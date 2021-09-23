ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearStar, Inc., a leading provider of Human Capital IntegritySM technology-based services in background and medical screening is pleased to announce that Matt Peace has been named Chief Financial Officer.
Matt will lead ClearStar's accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, and tax functions, as well as establishing and maintaining accounting controls and processes to mitigate financial risk and ensure timely financial reporting.
"I am very pleased Matt joined ClearStar as our next CFO," said Chad Parodi, ClearStar's CEO. "His experience and skill set are a perfect match for our next phase of growth. In addition, he has an impeccable track record as a CFO within high-growth industries and organizations."
Matt brings more than 20 years of experience in finance to ClearStar, with a proven record of building world-class teams in high-growth organizations. During his career, Matt has worked in the technology industry, encompassing public, private, and private-equity backed companies. Prior to ClearStar, Matt was CFO of Houston-based CloudNine Discovery LLC, an eDiscovery automation software company, where he lead a successful exit after only 7 months with the organization. Before CloudNine, Matt was CFO of Mi9 Retail, a private-equity backed global software provider to retailers, as well as Brightree LLC, a software provider to Home Medical Equipment suppliers.
"I am honored to join ClearStar at this critical time of the company's evolution," said Matt. "I look forward to working with the ClearStar team to build on the company's momentum and help drive further operational excellence."
Matt will succeed Jennifer Balleza, who has served as ClearStar's CFO since 2019, and previously as its Corporate Controller, roles in which she lead the company through a successful exit from the London Stock Exchange. Jennifer will serve as ClearStar's Vice President of Finance.
Please join us in welcoming Matt to the ClearStar family!
About ClearStar:
ClearStar is a leading provider of Human Capital Integrity technology-based services specializing in background and medical screening. For more than 25 years, ClearStar has been helping clients around the globe succeed by providing them with employment intelligence to grow their teams with confidence. As a seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree and founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association, ClearStar has established an impeccable reputation for innovation, reliability, and candidate care. See more about ClearStar at http://www.clearstar.net.
About Hanover Investors:
Hanover Investors is a special situations investor that operates in under-analyzed and illiquid markets.
Hanover, which is headquartered in the UK and operates companies with activities across the globe, combines analytical rigor and flexibility in execution to create a repeatable model of successful investment selection. A deep understanding of a company's operational and strategic context is at the center of the firm's investment process, refined over decades of hands-on management of small to mid-size organizations.
Hanover focuses on an investment's main levers of value creation, providing its portfolio with access to proven "playbooks" and a Hanover bench of specialists. This approach has delivered a market leading record of returns for over 20 years.
http://www.hanoverinvestors.com
