in the nation. CPA serves approximately three million people via one million customer accounts, providing clean renewable energy at competitive rates. To view CPA's 2021 Impact Report, click here. For complete information regarding CPA visit http://www.cleanpoweralliance.org.
