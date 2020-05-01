SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale, a leading cloud services provider, today announced three new executive hires to advance the company's expansion efforts:
- Nikita Jablonsky, Vice President, Finance
- Jerry Schwartz, Vice President, Marketing
- Matt Whitney, Vice President, Sales
In their roles, Nikita, Jerry, and Matt will focus on executing ClearScale's global growth strategy leveraging a wide range of experience.
- Nikita Jablonsky is responsible for the financial strategy and the day-to-day financial management of the organization. With over 15 years of experience in a broad spectrum of finance roles, he brings strong leadership and extensive knowledge of finance, risk management, and financial planning to the team.
- Jerry Schwartz leads the global marketing team and is responsible for the company's marketing strategy to drive growth. With over 20 years of experience, Jerry has held marketing and product marketing leadership positions at several SaaS and cloud computing companies.
- Matt Whitney leads our global sales organization and is responsible for our GTM strategy and execution. He is an experienced global sales leader in the cloud industry building teams and helping organizations successfully adopt the cloud.
"As more companies pursue innovation leveraging Amazon Web Services cloud technology, ClearScale's system integration, application development, data analytics and managed services expertise will be invaluable to help them achieve their goals," said Pavel Pragin, CEO of ClearScale. "Our new executive hires join a senior leadership team dedicated to helping businesses innovate on the cloud. Mr. Jablonsky, Mr. Schwartz and Mr. Whitney will be instrumental in carrying this vision forward."
As a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), ClearScale has helped hundreds of clients migrate and modernize legacy applications on the cloud. The company's team of cloud architects, engineers, and designers have executed more than 850 projects to date.
ClearScale is building on the momentum of a highly successful 2019 and continues to reinforce its position as a leader in the cloud professional services space. In addition to the recent executive hires, the organization announced a strategic growth investment in January 2020 from Boston-based private equity firm Cohere Capital. The funding will be used to further global expansion efforts and invest in the company's portfolio of end-to-end cloud services.
ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting and application development company. The company offers cloud consulting, cloud migration, application development and modernization services, as well as a variety of data engineering services to a wide range of customers – from startups to large enterprises and public sector organizations. For more information, visit: www.clearscale.com.
