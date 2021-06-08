CHICAGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearcover today announced a new partnership with Goosehead Insurance. This partnership will expand Clearcover's offering to Goosehead corporate and franchise locations in 11 states and includes over 1,000 agents.
"Goosehead's customer-centric strategy coupled with their world-class service experience is a key differentiator in the insurance industry," says Nick Shutwell, Senior Vice President of Growth at Clearcover. "Partnering with a rapidly growing and innovative company such as Goosehead will ensure we are providing the best possible experience for our mutual policyholders."
The benefits of this new partnership include:
- Clearcover's digital auto product accessible to Goosehead corporate and franchise locations in 11 states, with plans for future expansion
- Car insurance customers experience a seamless experience with one of Goosehead's expert agents, as Goosehead has a 97.8% customer satisfaction rating
"At Goosehead, we're focused on providing curated, thoughtful insurance offerings for our clients, and our partnership with Clearcover Insurance reflects that commitment to choice," said Michael Colby, President and Chief Operating Officer at Goosehead. "Clearcover's technology and customer-centric approach is a natural fit for Goosehead, as we strive to make the process of getting insurance even more efficient."
Clearcover and Goosehead's partnership will provide the auto insurance industry with a true concierge experience, working with world-class agents and cutting-edge technology.
About Clearcover
Clearcover is the smarter car insurance choice, offering better coverage for less money. Clearcover's API-first approach enables customers to have great insurance at affordable rates. The company's powerful technology coupled with their dedicated Customer Advocate team ensures a quality experience. Backed by one of the world's biggest reinsurers and built for modern drivers, Clearcover makes it easy to get reliable car insurance in minutes.
For more information, or to partner with Clearcover, please visit https://clearcover.com/. Connect with us on Twitter: @Clearcover, Facebook: facebook.com/clearcoverinc or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearcover-inc./
About Goosehead
Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of ten corporate sales offices and over 1,628 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.
