SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. ("Clearlake"), a leading investment firm that invests in the technology, industrials, and consumer industries, today announced senior executive promotions and new additions to the team. Fred Ebrahemi has been named Chief Operating Officer, and Paul Huber has been promoted to Principal. John Cannon has joined the firm as Managing Director, O.P.S.® & Deputy General Counsel, becoming part of the team of professionals that implements Clearlake's proprietary framework for value enhancement, and Jessica Mariduena has joined the firm as Assistant Vice President, Tax & Accounting.
In addition, Vikram Abraham, Sean Courtney, Dilshat Erkin, and Ben Kruger have been named Vice Presidents, and Amanda Fields-Schuler has been named Vice President in Clearlake's O.P.S.® team. Also, Bryan Crowley, Myra Mazey, and Randy Souza were all promoted to Vice President of Finance & Operations.
"We recently announced the close of our flagship fund, Clearlake Capital Partners VI, which is not only evidence of support from our limited partners, but also an acknowledgement of the hard work and talent of the entire Clearlake team," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake. "We congratulate those promoted, and we thank everyone at Clearlake for their continued dedication, especially during this unprecedented time."
"Now more than ever, we appreciate the talented individuals who are part of the Clearlake family, and we are pleased to promote these well-deserving professionals in recognition of the value they have created at the firm," said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake. "We are also excited to welcome John, who will bolster our O.P.S.® capabilities and assume some of Fred's responsibilities as he focuses on his expanded role as the firm's Chief Operating Officer."
Clearlake announced last week the closing of Clearlake Capital Partners VI with more than $7 billion in commitments and over 200 institutional investors representing more than 30 countries. Notable realizations from Clearlake funds over the past two years include ConvergeOne, Lytx, Perforce, and Sage Automotive.
Fred Ebrahemi, Partner, Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel, joined Clearlake in 2014. His expanded role will include assisting the Managing Partners with firm strategy and management of the firm's growing operations as well as continued oversight of the legal and compliance functions.
Paul Huber, Principal, joined Clearlake in 2015 and currently serves on the Board of Directors of several Clearlake portfolio companies, including Dude Solutions, Perforce, and symplr. Mr. Huber has been involved in several of Clearlake's technology and tech-enabled services platforms.
John Cannon, Managing Director, O.P.S.® & Deputy General Counsel, joins Clearlake from Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth where he was the President & Director. With almost 30 years of related experience, Mr. Cannon brings a wealth of legal and operational experience to Clearlake's O.P.S. ® team and has recently been instrumental as O.P.S. ® provides active assistance to Clearlake portfolio companies, helping them address day-to-day challenges managing legal, logistical, and financial complexities caused by the current public health crisis.
Vikram Abraham, Vice President, joined Clearlake in 2017 and currently serves on the Board of Directors of symplr, a Clearlake portfolio company. Mr. Abraham has been involved in several of Clearlake's industrial, technology, and tech-enabled services platforms.
Sean Courtney, Vice President, joined Clearlake in 2015 and currently serves on the Board of Directors of several Clearlake portfolio companies, including Perforce and ProVation. Mr. Courtney has been involved in several of Clearlake's technology, tech-enabled services, and consumer platforms.
Dilshat Erkin, Vice President, joined Clearlake in 2014 and currently serves on the Board of Directors of several Clearlake portfolio companies, including Ivanti, Pretium, and Wheel Pros. Mr. Erkin has been involved in several of Clearlake's industrial, technology, tech-enabled services, and consumer platforms.
Ben Kruger, Vice President, joined Clearlake in 2016 and currently serves on the Board of Directors of several Clearlake portfolio companies, including NetDocuments and Team Tech. Mr. Kruger has been involved in several of Clearlake's industrial, technology, tech-enabled services, and consumer platforms.
Amanda Fields-Schuler, Vice President, O.P.S.®, joined Clearlake in 2017 and currently serves on the Board of Directors of ProVation, a Clearlake portfolio company. Ms. Fields-Schuler has been involved in several of Clearlake's industrial and technology platforms and she has also led O.P.S.® initiatives to provide strategic value-added assistance to the portfolio companies in the current macroeconomic environment.
Bryan Crowley, Vice President of Finance & Operations, joined Clearlake in 2015, and is responsible for various fund accounting, reporting, and operational functions of the Clearlake funds. Mr. Crowley is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in California (active).
Myra Mazey, Vice President of Finance & Operations, joined Clearlake in 2015 and is responsible for various fund accounting, reporting, and operational functions of the Clearlake funds. Ms. Mazey is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in California (active).
Randy Souza, Vice President of Finance & Operations, joined Clearlake in 2011 and is responsible for various fund accounting, reporting, and operational functions of the Clearlake funds. Mr. Souza is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in California (active).
Jessica Mariduena, Assistance Vice President, Tax & Accounting, joins Clearlake from First Republic Investment Management where she was responsible for the tax function for private equity funds, hedge funds, and fund-of-funds. Ms. Mariduena is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in California (active).
About Clearlake Capital
Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $18 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 200 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.
