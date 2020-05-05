DULLES, Va., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearview Software, the flexible project-based ERP software purpose-built for the architecture and engineering (A/E) industries, has officially changed its name to Unanet, the leading project-based SaaS-based ERP provider. The two companies' merger gives A/E customers more resources, service and investment in their ERP solution.
"This merger is proving beneficial to customers already, and by taking on the Unanet branding and name and integrating more wholly, we have greater strength to invest in our customers and their needs," said Craig Halliday, CEO, Unanet. "We are committed to continued investment in all ERP product lines, and to the dedicated, specialized services every customer has come to expect from us."
Clearview Software's primary ERP product, formerly known as InFocus, is now Unanet A/E, powered by Clearview. The software functionality remains the same and will be a dedicated, specialized product for A/E customers under the broader Unanet product portfolio. Customers will also see new branding across the company and its employees, and one integrated website at www.unanet.com.
Unanet has invested in significant enhancements of Unanet A/E's functionality. Last month, customers benefitted from new features including an easy-to-use web app, invoice delivery and tracking, and payment facilitation powered by Stripe. Unanet A/E will have more feature releases throughout 2020. Additionally, the company has hired almost a dozen staffers focused exclusively on development, support and sales for Unanet A/E.
"We are one company with the resources to invest in and serve the A/E industries," said Matt Pantana, senior vice president of product for Unanet, formerly the CEO of Clearview. "Together we are stronger, and by integrating our brands and names, we will help our customers thrive."
About Unanet
Unanet is the leading provider of ERP solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, A/E, and Professional Services. More than 2,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and nurture business growth. For more information, visit www.unanet.com. Follow Unanet A/E at @UnanetAE on Twitter and Unanet-AE on LinkedIn.
Suggested Social Posts:
Unanet A/E, powered by Clearview, is our dedicated #ERP product for the #architecture and #engineering industries. New name, same industry-leading technology and service.
Clearview is now Unanet A/E. With purpose-built #ERP solutions for the #AE industries and best-in-class customer service, customers have more resources than ever to thrive. New brand, but same dedicated focus on customers.
Unanet A/E is purpose-built for #AE customers. This means our dedicated support team understands your business, your challenges, and what you need to thrive. You need allies these days, and we're here for you.
Media Contact:
Holly Sprague
720-987-6614
239237@email4pr.com