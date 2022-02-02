TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearGage, a financial technology platform built for healthcare, has announced a partnership with CredCompare to provide a new channel of financing options for patients seeking to finance their healthcare needs.
CredCompare connects borrowers with prospective lenders for a variety of healthcare, veterinary, and cosmetic services. CredCompare's seamless workflow makes it easy for patients to apply for financing and view multiple plans that best fit the patient's needs. Within the CredCompare platform, the ClearGage Financing solution will be presented alongside multiple lenders, providing more choices and transparency to the patient.
"We're excited to partner with CredCompare to further our mission of making healthcare more transparent and affordable for all," said Derek Barclay, CEO of ClearGage. "ClearGage's expertise in healthcare finance and lending, paired with CredCompare's innovative technology, significantly expands our reach and ability to serve more patients in need of an affordable financing solution. It also empowers patients by providing the transparency they need to source the best offer available."
The full suite of ClearGage Financing features will be available within the CredCompare platform, including flexible payment options, same-as-cash terms for every approval, and the ability for patients to prequalify without impacting their credit score. This integration will not only create a better experience for patients, but will improve performance for practices. Healthcare providers can worry less about patients being declined due to poor credit, increasing their cash flow and revenue.
"Our platform has been significantly strengthened by the expertise of ClearGage in patient financing. The two companies share a belief that everyone should have access to healthcare, regardless of their financial situation," said Asaf Moses, CEO of CredCompare.
About CredCompare
CredCompare is an AI-backed platform that delivers patients personalized point of sale financing offers with high approval and acceptance rates from across our global network of competing lenders. Learn more about CredCompare at: https://www.credcompare.com/
About ClearGage
ClearGage's mission is to make healthcare more transparent and affordable for all. Founded in 2009, ClearGage has built an innovative suite of treatment estimation, patient financing, and payment solutions to enable a digital, transparent financial experience for healthcare providers and patients. In Q2 of 2021, ClearGage launched its new patient financing solution, ClearGage Financing, designed to help practices extend affordable payment options to more of their patients. ClearGage Financing gives practices the ability to easily set up payment plans with their patients and get paid within two business days. Learn more about ClearGage at: http://www.cleargage.com
