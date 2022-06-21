New Channel Expansion To Meet Growing Demand for Clear Comfort's Award-Winning AOP Pool Sanitation
LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Clear Comfort announced its largest expansion into multiple channel partnerships, further fueling the company's rapid growth. With the channel expansion, even more pool professionals can now meet customer demands and access Clear Comfort's best-in-class AOP pool sanitation through POOLCORP (aka SCP Distributors LLC and Superior Pool Products LLC), Heritage Pool Supply Group, Leisure Division of Keller Supply, Swimline, Blake Sales Associates, WEK & Associates and Blithe Sales.
"We are excited to be part of the Clear Comfort channel expansion and bring our channels the leading AOP pool and spa solution," said John Grucky, president of Blake Sales. "The market needs Clear Comfort's patented technology that reduces the amount of chlorine required while enhancing customers' overall experience."
The fast-growing demand for Today's Best AOP™ pool sanitation from Clear Comfort continues to accelerate during chlorine shortages. The channel expansion allows a wider network of dealers to take advantage of the availability of the industry's leading Clear Comfort AOP pool and spa sanitation solution.
In addition to the company's new channel expansion, Clear Comfort has added new dealer resources to make it easier than ever to sell the best-in-class AOP pool and spa sanitation systems. Clear Comfort's new portals provide dealers access to a library of ready-to-use marketing materials, tutorial content, customer support resources and much more.
"At Clear Comfort we aim to deliver the industry's best support and service, even as we continue our rapid growth," said Steve Berens, CEO of Clear Comfort. "Our new top-tier channel partnerships help us to expand our customer footprint and further enhance our offerings for dealers and customers."
Clear Comfort's new channel expansion is additive to its long-established dealer programs across the United States and Canada. All dealers can now benefit from additional support coverage and increased awareness of the award-winning AOP pool and spa sanitation solution. Dealers can now choose to go through distribution or continue with their existing Clear Comfort direct options.
To support the rapidly expanding customer base, Clear Comfort has engaged with market-leading manufacturers representative firms, like Blake Sales Associates (West), Blithe Sales (Northeast) and WEK & Associates (Southeast) to provide sales support for rapid market expansion.
To learn more about Clear Comfort's dealer offerings or request dealer portal access, please visit: clearcomfort.com/dealers
About Clear Comfort
Clear Comfort, Inc. manufactures and sells Today's Best AOP™ pool and spa water disinfection systems to enhance recreational water treatment. Clear Comfort's award-winning patented hydroxyl-based Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) technology provides the best swimming experience available with proven, effective and non-toxic treatment. With headquarters and manufacturing based in Colorado, Clear Comfort customers receive a sustainable, "Made in the USA" product. Clear Comfort is a proud Impact Driven™ company delivering healthy, ethical and sustainable solutions to the market. Clear Comfort systems are trusted in leading recreation centers, universities, resorts, water parks, YMCAs, hotels, spas, professional sports teams, homes and more nationwide. For more information about Clear Comfort, please visit clearcomfort.com.
About Pool Corporation
Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 410 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. The company operates over 395 locations worldwide with more than 4,500 employees through three primary distribution networks: SCP Distributors LLC, Superior Pool Products LLC, and Horizon Distributors Inc. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit poolcorp.com.
About Blake Sales Associates
Blake Sales Associates, Inc. is a manufacturer's representative sales organization covering the Western United States. BSA is the largest sales organization in the West, and is known for its quality of people that make up the organization. BSA represents some of the finest products in the pool and spa industry. BSA offers its manufacturers a multi level, multi dimensional sales and marketing program, in the West, that is designed to touch as many potential customers as possible. No one dimensional effort can reach everyone. It takes a program designed, from years of experience, at reaching all levels of our industry from distributors and OEM's to builders, retailers, and service people. To learn more about BSA, please visit: blakesales.net.
About WEK & Associates
WEK & Associates, Inc. has represented outstanding pool and spa industry manufacturers, including those to the OEM whirlpool bath industry, since 1983. The WEK & Associates team's vast knowledge and experience in the pool and spa industry makes the company the right choice to help manufacturers, distributors, and dealers advance product lines. WEK & Associates representatives are consistently educated on the lines they carry, and most are CPO certified, which enables them to provide excellent market awareness, improve the relationship with the company's principals and customers, and provide a high level of customer service for their distributors and dealers. With a large sales group in the company's geographical territory, WEK & Associates team makes it easier to penetrate the market and provide service that their customers mandate. Learn more at wekreps.com.
