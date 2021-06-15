CHICAGO , June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearcover, the smarter car insurance choice, has named Elan Mosbacher Chief Business Officer. The well-known and respected Chicago executive has nearly fifteen years of experience scaling venture capital backed technology businesses. In this newly created position, Mosbacher will focus on launching new and accelerating existing key strategic initiatives to help Clearcover scale.
"Elan and I have known each other for years and I couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the team," said Kyle Nakatsuji, Founder and CEO at Clearcover. "Given Elan's diverse skill set, his role here at Clearcover will be unique with the goal of helping accelerate success in key areas of our business as we scale."
Prior to joining Clearcover, Mosbacher held a variety of executive leadership roles at SpotHero where he built and led the marketing, product strategy, business development, vertical general management and executive teams as the company grew from seed funding into one of the biggest consumer marketplace businesses in North America. Before SpotHero, Elan was an early employee at both Sandbox Industries portfolio company Doggyloot (acquired by GreaterGood) and DialogTech (acquired by Invoca). Mosbacher holds an MBA from Northwestern and a BS in Finance from the University of Maryland.
"I'm thrilled to join the Clearcover team and help continue to accelerate the company's momentum." said Mosbacher, CBO at Clearcover. "Having known Kyle for quite some time, I'm excited to work with such a talented team. Clearcover is poised to be one of Chicago's next big technology businesses and helping make that happen will be my goal from day one."
Mosbacher's hire comes on the heels of an exciting start to 2021 for Clearcover. The company closed $200 million in Series D funding in April, raising $329 million in total funding to date. Mosbacher joins Clearcover as its third newest addition to the C-suite, following recent additions Chief Financial Officer Norman Smagley and Chief Insurance Officer Vandana Venkat.
In the past four years, Clearcover has grown from 30 employees to more than 245. This year Clearcover plans to hire close to 200 more people across engineering, product, and insurance. For more information, visit Clearcover.com/Careers.
About Clearcover
Clearcover is the smarter car insurance choice, offering better coverage for less money. Clearcover's customer-first, service-focused model powered by advanced technology delivers a convenient, reliable and affordable experience. Built for today's driver, Clearcover takes the guesswork out of car insurance, making it easy to save money and get insured in minutes. Learn more at https://clearcover.com/ and view open job postings at https://clearcover.com/careers/. Keep in touch at @clearcover or https://www.facebook.com/Clearcoverinc/.
Media Contact
Media Contact
Kelsey Glynn, Clearcover, 949-533-6856, press@clearcover.com
SOURCE Clearcover