MANTECA, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renee Fink, CEO of ClearPath Workforce Management Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandi Silva as Chief Operating Officer and Natasha Giordano as Chief Financial Officer.
Ms. Silva joined the ClearPath organization in 2013. With over two decades of operations, personnel management, and hands-on business experience, her operational views are invaluable to ensuring the success of ClearPath's clients. She brings extensive knowledge from working in the private sector, as well as in county and city government.
Sandi Silva's visions of the future and ability to keep the organization operating efficiently have contributed greatly to the success of the ClearPath vision of guiding and serving all with integrity and respect.
Ms. Giordano joined ClearPath in 2015 and brought with her extensive experience in managing operations and finance within the contingent worker industry. Her ability to recognize and analyze business trends helps ClearPath identify necessary steps to deliver the most efficient solutions to our team and clients. She shares in ClearPath's commitment to integrity as the primary quality in all relations, both business and personal.
Natasha Giordano graduated from the Moscow State Pedagogical University with a Degree in linguistics and teaching. After moving to Florida for a position in international logistics, she continued her career in operations and finance, developing solid expertise in the intricacies of the workforce management industry.
"ClearPath recognizes the values and skills both Sandi and Natasha bring to the ClearPath team and know that they will continue to contribute to the growth of the company in their new roles." Renee Fink, CEO, ClearPath Workforce Management.
ClearPath is a leading Human Resources Outsourcing company with a focus on the contingent labor market. They have been providing contractor management and payroll solutions for over 25 years, and cover the entire USA and Canada.
With ClearPath, companies can efficiently and cost-effectively engage, retain and manage the talent they need, while mitigating the risks associated with contingent workers.
ClearPath's operational strengths, top quartile processes and procedures, and superior customer service are designed to mirror the business objectives of even the most demanding clients.
