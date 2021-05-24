PHOENIX, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nest Realty, an award-winning boutique real estate brokerage, has expanded into the Phoenix market. Local long-time real estate agent, Jono Friedland, has opened the company's first office west of the Mississippi, with Phoenix being a prime focus as the brokerage grows.
"Phoenix is the hottest market in the country right now," says Jonathan Kauffmann, CEO and founder of Nest Realty. "It only makes sense to open the next Nest Realty there, as we take the company from regional to national markets. We are excited to offer a real estate experience that is unlike any other to the area. Jono Friedland's local expertise and focus on exceptional customer service makes him a perfect fit to lead the Nest brand in Phoenix."
The mission of Nest Realty is to serve its clients with a person-to-person approach, supported by world-class marketing and useful technology. Harkening back to the roots of real estate brokerage, the company philosophy is based on building trusted, long-term relationships.
"It's all about our clients. We want to help them make great real estate decisions and create a buying or selling experience that's unlike any other," says Friedland. "We're not here to churn deals for the sake of big dollars or braggy stats. In today's cutthroat market, you really need someone who cares about you, listens to you and advocates for your interests."
Nest Realty Phoenix is currently recruiting successful, full-time agents who seek a supportive, culture-based environment. Friedland is building the brokerage with a quality over quantity mentality and hand-picking agents based on their client philosophy, professionalism & peer reputation. Nest Realty Phoenix is an equal opportunity employer serving clients at every stage of life and budget level.
Nest Realty Phoenix is located at 4108 E Indian School Road in the Arcadia neighborhood of Phoenix, AZ. For more information, please visit https://www.nestrealty.com/phoenix.
ABOUT Nest Realty
Nest Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage built around people and the passionate moves they make. Whether you're selling an estate, buying a condo, or building from the ground up, we see every interaction as a chance to inspire, engage, empower, and delight you. Learn more at https://www.nestrealty.com/.
Media Contact
Lisa Sass, Serendipit Consulting, 602.283.5209, LSASS@SERENDIPITCONSULTING.COM
SOURCE Nest Realty