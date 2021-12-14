SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Clear Labs, leader in fully automated, next-generation sequencing (NGS) for turnkey diagnostics, is announcing the expansion of its leadership team with the appointments of Darshna Tanna as Vice President of Product Portfolio, Scott Carlucci as Vice President of Customer Success and Tim Sandford as Vice President of Operations.
The COVID-19 Omicron variant has now been identified in at least 30 states and continues to spread, reinforcing the critical role that sequencing plays in helping track the virus and its mutations. Following Clear Labs' recent $60 million in an oversubscribed Series C funding round, the company is expanding its team of experts in order to bring its groundbreaking platform, for identifying and tracing pathogens, like SARS-CoV-2, to more labs worldwide - while also expanding its portfolio to address additional diagnostic needs.
"Darshna, Scott and Tim are all proven leaders and changemakers in this industry. We value the experience and perspectives they bring to Clear Labs, as we meet a growing need for our approach that can simultaneously perform diagnostic screening and genomic surveillance," said Sasan Amini, founder and CEO of Clear Labs. "This has undoubtedly been a pivotal time for our company, as we have transitioned from addressing food safety to supporting labs and public health organizations within the clinical space. These hires allow us to continue serving the market now, while also looking ahead to the future."
Tanna is the former Vice President of Molecular Solutions at Roche, where she successfully launched clinical diagnostic solutions in infectious diseases into several markets across the globe. Carlucci brings more than two decades of diverse management experience in service, quality, and operations. Most recently, he was Senior Director of Technical Service & Support at Hologic, where he oversaw teams across several global customer support call centers and service operations.
"Clear Labs has accomplished a level of automation and breadth that I've never seen before and is truly delivering on the promise and the future of democratizing genomic sequencing," said Tanna. "This is a supremely talented group of people - and because of their expertise and agility, Clear Labs has been able to quickly and effectively address new threats, like COVID-19, and can now look to expand to address new markets."
"I am inspired by the passion and power of the Clear Labs team as they truly take a customer first approach to everything they do, while evolving quickly to ensure they're always addressing changing market needs," added Carlucci. "I have witnessed first-hand, a shift in technology in this space – from culture to PCR and now from PCR to NGS, which will play an increasingly important role in our post-COVID world. I look forward to helping Clear Labs grow their customer base while they continue to serve their needs in revolutionary ways."
Sandford brings more than 20 years of executive management experience leading operations in the biotech and medical device fields. He was most recently the head of operations for ThermoFisher Scientific where he oversaw the manufacturing and supply chain functions of multiple flagship business units.
"I'm thrilled to join the team at this phase of the company's growth and look forward to helping Clear Labs evolve its operations to keep pace with remarkable market demand," said Sandford.
With its rapid WGS workflow solution, Clear Dx™ Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), Clear Labs can determine the complete RNA sequence of a genome in less than 24 hours and as a result, Clear Dx™ WGS can more easily determine the nature of virus transmission by differentiating viral strains and monitoring mutations. Clear Labs initially pioneered NGS for Listeria and Salmonella detection. For more information, visit https://www.clearlabs.com/.
About Clear Labs
Clear Labs harnesses the power of next-generation sequencing (NGS) to simplify complex diagnostics for clinical and applied markets. By creating a fully automated platform that brings together DNA sequencing, robotics and cloud-based analytics, Clear Labs democratizes genomics applications to deliver increased clarity. Clear Labs' turnkey platform accelerates outcomes and improves accuracy - from food-borne pathogens to infectious diseases, including SARS-CoV-2. With a novel approach, Clear Labs is helping the world better understand, track and mitigate tomorrow's novel pathogens.
Media Contact
Aimee Eichelberger, Superior PR, 3129521528, aimee@superior-pr.com
SOURCE Clear Labs